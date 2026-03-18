4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On March 19, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 19, 2026 as the New Moon takes place in Pisces, starting a fresh lunar cycle.

The Moon symbolizes your emotions and your past. When there's a New Moon lunar phase, it means that you have a 29.5-day cycle ahead of you with new points to reflect on. Pisces symbolizes endings, deception, illusions, and spiritual endeavors.

Starting on Thursday, we have time to process any negative habits in our lives that undermine wealth. Feeling unworthy can also affect your ability to attract abundance and luck. You have a chance to learn from these experiences and figure out what you want and why. Knowledge is power, and March 19 marks the start of an enlightenment journey for these astrological signs.

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1. Aries

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On March 19, you realize how certain endings needed to happen because you were held back from your growth. The New Moon in Pisces allows you to see things for what they are, Aries. You realize where you've been in denial or lied to yourself for the sake of progress. Nothing truly good can be built on untruths.

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The moment that you start being honest with yourself, you see what you need to do and when. At the start of this month-long journey, you feel restored. It's as though you're handed a clean slate and are permitted to rewrite your life's story. You don't need to hang on to the past. When you see a story you dislike or want to change, you focus on the future and rewrite it.

2. Pisces

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New Moon, new you, Pisces. The New Moon lunar phase in your sign is like tying up your birthday season in a beautiful bow. You're a year older now. You're also a season smarter. You have a beautiful one-year opportunity to try new things and rewrite your life's course.

Mercury retrograde in your sign brought back memories and taught you valuable lessons. These are moments where you reflect inward, and now you can act in ways that demonstrate how mature you've grown. Better decisions mean better outcomes. Better outcomes mean more luck and the type of abundance that creates profitability in all areas of your life.

3. Virgo

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You attract abundance and luck on March 19 by increasing your reserve and being more selective about who you allow into your life. The New Moon on March 19 happens in your partnership sector, Virgo. Since Mercury retrograde is often associated with a return of past situations like exes or conversations, this was a time of reflection. You thought about life and love, and the decisions you made related to commitment.

Who you want to commit to and when increases in clarity on Thursday as you make a firm decision that relationships need to be a meeting of the heart and mind. No peace means no piece of you will move forward. You've given a lot of yourself to people in ways that felt right at the moment but hurt you in the long run. Now, as you take more time to give, you see how the universe steps in. You don't always have to play the role of a white knight. You can watch blessings arrive to people organically, and be thankful to have witnessed goodness manifesting through belief.

4. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, one thing you're great at is learning. You take past lessons and apply them going forward. On March 19, you attract abundance and luck through your familial history. The past became a foundation of trust for you at a deep level. You didn't always understand why parents, mentors, teachers, or adults held firm to certain rules, but now you do. Some you reject, and others you now fully embrace.

It's part of why you do things a certain way and who you plan to imitate in the future. You can't control the type of family you're born into. Fate determined that for you, but you can pick who you follow as leaders in the future. Today, you use your experiences to decide how you will respond. With knowledge of your legacy, you work to build one that makes you proud.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.