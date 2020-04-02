5 Most Selfless Zodiac Signs In All Of Astrology

You don't even have to ask and they're there for you.

You know you’re loved when someone drops everything to be there for you. It proves that they’re putting your needs first, even over their own.

If being available for someone no matter what is a loyalty test is, these people pass it. It’s selfless and it shows they have your back in any circumstance; they’re going to do whatever they can for you.

For the most selfless zodiac signs in astrology, it's just in their nature to put others first.

But not everybody is willing to stop in the middle of a task to help out a friend or loved one. It takes a special kind of personality. There’s no shade for people who don’t jump when asked, it’s just that they have a different set of values. They may put their own needs first as a way to ensure they have the energy to be there in varying capacities for others.

It’s very giving to put others before yourself, but it’s not always the best plan. It’s not healthy to sacrifice yourself just so others get the care or the help they need. There should be a balance where you prioritize things in order of importance, and you make sure you don’t forfeit yourself in the process.

As with many things, there needs to be a balance between being there for your loved ones, and being there for yourself.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's nothing Cancer wouldn't do for their loved ones. They will literally drop everything if someone has an urgent request or is in a situation where they need help.

Cancers are extremely loving and protective. When they say they'll be there for you, those aren't just words; no, they actually mean what they say, and they follow up their promises with actions, even when coming through for someone means stopping doing something for themselves.

2. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are the model of selflessness, and there isn't anything they wouldn't do to help someone out. Since Pisces are so intuitive, they don't need to be asked to drop everything to help someone out — they usually just know when they're needed.

Pisces are more comfortable being self-sacrificing than selfish, and they couldn't live any other way. If someone took advantage of their kind nature, it wouldn't stop them from wanting to help them again.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns take their relationships seriously and they're dependable. If they need to drop everything to help someone out, Capricorn is going to do it.

If they get sidetracked from a project they're working on for themselves, they know they can come back to it, and that may not be true in an urgent or heavily emotional situation. Capricorns are wise and are usually able to be there both for other people and for themselves.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos pride themselves on being able to come up with the right solution to a problem, and being able to fix almost everything that's broken. They will drop everything for the people they love because they believe they're the only ones who can truly fix a complicated situation.

If Virgo isn't there, the problem could escalate, and things could become even worse than when they started. There's no one more reliable or trustworthy than Virgo, and it's a blessing when you can depend on one.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras have a reputation for being superficial and full of themselves, but that's not true. They're fiercely loyal and supportive. Libras will absolutely stop everything for a friend or family member — all the person has to do is ask.

Libra will be there when you need them, for as long as you need them, and they will comfort you and help you handle the situation without asking for anything in return. They have your back, especially at your most desperate.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.