Your Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, July 16, 2026: The Moon Joins Venus In Virgo

Your daily horoscope is here for July 16, 2026. The Moon joins Venus in Virgo on Thursday, bringing each zodiac sign a much-needed grounding energy.

The Moon is actually in Leo for most of the day, helping you get things done. But in the evening, it joins Venus in Virgo, bringing a much calmer vibe. You finally get to relax and enjoy the peace after all your hard work. Order your favorite takeout food and put on your comfort show. You deserve it!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

You're still riding the wave of productive energy from earlier this week, Aries, and it shows. Thursday continues that vibe, making it easier for you to push a big idea across the finish line.

At the end of the day, however, prioritize self-care. Don't be surprised if you're suddenly in the mood to cook something special or squeeze in a workout. It might not sound like peak excitement, but after all your hard work, you really need a break.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

On July 16, you have the patience to check things off your to-do list, Taurus. You've avoided some of these tasks, and it feels quite satisfying to finally get them done.

As the evening rolls in, you can set your work aside and relax. Your attention shifts to the people and activities that bring you joy. Thursday night is perfect for planning a date night or catching up with a friend.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

You've been buzzing from one idea to the next all week, Gemini, and that doesn't stop on Thursday. During the day, you're quick on your feet and full of solutions. Your calendar is jam-packed, and you handle it like a pro.

By tonight, though, home is calling your name. The Moon joins Venus in Virgo, bringing a calming energy after a very busy week. Allow yourself to decompress and enjoy the quiet. You don't have to be productive every second of the day.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you've been making steady progress this week, and you're feeling on top of the world. With Jupiter in Leo, you've been putting yourself out there more than usual, and it pays off on July 16.

However, the real highlight comes Thursday night. You finally get to have a conversation you've been patiently waiting for, whether it's with your partner or a close friend. Despite Mercury retrograde messing with communication, this chat goes better than you expected and leaves you feeling so much lighter.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

You're the main character on Thursday, Leo. Though there is a lot of Virgo energy, the Moon spends most of the day in your sign. This has you feeling confident and energized.

Take a moment to reflect on your finances. You've been dreaming of something that costs a lot of money, whether it's an elaborate trip or an exciting purchase. Look at your bank account and see how much you need to save. The Virgo energy helps you be practical and adjust your budget accordingly.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

By the end of the day, expect to feel more like yourself than you have in a while, Virgo. The Moon joins Venus in your sign, making it easier to trust your instincts and focus on what really matters to you.

On July 16, focus on what brings you joy. Consider picking up a new hobby or joining a club. Go on a date or hang out with your friends. Your happiness is most important right now.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Everyone wants to be your friend, Libra! On Thursday, you naturally draw people to you. It's easy to network and make professional connections. You may even meet your new bestie or a romantic interest.

Yet, by the end of the day, the vibe completely shifts, and you are ready for some quiet time alone. Socializing is fun, but it takes a lot out of you. The Moon moves into Virgo, bringing a chance to slow down and relax. Turn off your phone and put on a movie or read the book that's been sitting on your shelf.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

The Leo Moon shines a light on your career, Scorpio. Don't be afraid to take the lead on a project or pitch an idea that you've been sitting on. Others notice the hard work you've been doing, and they're happy to follow your direction.

When the Moon moves into Virgo, you are in problem-solving mode. Trust your instincts and believe in yourself. You are well-equipped to be in a leadership position, so don't let any self-doubt creep in.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

What decision have you been putting off, Sagittarius? On July 16, you can't avoid it any longer. Take time to reflect and write out your pros and cons if need be. You likely already know your answer, but you may not want to admit it just yet.

You can't keep putting off your decision because you are scared of how people will react. Trust yourself and go with what you feel is right in your heart. Other people will always have their opinions, but you can't let them get to you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Thursday is your kind of day, Capricorn. It's productive and efficient. As an earth sign, you work well with Virgo energy. On July 16, focus on the details and taking small steps forward.

Though what you are doing may not seem flashy or impressive right now, you have the big picture in mind. You have long-term goals that you intend to achieve. All of your little actions are leading to something great.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Follow your curiosity, Aquarius! On July 16, dive into what interests you, whether that's a creative project or a new hobby. If you feel the urge to be social, follow that instinct. Catch up with friends or spend time with loved ones.

Don't fight your feelings on Thursday. Though Virgo energy is analytical and organized, you are called to prioritize your joy. Though it may not seem productive in the traditional sense, having fun is never a waste of time. In fact, it's exactly what you need right now.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

You've had a productive week, Pisces, but you can't be on the clock all the time. You must find a good work-life balance, or burnout is inevitable.

On Thursday, your attention shifts to your home life and relationships. Put work out of your head and spend time with the people who matter most to you. Plan a date with your significant other or visit a family member you haven't seen in a while. You've been craving time with your loved ones, and July 16 will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.