If These 6 Things Come Naturally To You, People Tend To Feel Drawn To You Without Really Knowing Why

Some people have a naturally calming presence about them that draws people to them: Being around them just feels easy, and talking to them doesn't feel forced, so they naturally open up to you without even realizing they're suddenly oversharing. (Sort of like how on an airplane, you start blabbing your entire life story to that seatmate who just makes you feel oddly comfortable? Research even supports that the presence of a stranger can be comforting in tense situations. )

If these things come naturally to you or someone you know, chances are people feel curious and comfortable around you, even if they can't quite explain why.

If these 6 things come naturally to you, people tend to feel drawn to you without knowing why:

1. You sprinkle compliments

We all love compliments, and yet we often don’t bother to give them out to our loved ones. Are we too busy or just forgetful? Could we be harboring some resentment, pain, or anger within ourselves? You may have some work to do in this area, but the effort is well worth it in creating a stronger relationship and making someone feel drawn to you. Catch someone doing something right — and tell them about it.

2. You know the power of touch

Touch creates more trust and intimacy and offers several other benefits. Research explained how touch makes us feel good and soothes us into a greater connection. Most people enjoy being touched in certain ways that are unique to them. And not every act of physical affection has to turn into anything. Just do what feels right and watch a person slowly feel drawn to you.

3. You are playful and spontaneous

Jump it up a notch; be a bit silly. Think of ways to lighten up and make someone laugh (it makes them drawn to you). More play equals more fun. Relationship coach Todd Reed agreed, explaining, "A dull, daily routine not only creates distance and unhappiness but also squashes intimacy and romance. Worse, boredom has the potential to become even more corrosive than direct conflict. Fortunately, there's good news. Ruts can turn into something remarkably easy — and tons of fun — for you and your partner to bust out of. "

4. You click with their family and friends

It’s important to form realistic bonds with someone's family and friends if that’s important to them. Although it's tricky, you need to know when to zip it and when to say what comes to mind when you're around their family. Having new family members is fun and rewarding, and shows him you care about their world. Be as kind and understanding as you can, yet be supportive of them.

Marriage coach Margot Brown pointed out that "You have to choose to pick your battles wisely. Is it worth it to point it out when you're in the moment? Is it something you can talk about with your in-laws privately? Or, is it so pervasive that it’s time for your partner to tell his parents that enough is enough?"

5. You open your heart

There could be nothing more important to someone than their child, if they have one. If someone has kids (or even a pet they love) from a prior relationship, open your heart to those children or animals without overstepping your boundaries. Take the child’s lead and move slowly as you talk with them and get to know them better.

Earning trust is valuable. Ask a few questions and know when it’s time to back off.

Grow the relationship slowly. Don’t expect someone's kids to fall in love with you right away, if ever.

Remember, a person will be drawn more to you when you show care and consideration for their children.

6. You show love easily

It’s so easy to just walk past someone when walking through the door. Don’t do that. Create healthy relationship habits that stick. Give a peck on the cheek, especially when you wake up, before bed, and upon seeing each other after time apart. Find affectionate gestures they love and do them. In return, let them know the simple gestures they can do to make your day. Couples often forget that everyday experiences that make each other happy and drawn to each other are vital to a healthy relationship.

