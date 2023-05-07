3 Zodiac Signs Fall 'Madly' In Love On May 8, 2023

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on May 8, 2023, and it's due to the Moon opposite Venus. We live in some very troubling times and for many of us, falling in love isn't even an option for three zodiac signs. We're just stressed out beyond the capacity of nurturing others while also loving ourselves. And then, there's good old human nature, being unstoppable and driven, and nothing wakes us up and puts us back in the game like a dose of love. When we humans fall in love, we fall apart, and no matter how you translate that, it somehow feels dang good to do so.

Falling in love, falling madly in love is like a healing balm; it could be a placebo or the real deal...whatever it is, we'll be 'going there' on May 8, 2023, as the Moon is in opposition to Venus.

Opposition to Venus? How could such a thing be good? Well, first of all, when the Moon is opposite any planet, it creates the idea of dynamics, and without dynamics, there can be no such thing as love. What this breaks down to look like is, the very thing that causes us to fall in love with someone is because they are 'interesting' to us. We don't fall in love with people who are identical to us, because we would find nothing special about them; what attracts us to this other person on May 8, during the Moon opposite Venus is that they are NOT like us. The interest is in the mystery, and today provides the mystery in heaping portions.

For Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, all we can say is get ready, because you are about to lose your mind for someone...and doesn't it feel good? How exciting. We all know that we can't predict where this overwhelming infatuation is going to go, but who cares? Let's live in the moment and just enjoy what's right in front of our eyes.

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on May 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Just as you thought you'd never see love come into your life again with such force and impact as it will be doing on this day, BOOM, in it comes and Gemini, you might not be ready for it. That's also one of the Moon opposite Venus touches; it can bring us outrageously amazing infatuation, but can also put us off guard so that we don't know what's coming our way.

On this day, May 8, 2023, you can expect the unexpected. If you didn't think that love was ever going to play this kind of role in your life, you will be proved wrong, as the transit of the Moon opposite Venus is going to push the stuff right into your face, and you won't be able to deny what's going on. And, what's going on is that you, my friend, are falling deeply, madly in love with someone new, someone totally unexpected. You will feel giddy and youthful over the prospects and while you have no idea where this is going, you'll definitely go along for the ride.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's great about the Moon opposite Venus is that it can give you something you haven't had in a long time, which is a refreshing look at love and how you handle yourself when you are in it. On May 8, you may find that you are falling in love with someone whom you had no idea would have this kind of effect on you. You will be moved to tears over the beauty of it all and you'll want to pursue it further as the entire idea of it entices and delights you.

You didn't think you'd be slated for such a grand thing, and yet, here you are, and it's undeniable. You are falling madly in love during the transit of the Moon opposite Venus and it not only feels delicious, it's irresistible. You cannot go back now; you must follow this train wherever it takes you, and while you do not know the destination, you are more than happy to go along for the ride.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The one thing you never saw coming was the idea that you, Sagittarius, warrior divine and Archer to the gods, would ever fall head over heels in love with a mere mortal...and yet, here you are today, being 'that person.' You came down to earth and what happened? You got tangled in the web that was created by the Moon opposite Venus, and it happened on May 8, 2023. Welcome to the world, Archer, and understand that you're not the only one shooting arrows, as Cupid has apparently beaten you to the punchline.

In truth, you will be falling in love today and you will not only go with it, you'll ADORE every freaking moment of it, because this kind of mad love doesn't happen to you all that often. You have spent so much time believing that you are the love of your life that you can hardly recognize yourself when another love walks into your life...and it will. Lay down that bow because you'll need free arms for all the hugging you're about to do.

