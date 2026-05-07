The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, May 8 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for May 8, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Tower.

The Tower card evokes images of impending doom, which may be more in your mind than in real life. When problems happen, it's often not the situation that makes a difference as much as your attitude. The Sun in Taurus invites you to ground yourself on Friday. Meanwhile, the Moon changing signs invites you to wait-and-see what happens next before assuming the worst.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Things happen, Aries. Sometimes you have this incredible plan all mapped out, yet the universe steps in to challenge your trust in the world. On May 8, the Tower tarot card reveals a test of your patience, and it will be hard not to wonder if you ought to do something.

The Moon entering Aquarius encourages you to lean on your friends for support. While they may not solve your problems, they can provide a shoulder to lean on and advice you can take (or leave).

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

The Empress tarot card is about trusting your intuition. A change is on the horizon involving your career, and you are ready to take things to a new level.

You usually listen to your heart, Taurus, and believe in yourself even when others doubt what you do. It's time to take your place in the limelight, even if it's uncomfortable at first.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Wheel of Fortune

You discover something new about yourself on May 8. This one ephiphany helps you to change an area of your life that has been hurt by your mindset.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card reminds you not to presume anything remains stuck in time. It can feel like your life isn't going anywhere at times, but it's just a pause that lets you think and appreciate the next chapter when momentum kicks back up.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

The Fool tarot card represents situations where you rush ahead without a plan. You may be so eager to do a particular work. You are motivated by a desire to be close or to be viewed in a positive light.

On May 8, though, you see how patience helps you to appreciate the journey. You make fewer mistakes when confident. There's truly no secret to success that you'll miss out on if you don't rush ahead. Even in relationships, success is found when you plan before acting.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: The Devil

On Friday, try not to do anything that hurts your relationship, Leo. The Devil tarot card is about tricky situations that feel right at first, but you know are wrong at their core.

You want to be super careful (and respectful) of the people in your life. You can tell which types of actions would be hurtful and cause shame. For today, it's best to think twice and ideally choose not to do it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

You need a little respite from the world, Virgo. When the Hermit tarot card is in your horoscope, it often signifies a need to remove yourself from the noise of the world so you can hear your inner voice.

Emotions can become overwhelming and hard to discern when you have too much happening at once. Instead of pushing yourself to keep going on Friday, listen to what your body says when it needs you to slow down and do less.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: The Star

Friday is filled with hope and promise, as the Star tarot card connects your wishes with the desires of your heart. When the Moon enters Aquarius on May 8, it enhances your desire for kindness and romance.

You have a longing to be loved and to care for people in your life. It's not always possible, but there's a little more likelihood in the air today.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Emperor

The Aquarius Moon emphasizes the masculine energy you possess that's protective of people in your life. On May 8, you recommit yourself to being that person others can depend on.

When you are in a vulnerable position, remember who has always been there for you. The Emperor tarot card reminds you of your inner strength and power.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is about embracing life's challenges and not giving up when things get difficult. On May 8, you are ready to face whatever comes your way.

You don't wish to avoid what you know is uncomfortable. Instead, you see it as part of the journey and a story of encouragement you can share with others in the future.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Strength

You're super strong and capable, Capricorn. With Strength as your daily tarot card for Friday, you realize which area of your life you're most powerful.

On May 8, you realize something you didn't know in the past. You're more capable than you realized in the area of your finances. The Moon in your sector of economic growth emphasizes doing activities that benefit your future.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess

The High Priestess highlights divine female wisdom, which helps you to fine-tune your ear to what your inner voice has to say. On Friday, you learn to trust yourself more and more.

You see how miserable you feel when you choose to listen to others instead of yourself. Today, you learn an invaluable lesson about how life is meant to work.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Justice

You like to treat others fairly, Pisces, and when you have an opportunity to go a little bit above and beyond, you often do.

On May 8, the Justice tarot card reminds you that forgiveness is a gift you can give to yoruself and to people who don't necessarily deserve it, but who you feel need it from you.

The first step toward healing in this way ends resentment from the past and invites hope to the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.