We use certain phrases so often that we barely think about what they are actually communicating. Often, these common sayings don't mean what people think they do, which is why we encounter serious miscommunication issues. These sayings are so baked into our everyday language that we forget to question whether they're even conveying what we want them to.

Most of the time, it’s harmless. But being more aware of the real meaning behind these phrases can help you avoid awkward misunderstandings and communicate more clearly.

Here are 11 very common phrases that do not mean what people think they mean:

1. 'I could care less'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

What you think it means: You don't care at all.

What it really means: You're admitting you still care at least a little. If you could care less, then you haven't hit zero yet. The correct phrase is actually "I couldn’t care less."

At first glance, someone saying 'I could care less,' might sound as if they're brushing off a problem or trying to act indifferent towards a situation that has happened. But, when you think about it, it's usually the opposite of what that person may be trying to convey. Despite the confusion, the sentiment is generally present that someone is trying to appear less caring without seeming completely cold and detached.

Psychotherapist Phil Lane pointed out that it's all about striking a balance. "Once you understand your own personal capacity, you can find the right balance between caring and caring less. When the winds of life blow, you are neither swept away nor ignorant of what is happening: You are simply intentional and directed about what really matters to you and what matters to you less."

The phrase 'I could care less' usually means that you're admitting to still having a bit of emotional investment in someone or something. If you were saying, 'I couldn't care less,' that's usually when you're capacity to care is on empty. It's to the point where you don't want to talk about something anymore because you truly have no energy left. Considering how often people say 'I could care less,' it's just become the normalized version, even though it might not make the most sense.

Advertisement

2. 'Blood is thicker than water'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

What you think it means: Family relationships should always come first.

What it really means: The whole phrase ("the blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb") suggests chosen bonds (like friendships) can be stronger than family ties.

While most people use this phrase to emphasize the importance of family and blood-related ties, it doesn't necessarily mean that someone is referring to family alone. In reality, the original phrase was meant to say that chosen bonds are often stronger than the ties that we have with our families. Things like friendships and the close connections we form with people we may not have grown up with or are biologically related to can be just as fulfilling and even healthier than the ways we get along with our parents or siblings.

Most of the time, someone using the phrase 'blood is thicker than water' is trying to justify and even guilt people into prioritizing their family. But truthfully, family can be pretty toxic, and just because you're related to them doesn't mean you have to put them above your own needs and overall well-being.

"For many, chosen families provide a sense of belonging and acceptance that might be lacking in their biological families. The freedom to select individuals who align with one's values fosters an environment where authenticity and individuality can thrive," explained psychotherapist Duygu Balan. "This can be especially crucial for individuals who may feel marginalized within their biological families and communities, where chosen families cultivate a comparatively drama-free environment."

Advertisement

3. 'Great minds think alike'

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

What you think it means: Smart people always come to the same conclusion.

What it really means: The full quote ends with "but fools seldom differ," which warns that blindly agreeing doesn't necessarily mean you're right — it could mean you're not thinking critically at all.

When someone uses the phrase 'great minds think alike,' it can often feel like a compliment or an acknowledgement that you're both on the same page about something. However, that's not the entirety of the phrase. The second half says, 'but fools seldom differ,' meaning that just because two people may think the same thing about something doesn't mean they're both intelligent; in fact, it means they could be missing the bigger picture.

The full quote detracts from the first part, which sounds like a compliment, and can be more of a warning against following blindly behind others instead of having your own thoughts and opinions. No one enjoys someone who can't think for themselves at the end of the day.

Researcher Eva Krockow referred to this behavior as "herding" and cautioned others against it. "This so-called 'herding' is easy, appears to offer protection, and may improve one’s reputation. But herding may have serious consequences, including physical danger to oneself and others. It is crucial to question others’ behaviors before adopting their views or copying their choices."

Advertisement

4. 'Curiosity killed the cat'

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

What you think it means: Asking too many questions will get you into trouble.

What it really means: The second half of the phrase "but satisfaction brought it back" completely changes the meaning. It actually encourages curiosity and reminds us that seeking the truth is worth it.

Usually, when someone says 'curiosity killed the cat,' they're discouraging others from trying to figure out the truth of something complex, and warning them against digging too deeply, lest they end up finding something they don't want to. However, almost everyone forgets the other half of the phrase, 'satisfaction brought it back.' Meaning that upon getting answers to what's bothering you, you end up finding satisfaction in the truth and discovery, no matter what it may be.

No one should be fine with living in the dark, and sometimes being curious is the best thing you can do for yourself because you're actively trying to learn new things and, on top of that, grow as a person. "By taking the time to understand someone else’s inner world, we not only make them feel valued but also enrich our own lives," pointed out educator Jeff Wetzler. "Science tells us that curiosity makes us more likable, fosters mutual openness, builds empathy, and makes us more resilient."

Advertisement

5. 'Jack of all trades, master of none'

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

What you think it means: If you're good at many things, you're not great at any of them.

What it really means: The full version ("but oftentimes better than master of one") makes it a compliment. Being versatile is a huge strength.

People often say that someone being a 'jack of all trades, master of none' means that if someone is skilled at most things, then they aren't great at any one thing. It's usually used to criticize someone's skills, implying that being proficient in multiple areas doesn't necessarily make that person talented. However, the rest of the phrase says differently.

Jack of all trades, master of none, but oftentimes better than master of one.' It ends up being more of a genuine compliment than an insult. It demonstrates that a multi-skilled individual is both useful and talented. It's such a strength when an individual knows how to be resourceful and flexible. It means they can adapt to any environment they're in, and that's always impressive.

"Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and ask questions. Asking questions will probably generate answers, which will require a new set of problem-solving skills. It will force you to adapt," insisted clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman.

Advertisement

6. 'Starve a cold, feed a fever'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

What you think it means: You should skip meals when you have a cold.

What it really means: This is outdated medical advice. Your body needs nourishment and hydration when you're sick, no matter what kind of illness it is.

While it's considered quite an old and outdated phrase, 'starve a cold, feed a fever' suggests that when you're sick with a cold, you should avoid eating. However, that might actually make things worse for you. Starving yourself has not been proven to be the best way to get rid of a cold. In fact, you should probably be eating and filling up on fluids even more when you have a cold.

In no world is depriving yourself of food when you're hungry ever something you should be doing for your body. Medical staff instead encourage people to take cold medicine, rest as much as they can, and give their body what it needs — whether that's food, a warm cup of tea, honey to soothe their throat, or simply a glass of water.

Advertisement

7. 'Money is the root of all evil'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

What you think it means: Money causes all the world's problems.

What it really means: The actual phrase is "the love of money is the root of all evil," meaning it's not money that's bad; it's the obsession with it.

When someone uses this phrase, they're trying to show that nothing good ever comes from obsessing over money and materialistic things. However, the beginning of the phrase is often forgotten. 'For the love of money,' meaning that money itself isn't evil, but rather the relationship that people have with money can be quite damaging.

When that becomes someone's top priority, and they begin to exhibit negative behavior and traits solely to achieve it, including exploiting others and compromising their morals, then that’s considered evil. That's usually when real problems start, but for the majority of those out there, money doesn't really bring evil into their lives; instead, it can help fix their problems and provide a more stable environment.

Advertisement

8. 'Pull yourself up by your bootstraps'

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

What you think it means: You should work hard and succeed without help.

What it really means: The phrase started as sarcasm, because physically pulling yourself up by your bootstraps is impossible. It mocked the idea of pure self-reliance.

The phrase 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' is often used to signify the importance of working hard and being self-sufficient, no matter what kind of background you come from. It's about being able to achieve success without needing to accept or ask for help. At its core, it's about independence. But in reality, the phrase wasn't meant to be taken seriously but rather sarcastically.

It was meant to describe something physically impossible, because it's not easy to pull yourself up by your own bootstraps. However, the sarcastic tone of the phrase has become lost in translation over the years, and now people use it as a way to encourage those around them to be successful.

Advertisement

9. 'The proof is in the pudding'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

What you think it means: You'll know something works once you see it in action

What it really means: The whole phrase "the proof of the pudding is in the eating" means you won't know the quality of something until you experience it firsthand.

A lot of people use this phrase to mean "let’s wait and see how it plays out," which isn’t totally wrong, but it’s not quite right either. People will often say this phrase as a way to show that something's true value and truth will be revealed once you're able to see it in action. The original version, "the proof of the pudding is in the eating," means that the only way to know if something is good is to experience it personally. It’s not about watching something work; it’s about testing it yourself.

You won't know if the pudding is good by looking at it — you have to take a bite.

Advertisement

10. 'Rome wasn't built in a day'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

What you think it means: Good things take time.

What it really means: That's part of it, but it also implies that progress takes consistent effort and intention. It's a reminder to stay patient and keep showing up.

When someone says 'Rome wasn't built in a day,' they're trying to stress the importance of having patience and not rushing things. Everything in life takes time, and if you try to rush it, the results won't be what you want them to be.

While this is valuable to learn, the whole idea of the phrase isn't just about patience but about having intention and using effort to build anything that you want out of life. You can't see results if you aren't consistent as well. Once you're able to slow down and truly take your time, you'll be surprised at just how much you're able to accomplish.

Advertisement

11. 'Beg the question'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

What you think it means: To raise or pose a question.

What it really means: It's actually a logic term referring to an argument that assumes its own conclusion — in other words, circular reasoning.

When someone says this phrase, they're often trying to explain that a question should be asked or raised. However, that's not really what the phrase 'beg the question' means. It’s actually a logical fallacy — when someone assumes their conclusion is already true without absolute proof.

So, while people may use this phrase to raise questions, the phrase's original meaning has more to do with precision than anything else. It's about wanting to clarify conversations and help facilitate productive interactions with people, especially those who lack concrete arguments and conclusions.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.