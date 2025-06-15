We all experience moments of self-doubt in our intellectual abilities. We fear going through the same kind of ridicule that we experienced in the past whenever conversations become a little too advanced for us. Slowly, we may start to hide parts of ourselves and put on a persona in order to appear smart to other people.

In conversations, there are certain phrases people say when they're secretly insecure about their intelligence and want to appear more knowledgeable than they actually are. While these expressions are meant to mask what they think of as deep flaws that they want to hide from the world, they more often betray your illusion of overconfidence and expose your insecurities to others.

Here are 11 phrases people say when they're secretly insecure about their intelligence

1. 'I'm street smart, not book smart'

People who are street smart simply mean that their intelligence comes from their practical methods. Things like survival skills or being able to haggle a price are just some of the few skills they've learned from the streets. While they're not necessarily wrong about practicality being useful, it can hinder them in other ways.

A study from the University of South Carolina found that students who identify as street smart often feel that their practical intelligence is undervalued in academic settings, which leads them to experience feelings of inadequacy and, in some cases, drop out of school.

This shows a secret insecurity because they genuinely say it in a moment when no one was questioning their intelligence. It's insecurity masked in overconfidence. It can also be offensive to the other person they are speaking to, as it makes it seem like being book smart is a bad thing. Neither is bad, just different.

2. 'Well, that's just your opinion'

This phrase is used when someone wants to shut down a conversation because they feel insecure about the intelligence the other person brings to it. It creates a distance from the conversation without requiring them to expose their true feelings. It's a way to regain control of a situation where they feel intellectually unmatched.

Telling the other person that their intellect is just their opinion downplays the other person's contribution to the discussion. They don't want to be wrong, but what they fail to understand is that it wasn't a contest over who knows more. It's a talk between two people who simply disagree with each other.

3. 'I just don't have time for all that research'

You can call it laziness or a lack of interest, but one thing is for certain: a person who is secretly insecure about their intelligence would never try to research the topics that they discuss. They could simply look up their own claims, but choose not to. When someone dismisses a subject, they are shielding themselves from having to engage in it, not because they can't discuss it, but because they have a fear of looking less intelligent.

It's easier to admit that you simply don't know the subject well enough to give your opinion on it and move on to another one. At least this way, the people you are speaking to will not pester you as much and will notice you in a better light. Saying that you don't have time to do something just makes you look self-centered and out of touch.

4. 'I don't use big words like that'

Big words are nothing to be afraid of, as most people have to look up their meanings anyway. It's how you use the word in certain contexts that truly matters. Real confidence means being okay with asking questions about things that you don't understand. True intelligence is learning from the answers that you receive.

Children will often avoid using big words due to self-doubt regarding their capabilities. According to a survey by Luxwisp, 85% of people experience self-doubt at some point in their lives, which can significantly impact academically gifted students. This self-doubt can ruin communication between people as well. Parents must teach their children that there's nothing wrong with not knowing everything because no one truly does.

5. 'I'm more of a common-sense person'

There's nothing wrong with valuing common sense but sometimes people will act arrogant to mask their lack of intellect. According to a study published in PLOS One, 65% of Americans believe they are more intelligent than the average person. They may feel intimidated by more analytical or technical thinkers. Claiming to be the only one in the room with common sense redirects the discussion in your favor, but to everyone else, it will look like arrogance.

While this phrase isn't inherently negative, it can be used to cover up feelings of inadequacy when someone feels out of their depth in intellectual conversations. It's worth noting that common sense and intelligence aren't mutually exclusive. Insecure or not, people genuinely do prioritize practical judgment, but when it's used defensively, it might hint at a fear of being underestimated. Not measuring up in a conversation doesn't mean that you're intellectually inept.

6. 'I was just about to say that!'

This one is interesting because it acts like a defense mechanism to reclaim credibility when someone else voices an idea first. It can reflect a fear of being perceived as less insightful by others. People who say this often feel like they are left out of the intellectual loop.

Phrases like this one can show how much people internalize pressure to appear smart, even at the cost of holding back their ideas. Even if the idea came to them first, it can seem like they are now trying to take credit for it. It’s often more about perception and optics than about actual timing.

7. 'I just go with my gut'

People who feel uncertain about their reasoning skills might lean on instinct to avoid the vulnerability of being wrong. Instead of admitting that they have no idea what will happen, they reframe it by having an overestimation of their intuitive abilities. Our intuition isn't right all of the time, and relying on our gut feelings can sometimes cost us.

Shoba Sreenivasan, Ph.D., and Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D., stated that while gut feelings can be beneficial, they should be considered alongside rational analysis, especially when the stakes of the decision are high.

This is one of the times when common sense and logic need to work together with your intuition. Depending on the situation, your gut can be compromised. For instance, in romantic relationships, we often look at the person we are seeing through rose colored glasses, even though the people around us are giving us warnings about their problematic behaviors.

8. 'I'm more of a doer than a thinker'

Being a doer rather than a thinker seems like a call to action and suggests a strong work ethic in someone, but it can show a lack of intellectual abilities. Aligning themselves with doing something rather than thinking about it shows that they want to distance themselves from anything intellectual. There is no curiosity or deep analysis to offer from them.

What you see is what you get, and willingly revealing their cognitive limitations can make them look like they're less confident by comparison. No one is one or the other. We are all doers and thinkers at the same time. The faster they realize this, the more they will feel secure and stop shaming other people.

9. 'I'm not good with words'

People will reveal their insecurities through small comments they make about themselves. This self-deprecating thought comes out as if it were natural for them and everyone around them to do. When they say that they are not good with their words, it can mean that they don't consider themselves to be particularly good speakers. There are ways to circumvent these issues of self-loathing.

Jeffrey S. Nevid, Ph.D., ABPP, suggests that reframing negative self-labeling can help people break free from these limiting beliefs and promote healthier self-perceptions. Rather than saying that your communication isn't great, just be yourself, and those who want to communicate with you will gravitate toward your energy. You could always attend a speech class or practice in the mirror for more practical ways to improve how you use your words.

10. 'I just don't overthink things like other people do'

Over-thinkers tend to feel some form of impostor syndrome, where they feel like they don't measure up to their role in a project or a job. A survey by Monitask, 70% of people experience impostor-like feelings at some point in their careers. With so many people feeling this way, it can be disrespectful when someone who is insecure in their intellect makes it seem like a negative thing. This all comes down to intimidation within the conversation.

Creating competition where there is none is simply insecurity, and when you bring up someone else's insecure thoughts, what you are really doing is showing yours at the same time. By claiming that there is something wrong with you, they can deflect from their stance in the conversation. Remember that nothing is said on accident and that people know what they are going to say before they say it.

11. 'That stuff just goes over my head'

This phrase tends to be used in a casual admission of confusion on a certain topic that shows that the speaker has an insecurity in how they think. It's rather sad because had they simply thought a little deeper on the subject, they could actually form an opinion on the matter. It could also be that the topics that the two of you talk about aren't particularly interesting to them. I believe that people talk about what interests them the most, and that there is no one on this planet who will choose to remain silent during those conversations.

To mock your intelligence or even put it into question can make others look at you differently and make you personally feel different. Marty Nemko, Ph.D., cautions that overuse of self-deprecation can backfire because it leads to perceptions of insecurity or a lack of confidence. The more you talk down about yourself, the more inadequate you will feel. Instead, choose to say positive things about yourself and admit that you can't know everything in this world.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.