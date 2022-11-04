The Pros And Cons Of Living Along Your Astrocartograpy Venus Line

Have you ever felt like you belonged somewhere else, even if it is in another country? Well, astrology may be the reason for that.

Astrocartography is a sector of astrology concerning how planetary placements affect the way we feel and respond to certain places or areas where we live, wish to live, or visit.

When you calculate an astrocartography map, you see a map of the world (or whichever area you are interested in looking at) with lines drawn through different localities. Each line is associated with a particular planet whose effects and qualities apply to you in that particular location based on your birth chart.

Photo: astro.com

The Venus line in astrocartography is associated with the planet Venus and living along this line bestows you with effects focused on beauty, love, and pleasure.

Depending on where the lines fall on the map, a location may be very supportive — or sometimes, not so much.

Living along your Venus line can shift your energy so something inside you grows or becomes apparent. The changed energy comes from within and flows outward into the world attracting what we desire. Some locations can lift you up to achieve what you desire in life more than other places.

Astrocartography Venus line meaning

Venus is the planet representing values, money and love, beauty, and pleasure, and these areas of your life will take precedence when living on your Venus line. Your Venus line may be the key to finding your soulmate and personal happiness.

If you look at your Venus line and find that it runs through the middle of the Pacific Ocean or somewhere hard to physically reach, bear in mind that the energies associated with it have an orb of influence that spans around 700 miles. This means you don’t have to live exactly on your Venus line to experience its effects, just somewhat relatively close.

Of course, if you don’t live on your Venus line, this doesn’t mean you can’t find love in other places. But if you do live (or just even make it a point to travel) there, you may find love more easily, along with a feeling of being more beautiful or desirable because, on your Venus line, your personality and desirability are intensified.

Venus isn’t strictly limited to romantic love. You could find relationships with all kinds of people who could become important in your life in addition to romantic relationships. The Venus line in astrocartography will show you where in the world you would have the greatest luck at connecting with someone you would consider your ideal partnership or soulmate.

However, there are certain negative qualities to Venus as well, which can also emerge along your Venus line.

According to a TikTok that astrologer Astro Dim posted, there are pros and cons to living on your Venus line.

Pros of living in your Venus line

1. You attract feminine energy living in your Venus line.

If you live on your Venus line you will automatically attract feminine energies into your life and embody feminine energy yourself. This creates harmony and balance in your aura, which can better attract relationships and love.

2. Relationships thrive along the Venus line.

Relationships have a greater chance of lasting and thriving here because you will be tapped into the energy of Venus, the planet of love and romance, along with those who are attracted to you.

In a man’s chart, Venus describes the type of woman he is attracted to. In a woman’s chart, Venus describes how a woman expresses love energies and the qualities she longs for and is attracted to.

For example, if Venus is in Gemini in a woman’s chart she would be attracted to men who are intelligent, talkative, social, and up for adventure. If she lives on her Venus line, this is exactly what she would attract!

Venus rules wealth and beauty but she also rules devotion, affection, and loyalty, allowing you to better appreciate others and receive appreciation in return along this line.

3. You're more confident along your Venus line.

The Venus line would increase harmony, affection, and social appeal and there is a strong chance it will increase your self-image and self-confidence as well.

4. You attract money on the Venus line.

Since Venus is considered one of the ‘money planets,’ it is also connected with increased financial prosperity.

5. You're more creative on the Venus line.

Venus energy encourages creativity in all trades. While on this line, you may feel more able to tap into your own creative sense and open your mind to experience and appreciate more forms of art.

The Venus line could also work well for those interested in Venusian types of careers that involve beauty such as makeup artists, those in the clothing industry, arts, or even entertainment. It also rules glamour, sex, the food business, the arts, jewelry, flowers, businesses associated with comfort, doctors specializing in women’s care, cosmetics, public speaking, and creative skills.

Cons of living in your Venus line

1. You may deal with codependency on your Venus line.

On the Venus line, relationships take precedence. This may lead to codependency in your relationship as you become extra focused on love, oftentimes at the expense of other important issues such as career and personal growth. Sometimes too much of a good thing may not work the way you thought.

2. Materialism thrives on the Venus line.

Venus rules material possessions and pleasure. Under Venus' influence, it's easy to hyperfocus and overindulge in these things, leading to selfishness and hedonism.

3. You could get into financial trouble on your Venus line.

Though the Venus line attracts prosperity, the planet Venus also rules beautiful and expensive things such as jewelry, clothes, and art. If you become so materialistic that you don’t save or spend your money wisely, you could end up in debt or bankrupt.

While Venus is an indicator in the chart of wealth and ease, she can also be a spiritual teacher that can put us on the right track if we have fallen from spiritual grace due to being overly materialistic.

4. You might enter shallow relationships on your Venus line.

Along this line, your social life takes precedence. You might meet more people and start many new friendships and relationships, but it's important to pay attention to what values you actually have in common with the people you meet.

Because Venus rules beauty and material possessions, the Venus line has the tendency to prioritize these qualities, meaning those you meet might be opportunistic, interested more in what you look like or what you bring to the table financially rather than who you are as a person.

Understanding an astrocartography chart is a complicated process and it is best to consult with an experienced astrologer who specializes in this type of astrology before making a decision to uproot your life and move.

For example, you may be focused on your Venus line, but if Saturn is also in the picture, love could come through hard lessons or might not manifest in the way you thought.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.