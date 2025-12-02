Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, December 3 — The Moon Aligns With Uranus

The daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 3, 2025, when the Moon in Taurus is conjunct Uranus in Taurus retrograde. This energy causes a new revelation around your sense of security that is up for question.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus digs under your routines, your habits, and your understanding of what makes you feel safe. The Moon here brings up the emotions of it all, making you question whether you've been doing things out of comfort or complacency. Is this peace or stagnation? Wednesday's energy pulls you back to yourself. Choose what feels right to you, even if it doesn’t necessarily make sense on paper.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, today brings a shift in your relationship to security. On Wednesday, something you’ve been relying on for comfort may suddenly feel too small, too outdated, or not aligned with the person you’re becoming.

You might notice a flicker of desire for greater independence on December 3, whether that's greater earning power or greater ownership over your life. There’s a jolt here, and it’s instructive.

A new understanding of your worth arrives on Wednesday, one that feels anchored in self-respect rather than self-defense.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, today feels like someone opened a window inside your chest. You may experience a burst of clarity, a craving for change, or a surprising emotional awakening on Wednesday that interrupts your usual calm.

Parts of your identity you’ve kept quiet demand expression. A truth about who you are (and who you’re becoming) surfaces with gentle insistence.

You might feel restless or energized on December 3 — not in a chaotic way, but in a way that suggests you’re outgrowing an older version of yourself.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you may feel drawn inward into memories, dreams, old fears, or unspoken longings on Wednesday. But rather than overwhelming you, these sensations bring clarity.

A truth you’ve been avoiding becomes undeniable. A past version of yourself comes into focus. You realize what you’ve been carrying that no longer needs to come with you.

Listen closely to your intuition, gut feelings, and the symbolism in your dreams. What happens behind the scenes on December 3 can reshape what happens next.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, there’s movement in your social world today. Something (or someone) unexpected may catch your attention or provoke a realization about who genuinely supports your growth.

Your daily horoscope reveals that you’re being nudged toward authenticity in your connections on December 3, even if that means stepping out of old group dynamics or letting go of specific roles. There’s a sense that your future is pulling you toward new collaborations that reflect your evolution.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, your public path or long-term direction feels charged with possibility today. You may have a sudden insight into your ambitions or feel nudged to pivot toward a different kind of success that reflects your changing values.

A role, responsibility, or expectation from others on Wednesday might feel too tight, prompting you to consider a new way of being seen. You could experience a surprising opportunity or a shift in how others perceive you.

You’re not abandoning who you are, but stepping into a version of yourself that feels more aligned, expressive, and alive.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Today, Virgo, your mind expands in unexpected ways. You encounter a conversation, concept, or experience that shifts your perspective instantly.

Something clicks on Wednesday. Perhaps a belief you’ve held for years suddenly looks outdated or you realize you’re ready to explore something that once felt far away from your comfort zone.

You might feel a spontaneous urge to study, travel, teach, write, or express yourself differently on December 3. Your worldview is preparing to evolve, and today is the spark.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, the emotional landscape shifts within you, especially around intimacy, vulnerability, and the deeper layers of your connections. You experience a moment of emotional clarity on Wednesday that reveals where you’ve been giving too much, or where you’ve been holding back out of fear.

Alternatively, a merging of energies with someone else may deepen unexpectedly on December 3. Your boundaries, desires, or trust dynamics may shift.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, relationships bring revelations today, ones that change the way you approach intimacy or partnership. Someone may surprise you, or you may realize something about what you truly want from another person.

Old relational patterns may shake loose during your December 3 horoscope, making space for healthier dynamics. You may feel a pull toward honesty and authenticity, even if it disrupts the surface-level calm.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your daily life and rhythms feel charged with a desire for change during today's horoscope. You may suddenly crave more freedom in your schedule, more authenticity in your commitments, or more spontaneity in your day-to-day world.

Recalibrating your body and intuition are signaling what needs to shift so you can move through life with more aliveness. A subtle liberation occurs on December 3 that helps you refine how you show up for yourself.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, creativity, pleasure, and romance shimmer with surprise today. You may feel a sudden surge of desire, a spark of inspiration, or an emotional awakening that brings color to your world.

You’re being invited to reconnect with the part of you that seeks joy for its own sake on Wednesday. Whether romantic, artistic, or spiritual, today brings permission to pursue what feels alive and creatively daring.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your inner foundation shifts today. You may feel a sudden urge to change something in your living environment, renegotiate a family dynamic, or create emotional stability on your own terms.

Old stories from the past may resurface on Wednesday, but only to help you see how far you’ve come. A subtle emotional liberation occurs, allowing you to detach from what no longer represents your truth.

On December 3, you’re building a new relationship with home.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, a revelation comes through conversation, messages, or mental insight on Wednesday. Something you hear (or something you say) carries more emotional weight than you expect. You may discover a truth on Wednesday that shifts your understanding of a situation.

Your intuition is unusually precise, helping you cut through fog or confusion. December 3 is a day for speaking honestly, listening deeply, and letting clarity rearrange your perspective. A new idea takes root, one that will guide you forward.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.