Your daily horoscope for April 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

For some zodiac signs, today marks a big event that brings a lot of tears. The Moon is at the Quarter lunar phase in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and this is emotional, intuitive, and psychically gifted energy.

When the Moon is in Cancer it 'squares' the Sun in Aries, and this creates tension that we can learn and grow from.

So if you catch yourself weepy or a bit sentimental about things you have to do that involve change, that's normal. We are all going through major shifts at this time in astrology, and it's all part of a grand plan that involves our fate and purpose during this lifetime.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to focus on family, Aries. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of home and the family.

Your focus has been on developing your friendships, but now it's time to turn your attention back to family members whom you've not connected with for a while. Plan something fun and simple to fortify your bond with one another.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're ready to have important conversations and express your inner thoughts and feelings transparently. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of communication and may give you the push you need to start a conversation.

It's not easy to open up about the way you feel, but once you get started it may surprise you with how well you do, and how relieved you will be once your truth is out there for all to see.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Invest your money and try to maximize how you spend your time. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of money. There are so many options out there for you to consider, from crypto to the stock market.

And, if you've been wondering what to do to plan for your financial future, today makes for an excellent time to schedule an appointment with a banking advisor or financial planner.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What dreams do you hope to fulfill, perhaps now is the time to sign up for a class and study for your dream job. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of personal development.

You may come to realize that there are certain things you fall short on in the knowledge department. So, rather than wing it, aim to acquire some formal training to polish your skills and secure your future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't need certain people in your life, and you'll find out who they are, Leo. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of hidden enemies.

People start to show themselves to you, and you see them for who they are. You may have given some individuals the benefit of the doubt, but even you know when things have gone too far. You need to call things out for what they are.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You meet someone new and things fall into place easily, Virgo. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of friendships. This is when you realize what matters in your life, and you start to meet people whose values align with your own.

You may find it so easy to meet all sorts of individuals you enjoy spending time with. So go out and have fun, make time to socialize, and give yourself a chance to mingle at social gatherings that are lots of fun.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to pursue your goals, Libra. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of career and social status. If you want to take your career to the next level, you have to plan ahead.

You may decide to take up some training opportunities you turned down in the past. Or you can sign up to volunteer with an organization you love, and perhaps, see an opportunity open there for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Do you want to go back to school, Scorpio? The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of higher learning. You don't have to get formal training, but if your desire is to return to college, don't let life stop you.

You can figure things out. You can look into colleges and their offerings and use the summer to make a final decision on what you need to do in your own life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Things come to you naturally, Sagittarius. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of shared resources. There's someone who cares for you and your well-being, and for that reason, when they see you in need they are going to act and help you out.

You may not even expect this great event to take place, so when you are handed a check or some sort of assistance, don't be so shocked. Good things are coming to you soon.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Relationships become a priority for you, Capricorn. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of commitments.

You know the value of a relationship, so when you feel like you need to make a final decision on what it is you want in your life, don't be afraid to pursue it. If it's love or a new career, or lots of friends, this is your life to live.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a productive day, Aquarius. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of daily duties.

You have a busy day today, so you'll want to be sure to prioritize what you have on your list to tend to. You may not get through everything, but knowing what is on the agenda is a great way to start off strong today.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Fill your day with things you love to do, Pisces. The Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your sector of passion.

Choose things that you know bring out the best in you. Make today a day of happiness, relaxation, and personal enjoyment — with or without someone you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

