The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, March 29

On March 29, 2026, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs that revolves around big ideas and illuminated thoughts.

During the Virgo Moon on Sunday, these astrological signs come to understand something in their lives that helps them get past whatever was holding them back. We feel alert and aware, as if the blindfold is now off and we can finally see clearly. This works well for us, and we must respect the message we receive, as it's meant to bring us luck and good fortune.

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1. Aries

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By getting your thoughts in order, you suddenly come to realize many other things in your life, Aries. These realizations really help you in the here and now. Sometimes, for you, it's just about putting your thoughts into words. It's as if the words themselves make the thought more meaningful. When you hear the words, you believe them.

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These words are shared during the Virgo Moon. The message you receive from the universe on March 29 helps you get out of your head and start taking action. Sharing what's on your mind is the beginning of your personal revolution.

2. Virgo

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You know who you are and what you stand for, Virgo, and you go all in for this. Sometimes, it's not easy being you, simply because you're so strong in mind, and not everyone agrees with you. That's OK. So much of the universe's message for you on Sunday is about standing tall in your own personal convictions.

You're the only one living in your body and mind, and you do what feels right. Trust yourself and don't let anyone sway your opinion. With the Moon in your sign, you are unafraid to speak your mind, even if what you say doesn't get a round of applause. It gets recognition from the people who matter to you, and that's what it's intended for.

3. Pisces

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You're finally getting over some serious brain fog on Sunday, letting your thoughts flow smoothly. During the Virgo Moon, the clarity is noticeable to you, Pisces. The message of the day is to listen to your heart.

The thing is, you don't always listen to your heart. You hear it, yes, but you intentionally look the other way. Not now, though. You know what is right and you follow it, even if you're the only one who feels this way. On March 29, you come to understand that you don't need approval for how you think or act. If you are to be at peace with your life, then you must follow what your heart tells you to do.

4. Libra

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The universe supports you when you speak your truth, Libra. You don't need to hold back or soften your words. The message of the day is to say what's on your mind. During the Virgo Moon, the fastest way to get the truth out is by speaking up and not pretending that everything is OK. You have something to say, so let it out.

The message here is all about living truthfully and owning what's on your mind. Once spoken out loud, you are rewarded with a sense of freedom. You can finally get on with your life, clear in mind and free in spirit.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.