3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 16, 2026

On July 16, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling so blessed by the universe. We've been confused for too long, but Chiron direct helps us hone in on what is really important.

These astrological signs get to feel refreshed on Thursday in the kind of way that helps us know exactly what to do next. There are no more scattered thoughts or feelings of self-doubt. We are now able to pinpoint what is needed in our lives and go after it with precision and positivity.

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We know who we are and what we are here to do, which feels like nothing short of a major blessing.

1. Virgo

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Not only do you feel the clarity of Chiron direct, but you are able to use this energy in a very practical way. If you need to make a tough choice on Thursday, you can do so with confidence. Your blessing from the universe helps you trust yourself and your instincts.

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Chiron direct focuses your thinking. You're now making decisions that are based on reality instead of delusions or impulse. They make sense to you, and right now, that's all that matters. On July 16, other people's opinions don't hold any weight.

By stepping back to analyze a certain situation, you're able to assess which move is correct. You are wise and directed, and you make the proper decision. Go with what feels right in your soul, even if it's not what other people expect of you.

2. Capricorn

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Chiron direct brings you a vision of the future, and what you see is so inspiring that it gets you on your feet and ready for action. This is a serious blessing, as it awakens your inner power and has you feeling more confident than you have in a very long time.

On Thursday, your gut tells you to act on something now, rather than later. For once, you trust it instead of looking for logic. By doing so, you prove to yourself that you can trust your intuition. You are clearheaded and rational, and you know what you're doing.

It's good to be optimistic, but you must also work within the parameters of reality. If you can find a healthy balance between the two, success is inevitable.

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3. Pisces

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Out of the confusion, you rise up, Pisces. On Thursday, Chiron direct clears things up and helps you find direction and purpose. Something changes on this day, and it has you feeling much stronger and more self-assured.

Your intuition has never led you astray, so you are comfortable trusting it now. During this transit, your gut feeling is there to help you heal and move on. You don't need to ruminate on past mistakes forever. On July 16, the universe steps in to help you leave the past behind.

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By reflecting on the past, you get to see where you went wrong and how to make it right. This day offers you a great chance to start again. You've got this! You clearly know what you're doing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.