What is "quality time" and why is it important?

Well, if you are in a relationship in today’s world, then you understand how difficult it is to balance career, family, friends, hobbies, romance, quality connection, sex, self-care, relaxation, house duties, and so much more. We wear many hats and we often forget to take them all off and just be.

Life is hectic and non-stop. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to have a great career, to make lots of money, to be a great parent or partner, to have many friends, to have many hobbies, to have a clean house, and to manage our lives in a way that is seemingly flawless.

Finding time to balance intentional quality time for yourself and your partner may seem nonexistent or few and far between.

It’s hard to prioritize our relationships sometimes because we often allow other responsibilities and pressures to take precedence. When we have too much going on we can forget about what really matters. It can be extremely difficult to find that balance in responsibilities, obligations, needs, and desires.

Quality time is important because it helps us feel connected to our partner; it helps us feel more grounded and supported and also helps us feel more attractive and desired.

If you check "yes" to any of these signs, it may be time to crank up the QT with your cutie!

Here are 7 signs that you and your partner have not spent enough time together (and how to spend quality time with your spouse).

7 signs you’re in desperate need of more quality time with your partner:

1. You don’t have weekly date nights with just the two of you

Kids or no kids, your relationship needs more quality interaction than just a random night out once every other month or so.

If you are a parent, I can understand that this is easier said than done, but prioritizing your relationship will only make the two of you more fulfilled and will help the two of you work better together as parents.

If you struggle with finding a babysitter, start scheduling for a time when your child is asleep. Turn off the TV and make the connection intentional. You don’t need to go somewhere to create a date night at home.

2. You feel sex is a chore sometimes

Let’s face it. Sexy sparks can fizzle. Desire and romance can fluctuate as your relationship progresses.

I have said this before and I will say it again: there is absolutely nothing wrong with you or your partner if you experience this sometimes. It is completely normal to have lulls in passion and physical intimacy.

However, sex shouldn’t feel like a chore. You should communicate more about your expectations around sex so you can lower the anxiety and pressure around it. You should also take more time prioritizing quality time so the two of you can feel more connected (like making sex more enticing).

3. You only talk about the practicalities of work, responsibilities, and the children

If you find yourselves only talking about practical things, then your relationship can definitely benefit from a more quality connection. You may find yourselves often on auto-pilot and just talking to each other rather than emotionally checking in with your partner.

This may be a sign that you both don’t even realize how disconnected you are from your own needs and desires.

4. You haven’t been on a getaway in over 6 months

I know, you may read this and think, "We haven’t been on a getaway in 3 years!" If this is the case, don’t worry! I am only mentioning this piece because I think quality getaways are a sure way to promote quality interactions, spontaneity, and intimacy.

If you are on a budget or have children that you don’t want to leave for a long period of time, try going to a hotel in your city for the night once every few months.

A "getaway" does not need to be a lavish vacation, it should just be an exclusive time away from the normalcy in your life. It creates mystery!

5. You don’t ever eat meals together

Maybe your schedules don’t permit this. Maybe you have children. Regardless, if you find yourselves never (or rarely) eating together, you may need a date night out to dinner with just the two of you to focus on only the two of you.

Meal time can be stressful if you’re taking care of others while trying to feed yourself, but they can also be very connecting if you only have each other to distract you.

6. You have a rigid routine

Routines can be helpful (even though I realize they are not for everyone!). Being Type A myself, I create a "to-do" list every morning.

However, if you find yourselves in such a rigid routine that you don’t carve out time to be spontaneous or flexible, then you both may be craving the desire to be more present and engaged with each other without the schedule.

Try to include "connection" on your to-do list and prioritize that daily. It could be a small walk around the block or a quick trip to the grocery store, as long as you are making it intentional and it’s not something you normally do, you can boost the quality time daily.

7. You find yourselves snipping at each other often...about anything

If you and your partner are getting on each other's nerves more regularly, it may be a sign that you need more quality connection and fewer robotic or practical interactions with each other.

Being on edge and arguing over little things for a brief moment, may be an indicator that you both may be subconsciously craving more quality time together. You miss each other, but instead of saying that, it’s often easier to get frustrated with one another instead.

One thing to remember is that everyone's versions of quality time are different. One person’s idea of quality time is sitting on the sofa after work and watching a TV show together. While the other person’s idea of quality time is having conversations about life and each other’s day at work without any interruptions.

Neither is right nor wrong. However, both parties could benefit from their cups being filled. Talk to each other and ask for examples of how your partner experiences quality time. How can both of you find the balance in supporting each other’s versions?

Alysha Jeney is a Therapist providing relationship counseling in Denver, CO. She owns Modern Love Counseling and is the founder and CEO of The Modern Love Box.

