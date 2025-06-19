Americans have their fair share of differences, depending on where they live. In the South, it's not uncommon to find fast casual dining locations like Zaxby's or sodas like Cheerwine, both of which only exist in certain Southern states. Yet in the same way that there are differences in food and drink, there are also plenty of phrases people who were raised by Southern parents say that confuse everyone else.

It's easy to see how different Southern parents are compared to those from the North. Southern parents are loving, but they can also be equally terrifying, as their words have the power to make people smile or have them running in the opposite direction. But it's thanks to Southern parents that their children carry on the tradition of using certain words.

Here are 11 phrases people who were raised by Southern parents say that confuse everyone else

1. 'Bless your heart'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

While most people have heard this phrase at least once in their life, they may think it's a kind thing to say; however, it's actually the nicest way to politely insult someone without coming off too strong.

If someone grew up in the South, they already know they're being insulted. Yet for people outside of this area, they might just think Southerners are being nice. This isn't all that shocking as many Southerners actively choose to be indirect rather than direct with their language.

According to a study published in Social Psychology Quarterly, Southerners are less likely to send angry signals when conflict escalates, and are less likely to perceive others as angry compared to Northern people. Southerners are also viewed as more spontaneous since they don't give a warning signal before lashing out.

So, while Southern people are charming, don't test them or mistake their kind words for weakness. When push comes to shove, they aren't afraid to stand their ground.

Advertisement

2. 'Fix your face, before I fix it for you'

Thaninee Chuensomchit | Shutterstock

If anyone grew up in a Southern home, they have already heard this phrase many times. In a Southern household, it doesn't necessarily matter if a child had a bad day. Reputation matters, and if someone has a long face, they're harshly reprimanded by their parents. And while Southern parents are loving and sweet towards their children, they'll also "bring their child one step closer to God" if they embarrass them in public.

In a book titled, "Culture of Honor," psychologists Richard Nisbett and Dov Cohen explained this difference as Southern people believing more strongly than Northerners that a person's reputation is both important and worth defending at all costs. So, while it might sound over the top, Southern parents instilled into their kids the value of keeping a "good face."

Advertisement

3. 'I ain't studyin' you'

Nicoleta lonescu | Shutterstock

For people in the North, one of the phrases people who were raised by Southern parents say that confuse everyone else is "I ain't studyin' you," which means "I literally don't care what you have to say."

It does sound a bit mean, but Southerners have a way of making the most insulting words sound sweet by bypassing what they truly mean in favor of sugar-coated words. On the surface, this might not sound like a wise decision. But sometimes, being polite has its advantages.

According to philosophy professor Aaron Ben-Zeév, PhD, "Politeness is behavior intended to lubricate social interactions, which can sometimes be uncomfortable, in order to make them more pleasant and cooperative." In some cases, this might work really well, as being polite to strangers is a wise decision. But other times, it might be better to be direct, as misunderstandings can hurt good relationships.

That being said, being direct simply isn't in Southern culture, which is why people who grow up with Southern parents also end up using phrases like this. Whether they mean to or not, they were taught that politeness and subtle shade is the best way to express how they're feeling, even if others disagree.

Advertisement

4. 'Over yonder'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

The best thing about Southern people is how beautiful and downright hilarious their vocabulary can be. From saying "mash" instead of "push," ro "cutting off the flights" instead of "turning off the lights," there are many minor but huge differences in the way they speak. "Over yonder" is another example of this.

If someone's ever asked their parents for directions, they might have been met with a subtle wave followed by a "it's over yonder," which is another way of saying "over there," which can mean almost anything, as it's not very specific.

While it might sound strange for those outside the South, the word "yonder" has its roots firmly planted, including 1920's Tin Pan Alley pop song "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans."

Advertisement

5. 'They're too big for their britches'

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

If there's one thing Southern people believe in, it's keeping things polite. Whether someone is out with their family or with their friends, saying "they're too big for their britches" is another of the phrases people who were raised by Southern parents say that confuse everyone else.

Southern parents don't mess around with their kids when it comes to their behavior. Despite the misconceptions others may have about Southerners, they truly believe in remaining humble and, most importantly, never acting conceited.

This phrase it's really just another way for someone to say a person is acting conceited and they need to stop with that nonsense. And while kids might hate hearing this phrase, there's some old-school wisdom to take from Southern parents, as their concern for their reputation is valid.

According to a study published in Social Cognition, it takes weeks longer to fix a bad first impression than simply making a good first impression. While Southern kids might feel annoyed at their parents' fretting, as adults they realize that acting right is the difference between failing and succeeding.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm fixin' to...'

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

It's not uncommon to hear people from the South say "fixin' to" all the time. According to Yale University, "Like with fixin' to, finna can most easily be paraphrased in mainstream English with going to/gonna, planning to, and about to." And this phrase really just means "going to" or "about to." For example, "I'm fixin' to make supper soon."

There's just something special about this phrase that adds a layer of flair to someone's vocabulary. This is probably why kids who grow up with Southern parents end up saying it all the time. Despite how others may view this phrase, it's another way Southerners connect to one another.

Advertisement

7. 'That looks cattywampus'

Hero Images Inc | Shutterstock

For younger generations, they may or may not have heard this before. The word "cattywampus" might seem random and completely made up, but according to Northwest Career College, "Originating in the Colonial United States and still used in the deep South, cattywampus means something that is in disarray, that is askew, or something that isn't directly across from something."

This is a word that's slowly becoming less and less popular over time. Still, chances are if someone has lived in the South all their life and has Southern parents and grandparents, they incorporate this phrase into their daily lives.

Advertisement

8. 'Quit piddling'

Motortion Films | Shutterstock

There's no greater way to annoy Southern parents than to dilly-dally or stall. "Quit piddling" is really just another way of saying "quit stalling." Call Southerners impatient, but they can't stand not being productive. They're quick to reprimand their kids and teach them the importance of taking action and attending to business.

Many Southerners grow into adults who are hardworking and never hesitate. According to psychology professor Jennifer L Tackett, PhD, these types of traits are admirable. "Adult leaders, in particular, are often high in the trait of social dominance, which reflects characteristics like being assertive, the desire to lead rather than follow, and a preference for being the center of attention," she said.

Advertisement

9. 'I reckon...'

eldar nurkovic | Shutterstock

Another of the phrases people who were raised by Southern parents say that confuse everyone else is "I reckon." Many Southern people might be surprised to know this, but this phrase isn't all that common in many states. Rather than saying, "I reckon it'll rain tomorrow," most people would simply say, "I think it's going to rain tomorrow."

The word originates from the 17th century in the South, and despite how long ago this was, many people would "reckon" something rather than think something is happening. It's dramatic, but it sounds a lot better and more confident than "I think."

Advertisement

10. 'Beg your pardon'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

"Excuse me, what did you say?" just isn't in the average Southern person's vocabulary. They like to spice up their vocabulary, and "beg your pardon" is an example of that. Someone could just excuse themselves, but to Southerners, there's no fun in that.

Instead, they'd rather give an eyebrow raise, tilt their head, and utter this phrase to show the extent of their confusion. While people outside the South might think it's a bit funny or strange, there's something polite and well-mannered about saying this.

Advertisement

11. 'God don't like ugly'

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

Christianity is so heavily tied to people in the South that, according to Pew Research Center, about 68% of adults in the Southern United States identify as Christians. Unlike people from up North, it's not uncommon for people in Southern states to bring up God or religious figures to make a point.

And in true Southern fashion, those raised by Southern parents often heard this phrase when they or someone they know is acting rude. Instead of saying, "That person is so rude," they simply say, "God don't like ugly," which somehow stings much worse than the former.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.