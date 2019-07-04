7 Fun Sex Positions To Try When You're Bored In The Bedroom

These will definitely spice things up!

You're not sure what happened (or when it happened for that matter), but your sex life if just plain boring. We hear you! It happens to the best of us.

The two of you used to have so much fun in bed together, trying out fun sex positions and just overall having a good time in bed.

Maybe when you first started dating, you couldn't keep your hands off each other, but lately neither of you even have the energy to stay up past 10:00 p.m.

It's time to admit it: You're stuck in an rut, ruled by sweatpants and Netflix in bed; meanwhile, one of you starts snoring — loudly. And it's not at all sexy.

But you like sex and, of course, you adore the guy you used to like having sex with. So what's the problem? Shouldn't sex be steamy and spontaneous like it is in the movies?

Well. Not always ...

The hard truth is, sex can get — dare we say — boring after a while, especially when you're in a long-term relationship in which you may have gotten a little too comfortable with your significant other.

That's OK, we've all been guilty of falling back into our easy, reliable sex positions (cough, missionary, cough), because we're just too tired at the end of the day.

What you both need is some new ideas!

So get your grind on with these 7 fun and different sex positions that will remind you of the chemistry that brought you together in the first place.

1. The Magic Mountain

Remember all those decorative throw pillows you purchased? Well, now they're more than decorations but props!

Put them to good use by stacking them against the headboard of your bed into a makeshift mountain, then bend over the pillows and have your man embrace you from behind, molding his body to the natural curve of your body, so that both of you are facing the headboard.

You'll love the silky smooth feel of pillows beneath you just as much as he'll love the feel of your silky, smooth skin beneath him.

Let's see him roll his eyes at your decorative pillow collection now!

2. The Lotus

Just because you're looking for something fun and fresh, doesn't mean you have to give up romance.

Have him sit cross-legged and kneel down so that your legs are wrapped around his waist.

You'll love the face-to-face intimacy of embracing each other, and he'll love being face-down in the action, so to speak.

3. The Trapeze

Looking for a special between-the-sheets thrill? The Trapeze will do the trick!

Let him sit at the edge of the bed and wrap your legs around his hips, relaxing so that you can bend your body backwards and you're turned upside down.

He'll love taking in the view of you and, admit it, you kind of love the idea of lovemaking that (quite literally) turns your world upside down.

4. The Superwoman

Is doggy-style losing it's adrenaline-inducing appeal? Try this crazy move.

Bend over a sturdy surface like the edge of a table and have him hoist you up by the hips so that your legs are stretched out and the bottom half of your body is suspended in mid-air. That's right: the pleasure will make you feel like you're flying.

This position positively defies gravity, so you'll both earn superhero status in the bedroom ... if you can pull this off.

5. The Seated Scissors

Instead of the basic scissor sex position in which you intercross all four of your legs (how complicated does that sound, seriously?), try the much simpler seated version!

Have him sit up straight with his legs open, straddle his side so that one leg rests on his hip and the other lays between his legs. You can control the depth and angle, while he controls the pace of your lovemaking.

Hey, isn't a relationship all about teamwork?

6. The Viennese Oyster

Needless to say, yoga helps with this bendy move.

Lay on your back and lift both legs in the air so that your crossed ankles are above your head, and let him lay on top of you to do all the work. If you can't completely put your feet behind your head, he can help by holding your thighs up.

Either way, his eyes will be bugging out of his head at your sexy flexibility and all the more eager to satisfy your naughtiest needs.

7. The Dragonfly

Snuggling up on a lazy Sunday morning is about to get a whole lot sexier.

While you're spooning, lift your outside leg so that it overlaps his hip and wraps behind him.

You'll love that he can nibble on your neck and whisper sweet nothings in your ear, while he'll love that your body is totally exposed to him for the grabbing.

(And you can still be sexy even if you're feeling a little bit lazy.)

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor based in New York City. She currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines