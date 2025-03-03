While shifts in language have always been around, characterizing community and social interactions for many generations, the adoption of social media and Gen Z's internet accessibility has certainly sped up younger generations' cycles of new slang words and expectations of appropriate language. Despite being frustrating for older generations, who have adopted and conformed to more rigid ideals and regulations of language, Gen Z is bringing their own new language expectations to every aspect of their lives.

From defining socially and politically "correct" phrases, to introducing new slang terms, and defining their unique communities with niche language, Gen Z is redefining communication, both in their own interactions with peers and with older generations like baby boomers. As a result of these rapids shifts, there are also several phrases that offend Gen Z but don't bother older generations at all, adding strain, tension, and resentment to an already present generational divide.

Here are 12 phrases that offend Gen Z but don't bother older generations at all

1. 'Get over it'

A great deal of generational gaps between older generations and their Gen Z counterparts are fueled by misaligned values and an inability to effectively communicate them and feel understood. Alongside a wider disconnect between online accessibility to information and traditional expectations, this tension between Gen Z often follows them into the workplace, as well, according to an Intelligent survey.

"With Gen Z, they've got a ton of access to information, a lot of different content, news sources, and influences," Chief Education and Career Development Advisor Huy Nguyen revealed. "So, when they go into a company that has more traditional norms, you get a situation where it doesn't always mesh."

Outside of the workplace, phrases like this can feel dismissive and invalidating for Gen Zers that hold themselves to a high standard caring about social issues, justice, inclusivity, and even things like sustainability.

For older generations, who may not have the same information accessibility or collective commitment to these issues, feeling pressured to follow Gen Z's standards can be frustrating — sparking a disconnect that contributes to growing resentment and harmful language.

2. 'Don't be so dramatic'

Many of the phrases that offend Gen Z but don't bother older generations at all revolve around a disconnect over acknowledging mental health and making space for emotional intelligence in conversation.

While baby boomers might feel more comfortable suppressing their emotions or withholding their emotional expressions, Gen Z is collectively the opposite — speaking up about their opinions and making space for emotion. When they're met with a phrase like this, Gen Zers are much more likely to take offense, considering they tend to find comfort and connection in vulnerability.

Especially for adult Gen Zers and their older parents, dismissive phrases like this can feel especially offensive, urging uncomfortable childhood emotions from unmet needs or disrespected boundaries to flood to the surface, like clinical psychologist Hal Shorey explains, sparking more resentful feelings and tension.

3. 'It doesn't affect you, so why do you care so much?'

Considering Gen Zers are collectively diverse and collaborative, according to Stanford researchers, it's not surprising that they often own a commitment to societal issues of inequality and justice, even when it doesn't directly affect their lives.

It's this basic empathy — caring about issues or disparities outside your demographic — that fuels Gen Z as changemakers in many aspects of their lives, from changing workplace norms to voicing their social opinions.

When they're met with a phrase like this, it's not just offensive, but invalidating in the face of the social identity they've crafted, founded on caring for others, making space for vulnerable people, and voicing their opinions.

4. 'We've been through this before'

It's true that many older generations, baby boomers included, were changemakers throughout their lives in unique ways, and younger people like Gen Z could learn from their advocacy. While these conversations are productive for the greater good, phrases like this one are blatantly misguided when used to dismiss and invalidate someone's opinions or concerns.

While it can be difficult to set your opinions aside to listen and make space for healthy conversation, many of the phrases that offend Gen Z but don't bother older generations at all revolve around this lack of productive communication.

To relieve tension and resolve generational resentment, everyone needs to feel heard and valued — even if they share different opinions.

5. 'Back in my day...'

Whether it's talking to a co-worker or a parent, many Gen Zers are inherently offended by phrases like this, intended to dismiss and invalidate their current struggles and experiences.

Sometimes fueled by resentment and other times feelings of entitlement, trying to compare the experience of a Gen Zer with a baby boomer at the same age isn't just impossible — it's invalidating.

In the workplace, especially, job experts blame something called "resenteeism" — a combination of "resentment" and "absenteeism" — for why Gen Z tends to do the "bare minimum" at their place of work. When older generations compare their work experience with that of a Gen Zer, it can feel incredibly belittling.

6. 'It's just the way things are'

Gen Z is largely characterized by their willingness to push traditional boundaries and act as changemakers in many aspects of their lives.

With a commitment to societal issues and more accessibility to information online, they largely don't believe in an "It is what it is" attitude, but rather, an innovative one where people have the power to redefine how they live their lives.

Whether it's an argument with an older parent, a disagreement over regulations at work, or a larger discussion on societal issues, it's not surprising that Gen Zers get offended over a phrase like this when they're actively working to pave a new, more efficient, and inclusive path forward.

7. 'That's not a real job'

If you've worked a remote job or spent time in a hybrid schedule, you've likely heard some variation of this phrase before — belittled and invalidated for your work, simply because you have the freedom to work from home. Similarly, Gen Z often faces this kind of criticism from older generations both for their work schedule and individual jobs.

With new industries popping up and shifts in technology opening up new career possibilities, it might be difficult for older generations to contextualize what a "real job" looks like for young workers today, but that doesn't make their work any less valid or important.

8. 'Boys will be boys'

Especially for young women, hearing a phrase like "boys will be boys" can feel disillusioning and invalidating, especially in the face of misbehavior or hurtful language.

For example, if a Gen Z woman is being consistently disrespected by a man that she's dating, but her parents only respond with a phrase like this, it not only encourages her to lower her standards and overstep her boundaries, it sparks feelings of low self-esteem that are difficult to unlearn.

Especially coupled with unsettling trends that reveal male Gen Zers are more likely to feel "attacked" by feminist ideals than baby boomers, it's not surprising that young people are sensitive and offended by lazy language like this, that only makes excuses for poor behavior and lacking accountability.

Phrases like 'boys will be boys' also harms our boys," says Joanna Schroeder, author of the book Talk To Your Boys. "First, it tells boys that we expect less from them, essentially saying they aren't as good as girls or inherently bad, and that can affect their self-esteem. Second, it teaches them to expect abuse or unkind behavior from other boys and men, as if cruelty or thoughtlessness is to be expected. This may cause them to stay quiet instead of reaching out for support if another guy harms them or someone they care about."

9. 'It's just a joke'

Equally dismissive and invalidating, the phrase "it's just a joke" has quickly become one of the most popular phrases that offend Gen Z but don't bother older generations at all.

While baby boomers might have been able to suppress discomfort and emotion in response to hurtful comments and "jokes," Gen Z is much more collectively communicative — finding ways to dissect traditional phrases and slang that no longer serves a healthy and inclusive purpose.

While jokes and humor can be important for building connections and alleviating tension in conversations, like family therapist Phil Stark argues, making excuses for blatantly hurtful and offensive language isn't doing anyone any favors.

10. 'That's not ladylike'

Many women across generations have been subject to societal norms and gendered stereotypes that urge them to be smaller, quieter, and less expressive, and phrases like this are only a representation of that injustice.

Not only is it toxic for women's equality and comfort to use a phrase like this to condemn someone's behavior, it's offensive to Gen Z people today, who have dedicated a great deal of time, effort, and energy into overcoming gendered obstacles and injustice.

11. 'You're so sensitive'

With such a stark difference between Gen Z's collective commitment to mental health awareness and intentional emotional intelligence compared to older generations, it's not surprising that a phrase like this has become popular in discourse between the two.

Being met with a phrase like this when you're expressing emotions or reacting to someone's hurtful behavior can feel disorienting, especially in a relationship with someone you trust to support you.

While generational resentment can enhance this discomfort, it's important that everyone — Gen Z and older generations like — are thoughtful and intentional about their language.

12. 'You're always on your phone'

While there's certainly research to suggest that screen time has a negative effect on people overusing their phones and technology, phrases like this can feel frustrating for Gen Zers who feel inextricably linked to them.

From connecting with their friends, to responding to emails and doing work, to finding community and comfort, many Gen Zers have linked their personal lives with their devices, so it's naturally offensive when someone calls them out for being fixated on their phone.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.