11 phrases people from the Midwest say that make no sense to the rest of the country

Americans have their fair share of regional differences depending on where they live. This is probably why there are phrases people from the Midwest say that make no sense to the rest of the country.

The cultural diversity that helped create the USA has allowed certain words or phrases to stick around for quite a while. Like, midwesterners shortening their words by saying things like 'uff da,' certain phrases might raise an eyebrow depending on where they live. However strange it might sound, it's important to remember that language is living and the differences in how someone talks are a cause for celebration.

1. ‘Yeah no, no yeah’

The first phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "Yeah, no," or "No, yeah." Now, if there's one thing about Midwesterners, they always keep it polite. While some might think it makes them a bit too nice, the truth is that's just how midwestern culture is.

From infancy, people in the Midwest are taught that directness might come off as too strong. They'd much prefer to delay saying a "no" and instead, use other words, such as 'yeah,' to break the harshness of it all. Now, is this truly effective?

According to a study in 2019, while being polite is great, not being direct can lead to misunderstandings, which can lead to greater frustration and conflict. So, if someone happens to be traveling to the Midwest, just be prepared. While they're kind people, they're also a bit vague in the way they speak.

2. ‘Jeet?’

Midwesterners truly care about their loved ones. From making sure their friends got a good night's sleep to taking care of their adult children, they're always subtly checking in on you. So, a phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "Jeet?"

When someone first hears this, they might blink in confusion. After all, what does 'Jeet' mean anyway? While it might sound confusing, Midwesterners aren't necessarily trying to pull one over on you. Rather, they prefer to shorten their language.

Call it a slang word, like when people grow up together and speak in a way they understand. According to the BYU College of Humanities, "Modern slang goes beyond just words; it embodies who we are and where we belong."

If someone is happening to visit from the Midwest, and they say, 'Jeet,' they're really saying, "Did you eat?" While it might sound confusing, it's just another indirect way to show they care without being too upfront about it.

3. ‘Ope, didn’t see you there’

One of the biggest signs someone is from the Midwest is if they say, "Ope, didn't see you there." Sure, it might sound a bit strange, however, many midwesterners can't help themselves. Call it a natural reaction. Saying "Ope," is part of the Midwestern vocabulary.

The Midwest isn't the only place that uses it. In Canada, it isn't uncommon for people to also utter this word. The word 'Ope' has become engraved in the Midwest. And there's a reason why they'd much prefer this over saying something like oops.

According to Dr. Margaret Hostetler, a linguistics professor, “We don’t want to say the whole word all the time, and so if you’re saying ‘oops,’ that’s short enough, but if you keep shortening it, pretty soon you’re left with ‘oop’ and ‘ope.’”

So, in true Midwestern fashion, this is another way for them to keep it simple.

4. ‘Want a pop?’

If someone has watched old movies, they might've heard the word "pop" used. In the moment, they might just think it's an old word people from all over the country used. However, a phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "Want a pop?"

The word pop has a truly rich history, especially in the Midwest. According to a study titled A Linguistic Study: 'Soda' and 'Pop' in Wisconsin and Minnesota, the first use of the word pop was in the 1940s when a new ginger flavored beverage entered the market. However, as time changed, the use of the word pop has slowly faded out of existence, unless someone lives in the Midwest.

The same study found that people from Wisconsin might not use it so much anymore, but people from Minnesota constantly use it. Either way, if someone is traveling to the Midwest and stumbles upon someone saying this, don't be shocked. This word is deeply engraved in the Midwest and, despite its fading popularity, is still regularly used.

5. ‘Borrow me that’

Midwesterners are known to be a bit indirect, and all of that comes into play here as "Borrow me that." Once again, Midwesterners aren't here to make people's lives harder. However, their parents' upbringing won't allow them to be too direct as they truly fear coming off as impolite. Because of this, they also do their best to give people a choice when they're asking for a favor.

In this instance, instead of saying, "Let me borrow that," Midwesterners say, "Borrow me that?"

From the outside, this might seem unnecessary. But according to a study in 2022, people who feel as if they have more autonomy reported experiencing greater well-being. So, maybe the Midwesterners have the right idea, as sometimes, being indirect out of politeness has its perks.

6. ‘I’m bringing a hot dish’

Another phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "I'm bringing a hot dish." Now, for those who grew up in the South, they know one of the biggest aspects of a good dinner is a casserole. The casserole is a comfort food.

The word casserole isn't always used, depending on where someone lives. For instance, in the Midwest, people use hot dish instead of saying casserole. According to Kara Haff, the State Historical Society’s public information officer, "‘Hotdish’ could perhaps come from the Norwegian word ‘varmrett,’ which means ‘warm dish.'"

Now, is this a bit strange for people who don't live in the Midwest? Absolutely. When most people hear hot dish, they aren't exactly sure what to expect. But, whether people say casserole or hot dish, it doesn't truly matter: if good food is involved, who cares what the rest of the country thinks?

7. ‘The snow's not that bad’

Those who are from the Midwest know the weather can be brutal. Especially during a snowstorm, it's common for people to drive with almost zero visibility, hoping for the best. So, a phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "The snow's not that bad."

For those from the Midwest, sure, the snow might not be that bad. They're used to the freezing weather and icy roads. However, for those outside of the Midwest who come from a warmer state, be prepared to be surprised. When a midwesterner says, "The snow is not that bad," they really mean, "The snow is not that bad for me."

Now, they aren't trying to lie, but people who grow up in a certain environment get used to it. However, moving or traveling to a different state where winter is considered a battle zone would become unbearable. According to physiologist Courtenay Dunn-Lewis, "People lacking α-actinin-3 are better at keeping warm and, energy-wise, can endure a tougher climate."

So, if a midwestern person says it's not that bad and you go outside and freeze, don't blame them. Their body could quite literally be built differently.

8. ‘Welp, I 'spose’

There's no worse feeling in the world than being at someone's house, wanting to leave, and having them yap for another two hours. However, for those in the Midwest, they find it hard to simply say, "Well, I gotta go." As a result of their upbringing, they say, "Welp, I 'spose."

Yes, most people know what "Welp, I 'spose," means. However, when Midwesterners say it, it's a sign they're about to leave and are preparing themselves. With a slap on their knee and an awkward cough, Midwesterners never want to appear rude or abrupt.

So, they are always respectful in their approach, even if it's a bit frustrating or confusing for those outside the Midwest. However, this subtly might just pay off, as a study published in 2016 found it's much harder to reverse a bad first impression than it is to make a good first impression. So, when in doubt, "Welp, I 'spose," almost always does the trick.

9. ‘We parked kitty-corner’

While it might be confusing, most people say they parked catty-corner to explain they are diagonally opposite from someone or something. While this is seen as the way to utter this phrase, people from the Midwest say, "We parked kitty corner."

Now, is there a reason why Midwesterners say this instead of catty corner? No idea, however, if someone is traveling to any Midwest state, then prepare to hear them utter this phrase a few times. According to research editor Kara Kovalchik, Americans used to conform to the British way of speaking and used catercorner, but around 1883, people from the south slowly began to use catty-corner.

And as most people know, language travels, but Midwesterners decided to make it their own thing and slowly replaced catty-corner with kitty-corner. Is it a big difference? No, but it is something those from the Midwest say causes the rest of the country to raise an eyebrow.

10. ‘Uff da, that took forever’

One of the coolest phrases people from the Midwest say is, "Uff da, that took forever." Now, unlike the rest of the phrases, this one completely throws people off. After all, those outside of the Midwest rarely use this phrase.

However, it isn't shocking when looking at the Midwest. According to the World Population Review, "Norwegian Americans are most highly concentrated in the Midwest, with North Dakota having the highest percentage of Norwegian ancestry at 22.5%."

As a result, it's not shocking that some of the language is still around. However, it means a completely different thing. According to Life in Norway, while most Americans use it to express surprise, people in Norway use it to console or show compassion (but not too much compassion) towards something, especially towards a child who suffered a minor injury. Regardless, it's a staple phrase that has made its way to the Midwest and is here to stay.

11. ‘We’re not staying, we’re just gonna stop in real quick’

The last phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "We're not staying, we're just gonna stop in real quick." From the outside, this might sound simple enough, right? There's nothing particularly too confusing about uttering this phrase.

However, this phrase slowly becomes confusing when someone finds their Midwestern friend staying for way longer than they originally anticipated. Blame it on their people-pleasing tendencies, but if there's one thing Midwesterners hate to do, it's disappointing or actively upsetting someone.

As a result, they'll say one thing, but completely do the opposite as their need to go battle with their need to be kind. So, if someone feels like their Midwestern friend is overstaying their welcome, give a tap on the knee and say, "Well, I 'spose." In midwestern talk, that's a cue that we better wrap this up.

