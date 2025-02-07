Gen-Z Is Now Being Called The Strawberry Generation — 'Fragile, Easily Bruised, And Unable To Handle Pressure'

Strawberry generation Gen-Zers like me, maybe this is the first time you heard this term. You might wonder what the strawberry generation is, who it refers to who, and so on. Well, the first time I heard this term, I felt offended because it has some bad connotations, and I will explain why.

Why is Gen-Z called The Strawberry Generation?

The term 'strawberry generation' refers to a generation of young people who are perceived as being fragile, easily bruised, or unable to handle pressure, similar to how strawberries can be easily damaged. This term often refers to Gen-Z, particularly in East Asia like Taiwan, where the term originated. At a glance, you might see this term has more negative connotations, but it is.

Advertisement

The strawberry generation tends to be more vulnerable to life pressures. When facing challenges, they may feel more easily affected and stressed. Besides, a strong desire to stay in the comfort zone is also a characteristic of the strawberry generation. They are sometimes reluctant to step outside their comfort boundaries.

In addition, the strawberry generation may be seen as less responsible, particularly in terms of social and work responsibilities. They often delay completing tasks or responsibilities. However, not all bad or negative things are all bad, right? Let me show you the good characteristics of the Strawberry Generation, too.

Advertisement

Characteristics of the Gen-Z Strawberry Generation

1. Creative

The strawberry generation is known for its creativity and innovative thinking. Growing up in a world filled with technology and rapid changes, they are used to thinking outside the box and finding new, creative solutions to problems. This creativity is helpful in jobs that need fresh thinking, like art, technology, and marketing.

2. Empathetic and compassionate

fizkes / Shutterstock

Advertisement

A defining trait of the strawberry generation is their heightened sense of empathy. Unlike previous generations, they are more attuned to social issues and human rights concerns. They often stand up for marginalized groups, advocate for equality, and support mental health awareness.

3. Adaptable

The strawberry generation has grown up during a period of fast changes in technology and society, making them adapt quickly. They are quick learners when it comes to new technologies, trends, and work environments.

4. Courageous

They are not afraid to express their views on important issues, whether in the workplace, on social media, or in public forums. This courage to speak up fosters open dialogue and helps push forward conversations on important topics like environmental sustainability, social justice, and mental health.

Advertisement

5. Balanced

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Unlike previous generations that prioritized work above all else, the strawberry generation places a high value on maintaining a healthy work-life balance. They understand the importance of mental health and overall well-being, which helps prevent burnout and promotes a sustainable approach to work. Their focus on balance can lead to more long-term productivity and a healthier lifestyle.

Advertisement

6. Open-minded

Young people today are usually open-minded and accepting of differences. They welcome various cultures, ideas, and lifestyles. This openness helps create a more tolerant and understanding society.

So, although this term may have a lot of negative connotations, they also have good connotations. It is not bad at all to be this generation. Every generation has its positive and negative connotations, it depends on how we perceive it.

Advertisement

Kara Moon is a writer and content creator passionate about personal growth, society, and trends. Her articles also explore various topics like food, film, tips, etc., and can be found on Medium.