The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, April 9 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 9, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Capricorn. The collective tarot card is the Six of Swords, reversed.

Today's theme is breaking free from the past. The Sun in Aries focused on fresh starts and new beginnings resulting from authentic self-expression. The Moon in Capricorn emphasizes work and your desire to be respected for what you do. Capricorn rules social status, so how you appear to others holds greater meaning. The Six of Swords, since it's reversed, highlights how your reputation can affect your future. How you represent yourself to the world is directly affected by how you make others feel, and on Thursday, you're ready to act wisely and be your best self.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, the Emperor tarot card is associated with your zodiac sign and your ruling planet, Mars. Symbolically, it represents masculine energy expressed through authority and action. On April 9, you're ready to take the lead.

You know that you're made to be a person people follow, yet there are times you prefer being in the shadows. Now, you're ready to step out into a more visible role. Today's perfect for putting your toes in the water to test things out and get an idea of what works best for you as you pay more attention to how you feel than to trying to please people.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Judgment

On April 9, the Judgment tarot card highlights self-evaluation. Taurus, it's time to look in the mirror to see if you like what you see in yourself. You create many good accomplishments in your day-to-day life, especially in how you treat others well and carry yourself when no one is watching.

Yet, now it's equally as important to show how you are on a more public stage. You learn to be adaptable when in the thick of it. Instead of shying away from the limelight, you embrace the opportunity to shine.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Two of Wands

You're an idea person, Gemini. But the Two of Wands tarot card is an action-oriented symbol, suggesting that on April 9, you go from thinking to doing.

The notion is that you are working toward success and making your dreams happen, resisting the temptation to settle for good enough. Especially if you've lived fearful of change. You're ready to step away from the what-ifs and move closer toward certainty.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Nine of Pentacles

Cancer, you are not as needy as you may lead others to believe. On April 9, you reveal how much you can do on your own. The Nine of Pentacles signifies abundance and the gifts that come from living life in a realm of plenty.

Your thinking shifts in how you speak about yourself and your circumstances, moving away from a scarcity mindset to a manifestation mindset. You go from needing others to show the way to being the guru of your friend group with insightful stories and helpful answers.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Six of Pentacles

If you've been seen as not very generous lately, on April 9, you work on changing what leads others to assign you that reputation. The Six of Pentacles is about sharing liberally and generously.

On Thursday, you stop worrying that you won't have enough for yourself if you give to others. Instead, you see life as a cycle. Giving signals to the universe that you're the type of person who shares what's received. Now, others view you as an open-handed giver.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Seven of Swords

You may be sweet, Virgo, but you know that doesn't mean you're gullible. On April 9, the Seven of Swords highlights being taken for a fool by a stranger who doesn't know how perceptive you are.

You sense this in others and listen to your intuition when things don't feel right. Rather than undermining your intuition, you trust it and avoid problems before they happen.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Six of Cups

You love looking back at your most fond childhood memories, Libra, which is what the Six of Cups tarot card represents. On April 9, indulge yourself in the beauty of reflection and ponder how sweet your time on earth has been up to now.

You learn to recapture moments of innocence by being playful. Your open-heartedness gives you a chance to feel your emotions deeply and rekindle a sense of wonder and hope, helping you move past the sadness of recent disappointment.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Knights of Cups, reversed

Today opens the door to surrender, empowering you to live life without being influenced by another person's negativity. Scorpio, the Knights of Cups, reversed, is about moodiness in yourself or another.

On April 9, remember that it's up to you to decide how your day will be. How you react to the world or people around you is controllable, and despite your intense desire to control situations, it's not always possible. The only thing you truly can control is yourself.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords

When you reach a certain point, it can feel like there's no up or out. Yet, on April 9, the Ten of Swords teaches you that rock bottom is only a starting point. It can be the strongest foundation for improving your life.

Rather than believing that you're stuck or that you can't keep going in a particular relationship, Sagittarius, you discover how resilient you are. You find the open door to change that encourages you to stay optimistic and believe in hope.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Devil

Capricorn, the Devil tarot card is about self-imposed limitations or feeling tempted to do something you know you should not. On April 9, you can choose to use this energy to your advantage.

When you want to change an area of your life, give yourself permission to restrict yourself from participating in an activity. When you accomplish your goal and feel good about the progress you've made, reward yourself with what you want to encourage more of in your life.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You realize how nice it can be for people to work together as a team, and on April 9, you decide to encourage more teamwork in your personal life. The Three of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, invites you to explore how to collaborate with others when completing projects or just doing something as simple as hanging out.

Aquarius, today, you brilliantly test out what works that allows people to share ideas and shoulder the burden of various tasks, making the day highly productive.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Six of Swords, reversed

You've made it through the hardest part of the year, Pisces, and on April 9, you are ready to embrace a new future. The Six of Swords, reversed, is about finding closure and disconnecting from what once held meaning but no longer is as special to you.

You explore new experiences and create new memories that replace the old. A clean slate is the perfect cure to past sadness, helping you to look forward to the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.