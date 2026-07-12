Mercury Retrograde Brings 4 Zodiac Signs A Major Opportunity Between Now & July 23

Mercury retrograde has just reached its midpoint, and though this transit gets a bad rap, it's bringing four zodiac signs a major opportunity. The planet of communication will station direct on July 23, and until then, we are encouraged to do some self-reflecting.

In Cancer, Mercury retrograde is "an excellent period for getting in touch with what nurtures us and feeds our spirits," the astrologers at CafeAstrology wrote. So, take some time alone and pay close attention to what brings you joy. This is all leading to an exciting new opportunity.

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1. Aries

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With Mercury in retrograde, this is "a real opportunity for you to take inventory of the friends that you've been keeping," an astrologer named Meghan Rose explained. Who in your social circle is a true friend? Who is actually a hidden enemy?

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Your time and energy are valuable, Aries, and you should not give them away to just anyone. Between now and July 23, reflect on who is really on your side. Though you are fiercely independent, we all need a little support from time to time. A big opportunity is heading your way, and it is important to know who you can really lean on.

2. Taurus

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Mercury is the planet of communication, and when in retrograde, it challenges the ways you connect with others. Between now and July 23, you must be honest and let your authenticity shine through. A major opportunity is heading your way, Taurus, but you will need to be more forthcoming than you have been thus far.

"Speaking up for yourself doesn't mean begging for attention, and it definitely doesn't mean that you have to raise your voice in order to get your point across," Rose cautioned. Take accountability and don't place blame on other people. "There's no need for a villain in every story," the astrologer added. What's most important is that you stay true to who you are.

3. Gemini

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During Mercury retrograde, take time to reflect on what makes you feel safe. "Feeling strong, stable, and secure starts with yourself," Rose said. So, practice positive self-talk and prioritize self-care. Create for yourself a sense of comfort so you are ready to tackle this major opportunity when it arrives.

This is also a good time to assess your financial habits. You might realize that "you've been putting yourself into debt or living outside of your means," the astrologer noted. If that is the case, take time to rework your budget. You are entering a prosperous chapter, Gemini, but you still need to be smart with your money.

4. Cancer

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Your emotions run deep, Cancer, but you can't let them get the better of you. According to Rose, this is "a time for you to realize that feeling everything extremely deeply or putting yourself into emotional throes is actually more of an addiction than a personality trait."

Between now and July 23, when Mercury retrograde ends, take time to get to know yourself on a deeper level. This is not about putting on a show or living up to other people's expectations. Just be authentically yourself. You may also realize that you need to "cut ties with people who put you into an emotional frenzy." If you are to make the most of this major opportunity, you must first find a sense of calm.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, human interest topics, as well as astrology and manifestation.