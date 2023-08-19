Why Guys Get Nervous And Awkward Around You

When a guy gets super awkward and nervous whenever he is with you, it's not necessarily a bad thing.
There is nothing worse than being in a relationship and having to figure out why he is acting so incredibly nervous and awkward. Thankfully, I've got your back: I'm going to show you how to decipher his nervousness and see if your guy is maybe, just possibly falling for you?
Why is he super awkward or nervous around me?
Sometimes guys are just terrible at dealing with their emotions.
They simply don't know how to be chill around girls they like. So instead of being helpful, fun and trying to win you over, he may act completely the opposite. He may get super quiet around you, not engage you like he engages all his other friends and generally clam up and get awkward around you.
Maybe there's been a guy you really adored and you clammed up and got awkward when you were around him? It's almost like your love for him can strangle your ability to act normal. The same can be true for guys. If he isn't acting like he adores you and starts acting very nervous around you it could be a big sign he is falling for you.
He is awkward and nervous but treats you great.
This is the big obvious one you shouldn't miss. If your man is doing things that make it clear he loves you, like constantly staring at you, trying to make you laugh, doing really nice things for you, or helping you with things all the time, then there is a large chance that he's also falling in love with you.
Note: If the guy is like this with everyone he meets and knows, then he may not be in love with you. But, if he clearly treats you differently to his other girl friends, then it's a strong sign he likes you.
He goes out of his way for you and only you while still being awkward and nervous.
A massive sign that he falling for you is when he goes out of his way to help you, but he doesn't usually do the same for other friends/co-workers/buddies.
Often guys can be complete jerks and totally inconsiderate to your feelings. So, if you notice a guy who is normally a jerk to everyone but he treats you like a total princess, then it's a pretty big sign he likes you and is possibly in love with you.
Do not confuse small kindnesses and courtesies as a guy being interested.
Often you may be crazy about a guy and be hoping he feels the same way about you. This can often make your mind play tricks on you trying to make you believe that he feels the same way about you. Sometimes women can look for the tiniest things guys do and try to turn them into big, massive indicators in their heads that a man is in love with them.
Have you ever found yourself doing this?
- That guy you're crazy about said hello this morning: It's certainly nice, but it definitely doesn't mean he's in love with you.
- He liked one of your Facebook posts: Again, it's nice, but it's such a small act that it certainly isn't a sign that he's crazy in love with you.
- He touched you that one time you were talking to him: This guy may happen to be super touchy-feely or maybe he's not. But touching you just once or twice while talking isn't a big sign you should watch for when figuring out does he love me.
As you can see from these examples, just one of these things occurring should not be cause for celebration, they unfortunately aren't signs of anything. However, if you find more than one of these things happening every single day, then there is a much higher chance he's into you.
So, how do you get him over the awkward nervousness and step into love?
I want to be really honest here. It's a tough thing to do. I hate these articles that say you can magically make any guy fall in love with three steps. The reality is it's much more complicated than taking "three magic steps" to making a guy fall in love.
Some guys just aren't ready. Some guys have been crushed by a girl previously and are now bitter towards the idea of love. And some guys just don't want anything serious.
Figure out if he is ready.
If he isn't at a stage in his life where he is ready to get into a serious relationship, then it will be similar to attempting to make a rock fall in love with you: impossible. But if you're lucky and do find a guy who's ready, then it's a simple case of spending time together, making sure you both have shared interests and making sure you feel a mutual attraction for each other.
Then, all you need to do is keep him on his toes and keep a healthy tension between you both in order to keep it fun and exciting for both of you.
