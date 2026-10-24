Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 1

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting good fortune and major success the week of October 26 to November 1, 2026.

This week gives these animal signs a good glimpse of what successmaxxing looks like. They have some strong powers of manifestation coming in. It's like they've figured out a way to just think of things and víola! They happen.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You got it going on this week, Dog. Basically everything you touch turns to gold. You've got the Midas touch, and you didn't even know you had it. You want something, and it shows up. It's like you picture something in your head and bam! It manifests.

You can't tell whether you're in tune with the universe's energy or if you actually have some sort of superpower. Either way, you're not going to brush this off as coincidence. You plan to use this energy, baby. You don't know how long it'll last, and you don't really care.

Advertisement

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Bro, how are you even an Ox right now? You are going so fast and succeeding; it's like breaking world records. Nobody better call you slow because you're doing things in record time. You meet people and make instant friends. You've got the IT factor, and they just like you.

You don't even have to ask them to introduce you to something or invite you out or pay because they just do it. Something about your charm hits all the right notes. Who knows? Maybe you should just go play the lotto. With this kind of energy, you could win the Powerball.

Advertisement

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Man, if there were another word for a work, it would be a Rabbit. You are the symbol of success. You don't usually dress up to go anywhere, but lately you feel like you need to be a little more spiffy. You put on your best clothes and add a little touch of cologne. You put on the jewelry you usually leave in a drawer, and it really makes you look glam.

Advertisement

You know you need to be prepared because something happens at your job, and they invite you to share your ideas. You have been thinking about how to solve all these problems for so long. It's frustrating to know the answer and not be heard. You don't have to pull your hair out anymore at the office because people respect you. Now you're in the room. In conversations, people listen.