Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, March 19: The Last Day Of Pisces Season

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 19, 2026. It's the last day of Pisces season, and you'll feel the energetic shift on Thursday. Aries is a fire sign, and the first of the zodiac, so action around new beginnings are favored during this season.

What makes today so special, though, is that the end of Pisces season also marks the beginning of the astrological new year. Take advantage of this energy and have confidence in your desires. This is the time to move toward what and who you love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 19, 2026:

Aries

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You're entering a phase of renewal, Aries. As you prepare to welcome in your zodiac season, understand that this year feels different than what has occurred in the past.

With Saturn and Neptune in your zodiac sign during today's love horoscope, you are entering an immense phase of growth that is transforming your romantic life. Be certain you are seeing your relationship clearly, and creating space for your own self-growth.

You're about to celebrate your solar return. Thursday is the start of a brand-new chapter of your life.

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Taurus

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Take action on what you desire, Taurus. Aries governs your intuition and helps bring what is unconscious to the surface. As Pisces season comes to a close on March 19, you no longer need to hide your feelings or talk yourself out of what you desire most.

On Thursday, you have the power to create the relationship and life you’ve always dreamed of. Don’t be afraid of the path ahead, as it is bringing you everything you’ve ever wanted.

Gemini

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Get out and enjoy your life, Gemini. As Pisces season ends, you are called to reenter the world.

You may have been focused on other facets of your life, like your career, or perhaps you were simply in an introverted phase recently. While this has all been necessary, it’s time to start actually enjoying your life.

Plan trips and nights out with friends. Allow yourself to make the first move. Thanks to your March 19 love horoscope, it's time to move again with confidence.

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Cancer

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You are whole all on your own, sweet Cancer. Aries season changes the kind of person that you’re attracted to. Instead of just focusing on the emotional connection on the last day of Pisces season, you begin to want someone who can help improve your life.

You often find yourself attracted to older partners or those you see as more successful than yourself. While this can be a positive, remember that you are whole on your own. It’s not the person you’re with that creates the life you dream of, but you knowing you can do that for yourself.

Leo

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Embrace your beautiful future, dearest Leo. Take time to prepare yourself on Thursday, before Aries season begins. This time comes with immense energy that calls you to take action.

You're entering a season of luck and new beginnings. Whether you are single or attached, this is the time to focus on the future and start taking action on your dreams.

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Virgo

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You don’t always need to control the outcome, Virgo. You are prone to controlling the outcome of a relationship, leading to power struggles or arguments in your romantic life.

During your March 19 horoscope, focus this energy on embracing change and being willing to take the first step. Recognize that controlling a relationship never ends the way you hope.

Libra

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On Thursday, love becomes the major driving force within your life, Libra. With Saturn and Neptune both in Aries, the upcoming Aries season is sure to be a powerful time.

While you are motivated to pursue matters of the heart, be sure that the relationship you commit to is real. Neptune can paint a fantasy that Saturn often seeks to destroy. Love with your whole heart, but make sure you’re being loved in the same way as well.

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Scorpio

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Don’t worry about what others say, Scorpio. The last day of Pisces season is an invitation to return to your inner power. This helps you understand your needs better, and also serves to set new standards for the kind of love you receive.

You may come across as brash or unemotional on March 19, but it actually serves you in the long run. We're about to enter Aries season, which is all about you finally doing what is best for yourself, and it’s well-deserved.

Sagittarius

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Who you commit to makes all the difference, Sagittarius. You can’t commit to just anyone. You love in a unique way, and you can’t build the relationship of your dreams with someone who is merely convenient.

On March 19, honor your desires for true romance and the life you’ve always wanted. Go after the person that you fully love, and not someone that just happens to be there. If you want great love, then you also must be willing to take a chance on it.

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Capricorn

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Tend to your closest relationships on March 19, Capricorn. The day calls your attention to your home life, including your romantic relationship and those closest to you.

While this is a time to focus on improving where you live, it's also about investing in all of your relationships. Create time with your partner on Thursday and show your care for others in your life. Relationships don’t improve on their own, but because of the time and energy invested in them.

Aquarius

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Seize the opportunity that arises on March 19, Aquarius. You are called to take action in your romantic life on Thursday.

Emotional and mental intelligence take precedence during this time, so be sure that you’re engaging in conversations and making time for connection. While chemistry is fun, it’s the emotional and mental bond you create with your partner that truly lasts forever.

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Pisces

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You deserve all of this and more, Pisces. The love horoscope on the last day of your zodiac season reminds you of what you deserve, both romantically and in your entire life.

You feel like you’re going through an upgrade on March 19. You may be updating your appearance or wardrobe. Treat yourself how you deserve to be treated, as it helps attract someone who will do the same. Don’t tolerate less, Pisces. Walk away when what is being offered doesn’t match what you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.