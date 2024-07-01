6 Sensual Ways To Send A Man Into Complete Euphoria

Once you learn how to create a sense of physical euphoria for your man, you'll have one happy guy on your hands. To learn how to have a more mutually satisfying intimate life, follow these tips.

Here are 6 sensual tips to send a man into complete euphoria:

1. Start at the beginning

A seriously crucial mistake that women often make is they believe men don't like or enjoy foreplay. They know they get aroused quickly so they think there is no reason to build physical intimacy with him slowly. This is just plain wrong. The fact is that men love foreplay, even if they never express it with words. When you give your man a great, long, drawn-out intimate touch, he is going to find sex a lot more enjoyable and pleasurable with you.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

2. Kiss him with passion

If you are someone who prefers their man to take control, then you probably wait for him to kiss you and for him to control the pace of kissing. A great way to change things up and ramp up the pleasure is to take more control while kissing him. So, instead of just waiting for him to kiss you, try grabbing him and just start kissing him.

3. Massage his ego

No matter what kind of guy you are with, he is going to have an ego. And men love nothing more than to have their ego massaged. An awesome way to do this is to show him you can't keep your hands off him. Areas most men love to have massaged and touched include their neck, back, butt, and ears (the ears are like a secret place that not everybody knows about).

4. Don't be a starfish

If you ever wanted a shortcut on how to pleasure your boyfriend in bed, then being enthusiastic about is a major shortcut. You see, there is no bigger turn-off for your man than what I like to call "Starfish Syndrome." I know that sounds a little weird, so let me explain.

It's what happens when you act like a starfish, not moving or getting involved in the dance of love with your man. You must avoid Starfish Syndrome if you want to pleasure your man in bed. Try using your hands to grab and scratch his back and bum, make eye contact, change the position you are using, and take the lead from time to time.

Don't worry if you're a little nervous when you first become more proactive in bed. It's natural. The important thing is to keep on trying. As you do, your confidence will build and you'll be surprised at how fast you improve.

5. Think about what you say to him

If you are normally almost silent in bed, maybe it's time to start getting a little more vocal. Many guys love it when their partner talks dirty in bed. You don't necessarily need to sound crass or crude when talking dirty, but you can moan loudly to let him know when he's doing something you particularly enjoy.

Again, you don't have to scream out long, descriptive sentences. Simply whispering in his ear that you love it when he does something in a certain way or even moaning in his ear is the perfect way to make physical intimacy much hotter and pleasurable for both of you.

6. Don't be afraid of trying new things

The main reason people get bored in bed is they fall into a routine. They end up using the same two or three moves in bed and, as a result, they stop looking forward to and getting excited about making love. Switch it up and try new moves and positions with him, and maybe even in new locations as well. This is one of those deadly relationship killers.

Yes, boredom is bad for your intimacy, but it's worse for your relationship health in general. To counteract this routine and potential boredom, you need to constantly try new things. Have some more fun in the bedroom and see what happens.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.