5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On March 19, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on March 19, 2026. Thursday's New Moon in Pisces represents endings, which ushers in wonderful new opportunities as the Moon enters Aries.

Whenever a planet first enters Aries, it must cross what's called the Aries Point. 0 degrees of Aries is the point of new beginnings because it's associated with Spring. While the Spring Equinox doesn't officially start until tomorrow, March 20, we feel ready. An Aries Moon reminds you to be optimistic, even when you wish time would move faster.

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In astrology, the Moon symbolizes feelings, so your emotions prompting you to be ready for a future transition. Today's a great day for pushing yourself to break away from tradition. These astrological signs are ready to reinvent themselves, and March 19 is a very good day to start.

1. Pisces

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You surprise yourself by how dedicated you are on Thursday, Pisces, and that's what makes today's horoscope so good for you. When the Moon enters Aries on March 19, it symbolizes quick wins and fast-moving energy, but with a little aggravation involved. Because the Moon isn't happy in Aries, you may feel rubbed the wrong way by something (or someone) when it comes to material items. You have to struggle to get what you want, or an argument erupts just before a money deal is finished.

The unsettling energy can lead you to make an impulsive decision. You have to decide whether to sabotage your work in a moment or hang in there and wait out the situation. What makes today good, however, is seeing things for what they are. Rather than get caught up in quick fixes or impulsive decisions, you buckle down. You navigate life's complexities and prove yourself to be

2. Aries

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On March 19, the Moon enters your zodiac sign and gives a foreshadowing of this year's Aries season. Thursday is a very good day for doing something that honors yourself. Aim for an activity that fosters a sense of self-confidence.

Since the Moon is feminine energy, practice nurturing self-care, such as cleaning your room or discarding old clothing that no longer fits. You want to embrace the emotional aspect of springtime. So, trim dead leaves off plants or pick up some herbs and make an indoor herb garden. Write a list of new goals for the next 30 days. Add things that give you hope for the future.

3. Cancer

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The Aries Moon on March 19 means that a very good horoscope is up ahead for you, Cancer. The Aries sector in astrology relates to your profession and career. Even if you're not currently working, it's a time when your public-facing self gets the most attention. It's a great time to promote an idea or to publish something you want others to notice.

Don't worry about being perfect on Thursday. Action and speed are more important than quality for now. You'll receive feedback quickly because Aries energy is marked by urgency, and note when to delete or keep things out there in the open. Take the first step in a new direction for the sake of your future reputation, and know that whatever you do will be done well.

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, your family sector feels like it's ready for a revamp on March 19. You want to feel free to do what you want, when you want. Typically, you desire peace, which led you to make decisions you prefer not to make. Yet today, you see how unhelpful this mindset has been for you. You want to be authentic and live a life that's true to yourself.

Instead of doing things for the sake of arguments or avoiding one, you choose to be honest about your thoughts and speak what's on your mind. You openly handle any contention and work through disagreements until they are resolved. Today's tough, but it's a very good one for you anyway because it positions you toward a new way of living.

5. Libra

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When the Moon enters Aries on March 19, Libra, it activates your partnership sector. Today becomes wide open to expressing your feelings and how much you would like to be more involved. You want to be there for someone, and yet, a part of you is reluctant to take initiative.

You find out that it's best to wear your heart on your sleeve. Bold behaviors feel safer than passive or quiet ones. You want a person to know your intentions are pure. However, wasting time right now is not on your agenda.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.