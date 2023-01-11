6 Life-Changing Things That Happen On Your Astrocartography Jupiter Line

Have you ever noticed how different you feel in some places more than others, or have you ever felt so good somewhere you have traveled that you dream of moving there?

According to astrocartography, the branch of astrology concerning how planetary placements affect the way we feel and respond to certain places or areas, some locations around the globe are actually more positive places for us and favor the accomplishment of certain desires or qualities we want to focus on in life.

When you calculate an astrocartography map, you see a map of the world (or whichever area you are interested in looking at) with lines drawn through different localities. Each line is associated with a particular planet whose effects and qualities apply to you in that particular location based on your birth chart.

Photo: astro.com

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet of gain, expansion and luck! It represents generosity, fortune and success, big thinking and achievement.

Though Jupiter is considered a benefic planet, it does have its downsides, such as believing the good fortune it brings will never end, going too far too fast, weight gain (remember it expands whatever it touches), and egotism or becoming smug and arrogant.

Jupiter also rules certain professions such as doctors, lawyers and judges. It also rules professions connected to treasury, finance, religion and preachers, ministers and the like, and educators and universities or higher learning and politics.

Jupiter rules people of foreign descent, foreign places and married men. Jupiter and Venus are the two financial planets.

Typically when we have a Jupiter transit we receive some type of gain or benefit based on whatever planet Jupiter is aspecting in the personal chart. These are usually our best and most precipitous or prosperous periods in life, but unfortunately, Jupiter only shines on your chart for a time.

However, you can expand on Jupiter's benefits by moving or traveling to your Jupiter line.

Astrocartography Jupiter line meaning

The Jupiter line in astrocartography is associated with luck, ease of living, success, prosperity and abundance.

Jupiter brings more of everything and this can include potential lovers, friends, mentors and significant others who could help you along your path.

At best, life on your Jupiter line could bring inner joy, spirituality, inspiration, learning experiences (in a positive sense) and financial success.

Depending on where Jupiter is and how it is situated in your chart can also have an affect on the outcome of your Jupiter line as well.

For example, let’s say Jupiter in your natal chart opposes your Saturn. Living on your Jupiter line could help, but may not live up to expectations. If this is the case you could look at your Venus or Sun line as alternatives.

If Jupiter is situated in your chart in a fairly positive way, minus any other negative natal transit, all should go well.

Things that happen on your Jupiter line

1. You could make a lot of money.

Since Jupiter is a financial planet, you could come into contact with many more career opportunities.

Jupiter isn’t all about money though; it’s also about expanding things in any direction you wish, which could include career satisfaction as opposed to just more money. You could be led to make contacts who could potentially lead to your ideal job, and the potential exists to make more money as well!

2. You could greatly expand your education or knowledge in some way.

Since Jupiter is a sign of expansion, living on your Jupiter line will increase your desire to learn more. You may find the urge to continue your education.

3. You could develop more friendships and romantic relationships.

This could be one of the best places to meet people who could have a fortunate impact on your life. Relationships on the Jupiter line tend to expand your horizons in a positive way. You could have a far easier time dating or more success if you are looking to meet someone for a long-term relationship since Jupitarian energy works in any way it is directed.

Some of those who have lived on their Jupiter line report that they have made many new friends and been exposed to different viewpoints that have altogether changed their lives.

4. You could feel lucky or like you have a charmed life.

Jupiter is the planet of luck, so living along this line might make life feel relatively easy. You may not need to work as hard to achieve.

5. You could gain a lot of weight.

Everything is in abundance on your Jupiter line, including food! It may be hard to turn down the many delicious meals you come across, so remember to do everything in moderation.

6. You could become lazy.

On your Jupiter line, things will come easily to you. This could lead to a lack of motivation since you won't have to work as hard to achieve.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.