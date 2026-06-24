Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Thursday, June 25: The Moon Squares Venus

The daily horoscope for June 25, 2026 is here for every zodiac sign. Everyone experiences a little tension between what they feel and how they want to come across on Thursday since the Moon in Scorpio is squaring Venus in Leo.

Things get pretty interesting on Thursday. People are more likely to drop the act and be true to themselves under the Scorpio Moon, but Venus in Leo makes you extra aware of how you’re being perceived at the same time. If you start overthinking your interactions with anyone on June 25, remember that for the most part, everyone is too caught up in what they’re doing to pay any extra attention to what you said or didn’t say.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday is the day you finally have that conversation you’ve been putting off. The good news, Aries, is that I see it going way better than what you rehearsed over and over again in your head.

The Scorpio Moon has you feeling things pretty intensely, but its square to Venus in Leo on June 25 actually comes in clutch for you because it makes you hyperaware of how you're coming across. Crisis averted!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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By the end of Thursday, a relationship that’s been feeling a little bit off finally gets back to where you want it to be. Nobody was being fake, more so just careful with their words.

You have a lot more in common with this person than the awkwardness has made it feel, Taurus. On June 25, you realize that once you stop trying to put the perfect sentence together, the real conversation happens on its own.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You have a decision to make early in the day on Thursday, Gemini. There’s lots to do, but you have to decide whether to do the things you actually want to do first and then tackle the other stuff on another day, or vice versa.

You'll probably find a way to do both, to be honest, because you usually do. And with Mars in your sign on June 25, you have more energy to pull that off than you've had in a while.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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There's something financial on your mind on Thursday. I keep seeing this as having to do with what you feel like you can reasonably ask for versus what you actually deserve. For reasons outside of your control, those two numbers are not the same.

On June 25, Venus in Leo is adding a layer of self-consciousness on top of it, making you wonder how you come across when you advocate for yourself. For the record, Cancer, you come across fine. The people around you already think you're worth more than you're charging.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The Scorpio Moon on Thursday is making the people around you crave something a little more real than the usual fun surface-level stuff. The thing is, Leo, that’s ultimately what you want too, even if it doesn't always appear that way to others.

Having Venus in your sign on June 25 definitely works in your favor in this sense. Someone sees past the performance and notices the why behind something you do, and they like what they see. That's the part of you that's genuinely magnetic, and it's just you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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A conversation you’ve been worried about having finally happens on Thursday. In such good timing, too, Virgo, because the Cancer season energy softens your delivery without you having to do anything extra.

This person is more open to hearing your side than you're expecting and you feel so much better once it's out. You spent more time worrying about this conversation than the conversation actually takes!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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I keep seeing your social life and your bank account having a bit of a disagreement on Thursday. It’s hard for you to turn down fun as it is, Libra, but it's even harder when Venus is in carefree Leo.

Until the Scorpio Moon encourages you to do the math before making any commitments, that is. Not just because of the money, but because you’re thinking about your time and energy too. The good thing is that there’s no wrong choice for you on June 25, but what you do choose gives you some important information.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Something work-related is bothering you on Thursday. It’s the kind of thing that you don’t usually pay a lot of attention to, but since the Moon is in your zodiac sign on June 25, you're feeling everything a little more intensely than usual.

Luckily, you're pretty much always the most perceptive person in the room, which means you're capable of reading everyone else just as clearly as you're reading yourself. That's not a bad position to be in, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You've got a pretty clear picture in your head of where your life is going. On Thursday, something happens that makes you consider how much thought you’ve put into the steps it’ll take to actually get there.

The life you see yourself living is realistic, Sagittarius. It's just more likely to happen if you actually start planning things out. Even just thinking about it for a little bit on June 25 is a step in the right direction.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On June 25, you realize a friend is more involved in a financial or personal situation than you were expecting. It’s a little surprising, for sure. But once you think about it a little, you see why it’s a good thing.

You don't always let yourself expect or accept that kind of help from people, Capricorn. Thursday is a small reminder that your people are always there for you. Let them be.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Someone you’re very close to wants more of your attention on Thursday. They need something a little more than just sitting next to you while you scroll on your phone, though that does have its time and place as well.

You're not doing anything wrong, Aquarius. You've just been somewhere else mentally lately. The good news is noticing that is most of the fix.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday is actually a productive day for you, Pisces, which might not be what you were expecting going into it. You recognize that you’re not exactly where you want to be just yet.

But that actually gets you focused instead of overwhelming you. Something you do at work on June 25 moves the needle forward in a way you'll get to fully appreciate a few weeks from now. You’ll see.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.