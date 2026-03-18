3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On March 19, 2026

On March 19, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe. The truth hits home and changes our lives on Thursday, so it's up to us to make it a positive experience.

The Moon is conjunct both Saturn and Neptune, and with each in Aries, we may feel a little off balance. However, Aries never backs down from a challenge, and this is exactly the energy that it takes to pass the universe's test. The lessons may be fast and furious, but they allow us to grow. We are accountable for our actions, so bring on the test! These astrological signs already know we'll pass with flying colors.

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1. Leo

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You're taking it down a notch on this day, Leo. Whether you fight it or not, the lesson here is that everyone has to be humbled sooner or later. Eek, humbled! Who needs that? Don't we all try hard enough not to be humbled? Well, apparently not, Leo. And, on March 19, it's your turn. Hey, it's OK. You'll get through it.

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Today is all about getting you back down to reality so that you can do your best work. Sometimes we get on these high horses, and we end up hurting ourselves in the process. This day brings you back down to Earth and it's for your own good. You are going to pass this test from the universe, no problem.

2. Virgo

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On March 19, your test comes in the form of a confrontation. Someone in your life doesn't want to do what you want, and they aren't quiet about it. You're pretty much used to getting your own way, and that's good because you really don't ask for much. Still, there's someone in your life who bugs you, and they are your test during this time.

The big learning curve for you is the one that has you giving in to this person. You're freeing yourself from the idea that you must always be right, all the time. Check out the liberation afterwards, Virgo. It sure feels good. You pass this test by letting go.

3. Libra

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You're going to offer someone a plan or idea on March 19 and it's going to be flat-out declined. That may bruise your ego a bit, Libra, as you really thought you were doing a good thing. You might be doing a very good thing, but the test of the day comes at you as an opposing opinion that knocks you down a peg.

You don't like being disagreed with, yet that's what happens on Thursday. So, if you are to sail through this test and come out smelling like a rose, then you must let the opinions of others roll off your back, like water. It's OK. They have their way, and you have yours, and you can both agree to disagree. You must accept this fact in order to pass this test from the universe.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.