The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Sun starts to enter the zodiac sign of Taurus beginning an entirely new solar season that will last for 30 days.

The Sun in Taurus is about sensuality, personal property, real estate, food, and money.

Because Uranus, the planet that rules chaos and sudden change is also in Taurus, and this month we will experience an eclipse, it's reasonable to expect this month to bring up shocks related to our economy and changes in how resources are handled around the world.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to your assets and how money matters are managed. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of personal property, and the next 30 days can be game-changing for you.

Today, things may start to show up on your radar as the direction of your wealth takes a turn in a new direction. So, Aries take note and follow where the cash leads.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's your world, Taurus, and you need to make some important decisions. The Sun enters your zodiac sign, which means you are entering a restart of the next year of your life.

Today is a big deal as you start to feel empowered and more in charge of your decision-making. If you've been giving away your power, it's time to claim it back.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The past is done, but you don't need to be stuck where you are. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of karma. You have to learn a few important lessons, but once you have done your work, it's time to create a new path of existence.

Today, it's important for you to tune in to the beginnings and endings of your life. When a door shuts, don't try to force it back open. Instead, see where the energy is leading you to go.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Is your friendship circle holding you back or pushing you forward? The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friends and networks.

It's a good idea to pay attention to the important details of your interaction with others. You can see clearly where there are problems and decide if it's worth your while to work on a relationship or start to move your attention in a new direction.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Be proud of who you are, Leo, and there's no real reason to tolerate disrespect. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career and social status, and you may be ready to take on a new level at the workplace.

Have you outgrown a role you've enjoyed for a little while? Maybe now is the time you'll see where you can bring your professional life to a whole new level.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Learning can be fun, Virgo, and a great way for you to meet other people. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of education, and there are plentiful opportunities for you to go beyond what you already know.

You may have to do some digging and research to find the perfect academic fit for your needs, but it's not impossible. These things can take time but there is nothing like investing in yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you decide you don't want to share news or tell certain someone information, there's really nothing to compel you to open up and do so.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of secrets, and your stubborn, protective side comes out in a way that people aren't necessarily familiar with. You might have to stand firm in your resolve, Libra, but if your heart is sure about your choice, you'll not bend.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Are you interested or are you not? That is the overarching theme of the day. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitments.

With Taurean-like passion and determination, you may not willingly let go of a project or item you have to complete. Dedicated is what you are, and you will hold firm in your resolve to get things done.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Make the day fun, Sagittarius, if you're going to work include things that you enjoy doing into the day. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of routines.

This is the perfect time to start thinking ahead and making any new arrangements to fit work and pleasure into your schedule. If you're going to work hard, be sure to play harder than usual, too.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You do have a sensual side, even if you hide it from the world. Now, is not that time. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of pleasure, and today it's all about the indulgences that make life sweet.

From a savory meal ending with your favorite decadent dessert to lounging on the couch at home, the day is perfect for claiming the finer things in life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You love people, and you may not always make time to socialize but when it's truly important, you set priorities in order. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home and the family.

Today, make it a point to think about the end of the year when everyone starts to plan for the holidays. Start making phone calls to get the ball rolling on your own end-of-the-year celebratory plans.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may not have the chance to verbally say what you need to say, so find another way to speak your truth, Pisces. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication.

You can speak the language of love through cooking, helping out, or just sending a text that shows you're thinking of someone — even if they don't reply back right away.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

