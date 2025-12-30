Most of us hit snooze more than once, stumble out of bed, and grab coffee while already feeling behind. We tell ourselves we'll start a better morning routine tomorrow or next week or after life slows down. But mornings feel rushed for a reason, and those "I'll start later" promises usually don't stick.

How you start your morning has a real impact on your health, energy, and the choices you make all day long. Healthy people tend to follow a few simple morning habits before 7 AM that most people skip. It's not about perfection or waking up at 5 AM, but about small, consistent habits that quietly set the tone for better days.

Here are 5 morning habits healthy people fit in before 7 AM that most people skip:

1. They get bright light exposure early

Wake up and get outside. Research shows that people who are exposed to bright light early in the morning have lower BMIs regardless of diet or exercise. Another great benefit of bright morning light exposure is that it encourages earlier nocturnal melatonin release, so you’ll be able to go to bed more easily at night. How much light do you need?

"Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, senior study author and director of the Circadian Rhythms and Sleep Research Program at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, says many people work in poorly lit settings that have about 200 to 300 lux (a measure of luminosity), but they need about 500 lux to lower their BMI. Cloudy skies are just as good for getting sun exposure — they can offer more than 1,000 lux of brightness. Outdoor light is best; it’s tough to replicate the same results with indoor lighting."

2. They drink about 16 ounces of water right away

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

It sounds pretty simple, but a glass of water in the morning has myriad incredible health benefits:

It boosts metabolism. One research study showed drinking about 500 mL of water increased metabolic rate by around 30%, with the effect peaking at about 30–40 minutes after intake. That’s an effortless way to lose more weight.

One research study showed drinking about 500 mL of water increased metabolic rate by around 30%, with the effect peaking at about 30–40 minutes after intake. That’s an effortless way to lose more weight. It kick-starts your brain. Your brain is 75% water. When it’s hydrated, it can work properly. Water gives the brain the electrical energy for all brain functions, including thought and memory processes.

Your brain is 75% water. When it’s hydrated, it can work properly. Water gives the brain the electrical energy for all brain functions, including thought and memory processes. It flushes toxins. Imagine not drinking anything for a full 8 hours. That’s essentially what your body has been doing as it sleeps. Drinking water in the morning helps flush your body of toxins that build up at night. It can also energize your muscles.

3. They say something they're grateful for out loud

Gratitude has specific health benefits worth enjoying every morning. Gratitude researcher, Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D., has scientifically proven the link between gratitude and happiness: In an experimental comparison, those who kept gratitude journals every week exercised more regularly, reported fewer physical symptoms, felt better about their lives as a whole, and were more optimistic about the upcoming week compared to those who recorded hassles or neutral life events.

4. They meditate for at least five minutes

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

Meditation experts have long recommended that you begin your day with meditation. It’s referred to as the time when you’re closest to your "source." I like to think it’s the only time of the day that you’ll have a clean slate.

Though 30 minutes of meditation is ideal, just 10 minutes can help lower stress and anxiety. Starting your day in a stress-free state allows for more focused concentration, clearer decision-making, and productivity.

5. They move their body, even a little

Ever start the day feeling sluggish? The fastest way to boost your a.m. energy is to start moving. You’ll rev your metabolism and release serotonin, the ‘feel good’ hormone, into your body. This will also help relieve stress and increase your overall emotional state.

One study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found big benefits for people who work out just after fasting (i.e., a whole night without food). They found no difference in caloric output between workouts following a fasted or fed state. However, individuals who fasted before exercising burned a greater amount of fat than those who ate their last meal up to an hour and a half before exercising.

Yuri Elkaim is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and author of the NY Times Best-selling book The All-Day Energy Diet.