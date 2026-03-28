5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From March 30 - April 5

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the entire week of March 30 to April 5, 2026. Venus enters Taurus on Monday, encouraging us to build meaningful connections and prioritize our relationships.

The Full Moon in Libra on Wednesday, April 1, feels light and welcoming. Chapters close with this lunar transit, but Venus in Taurus inspires us to pursue new things even with cycles ending. While Aries season brings obstacles, the Libra Moon helps us keep sight of our goals, while Venus encourages us to dream even bigger.

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1. Libra

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It's possible to achieve what you want this week, Libra, especially with the Moon in your sign at the start of the week. Although Full Moons are associated with endings, this can also reflect the start of something impactful.

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Your relationships are beginning to evolve. During this week, connecting with friends brings healing and serves as a catalyst for more empowering moments. Friends uplift you and get you back on track.

This is also a week when your value system comes into play. You are inspired to save and expand your finances. The Moon in Scorpio on Friday, April 3, teaches you a lot about what you are seeking in love. This lunar transit also brings significant changes to your love story moving forward.

2. Scorpio

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This week's energy helps you become more present for those in your life, Scorpio. The Full Moon in Libra reminds you that love involves commitment and compassion. Releasing grudges is important at this time.

If you are in a relationship, it is pivotal that you connect with your emotions. For single folks, this lunation is the start of something fresh. The Moon makes you feel more optimistic and confident when it comes to sharing your heart with others.

A new philosophy or change in perspective comes through after this experience. Overall, this is a week of new beginnings and opportunities. Don’t remain in the past, holding onto fears. Instead, focus on what awaits.

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3. Capricorn

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Even with the challenges the Libra Full Moon brings, you are doing a victory dance, Capricorn. This is your moment to advance and focus on what you desire and hope to achieve. Still, learning how to bring balance to your work and relationships is necessary.

There is a new love story brewing, with Venus now in Taurus, showing you how to incorporate moments of love and self-care. If you're single, you have the opportunity to meet someone new during this time. If you're in a relationship, your bond with your partner begins to strengthen.

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Don’t withhold information from others. This is your moment to share and become more honest with the ones you trust.

4. Aries

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For you, Aries, the Libra Full Moon is linked to financial growth and prosperity. As we enter your season, you must learn how to be more patient with your process. Saturn has already proven to you that rushing gets you nowhere.

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The lessons associated with this lunation are linked to friendships and career progress. You are learning how to put in the work, and with Saturn in your sign, you surprise yourself with what you can accomplish.

This week, you also learn about what you must do to have people respect you. Actively listen to others and be mature. The lessons you learn now help you navigate this Saturn transit with more tact.

5. Gemini

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The Full Moon in Libra brings an enchanting energy, adding a lot of activity to your relationship sector. Prepare to see changes in your love life during this Aries season. This lunation reflects what you can expect when Uranus enters your sign later this month.

New friends and connections await, which feels like a victory since it allows you to be more in your element. This beautiful energy helps you flourish, so focus on celebrating your victories with loved ones. Don’t concentrate on what-ifs, and instead prioritize what you can achieve. Remember, there is always time and room for growth.

The Moon in this position makes you quite popular. Expect to be invited to social gatherings and have opportunities to connect with new people. You might even meet someone who helps you get ahead at work.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.