May 8 - 14, 2023 Is An Amazing Week For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes for the week of May 8 - 14, 2023. It's all thanks to the concentration of planets and asteroids in the eastern hemisphere of the zodiac wheel. Before we get to those, here's the message of the week for everybody.

With Mercury retrograde passing through the sky right now, take it easy and go slow. Pace yourself, and the retrograde won't mess things up for you. If you feel called to, use this time to review the last few months of the year and see if you want to make any changes going forward. Also, if you have a best friend, tell them how much they mean to you. Secondly, since it's Taurus season right now, now's the best time to clean up your diet, resolve to take better care of your body and book a salon appointment for a much-needed pampering session. Don't forget to show love to your significant other through lots of hugs and kisses.

Finally, with North Node transiting through Taurus right now, it's the best time to clean up your act regarding your financial habits. Whether this is better debt management or learning to invest your extra income for increased returns, if you make an effort, you will gain some valuable skills right now. Plus, the good luck energy in this area of the chart makes it easier to learn these things at this time. So don't waste the opportunity! Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of May 8 - 14.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for May 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This one's a no-brainer. Considering the mega energy concentrated in Taurus at the moment, you lot had to be number one on this list. This week will be really good for getting ahead on your goals. You will feel clear-headed and strong as if you have the wind beneath your sails. Of course, Mercury retrograde is going on right now. This will slow things down but won't stop your progress because even Mercury has a beneficial sextile connection with Mars and Saturn.

Secondly, Jupiter, Mercury and North Node are conjunct with each other this week, so that fortune will favor you extra well now. Once again, don't be careless and take things for granted. It's still Mercury retrograde season, so cautious actions and a steady approach will help you better in the long run. The mantra for you this week is to stay cool and collected and focus on the things that truly matter. Everything else is just a distraction or a test to measure your resolve. You can rise up to it. Have faith in yourself!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will be easygoing for you. It's because Venus and Jupiter are forming a beautiful sextile aspect with each other. Since both these planets are indicators for luck and fortune, don't be surprised if opportunities flow easily your way. You may also experience a glow-up and attract more romantic interest than usual.

Also, with Saturn's energy trining with Venus, conversations will flow easily in romantic rendezvous for you. Just make sure to stay level-headed to ensure the energy continues to favor you. With Neptune squaring Venus, there's a possibility you may get too impatient and try to force the connection to evolve too fast. Interestingly, Mars trine Neptune and Sun sextile Mars will make this week very productive for you in terms of being creative.

You may also feel inspired in the middle of the week. Maintain a steady pace, and the energy will flow easily. Otherwise, Mercury retrograde will mess things up for you. The mantra for you this week is to be cheerful when you can and lean towards positive things and experiences. Don't forget to put your foot down and establish boundaries if anyone tries to get overly friendly with you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week will be mostly relaxed and easygoing for you. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list, Leo. Sometimes the best thing that can happen is nothing earth-shattering. With Pallas forming a beautiful trine aspect with Neptune, you will be extra sharp in your everyday work. You may even make some inspired changes that appear small on the surface but make a substantial difference in the quality of your work in the long run.

Just be careful not to share your processes with anyone at this time. With Mercury retrograde forming a square aspect with Pallas, your ideas will draw envy and ridicule even if the ideas are excellent. You may even create secret enemies who suddenly see you as a threat.

The mantra for you this week is to be slow and steady and hold your cards close to your chest. The energy is good for you this week, but Lilith in Leo adds a subterranean "dark horse" energy. Best to keep your genius hidden at this time so no one ruins your plans or progress.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.