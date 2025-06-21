“Okay, boomer.”

It’s a phrase that carries a lot of connotations, many of which are not exactly nice. However, it’s also something people just say to people who aren’t quite “hip and up to date” with the regular goings-on of today.

Baby Boomers are an iconic generation that made major waves as youth. Getting older in years means you might get out of touch with the norms of today. Sometimes, you might not realize you’re sounding Boomer-y. As a Millennial, these phrases are the ones that really show your Boomer side, for better or worse.

Advertisement

These are 11 phrases that are dead giveaways your Boomer mindset is showing

1. 'Wait, what do you mean this photo isn’t real?'

NemanjaMiscevic from Getty Images via Canva

I hate to say it, but AI has a reputation for fooling Baby Boomers. This is especially true when it comes to bizarre, propaganda-laced “AI trap” posts on sites like Facebook. While everyone can get fooled by AI once in a while, the Baby Boomer generation seems to be far more likely to be taken in by images and videos that aren’t too slick about their fakeness.

If you recently came across an image of a gorgeous lady or an unusually tragic photo of a veteran, take a closer look at their hands or the texture of their skin. You might be dealing with a classic “Boomer trap.”

Advertisement

2. 'Kids need to toughen up'

Jupiterimages from Photo Images via Canva

While many Boomers don’t feel this way, this generation has a reputation for having a certain level of disdain for “softies.” Some younger generations even argue that Boomers can dish out harsh words without being able to handle the same in return, but is this true?

Contrary to popular belief, some psychologists believe Boomers are more resilient than other generations. Younger generations have their own issues, but trust me, you don’t have to keep reminding us that we need to toughen up.

Advertisement

3. 'We grew up respecting authority'

Ramon Rocha from Pexels via Canva

As a Millennial, I have heard this phrase from almost every Boomer parent I knew. I am also well aware that Boomers were raised by World War II veterans. That background made the generation incredibly respectful of authority and hierarchy.

Later generations were more likely to question the status quo or stand up to authority as part of their personal growth. With that said, it’s all about having a balance, and that’s something we should all agree on.

Advertisement

4. 'I voted Republican'

Drazen Zigic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I’m not going to get too deep into politics here, but it’s true. Baby Boomers are the generation most likely to self-identify as conservative and most likely to vote Republican.

If we’re talking about generational generalizations, this is one of those phrases that (theoretically) might suggest you’re a Boomer.

Advertisement

5. 'Workin’ hard or hardly workin’?'

Fernando Veloso Leão from baseimage via Canva

Every generation has its own vernacular. Millennials invented the “cheugy” term, the #BossBabe life, and more. Gen Z invented… Well, I’m sure they invented some phrases I use. The Baby Boomer generation had its own set of taglines they’d use.

They might still say things like “groovy” and “rad,” once in a while. They also might say things like “What’s the damage?” when they ask for a bill.

Advertisement

6. 'Just go into the store, shake their hand, and talk to the manager for a job'

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

As a Millennial who spent years unemployed after a rather vicious layoff, I’ve heard quite a few well-meaning Boomers offer up this advice. Unfortunately, this doesn’t really work anymore. Today, going into a building and demanding a job will likely result in you getting booted by security.

Saying stuff like this definitely shows a certain level of detachment from the current job market. It’s also become a bit of a meme on sites like Reddit.

Advertisement

7. 'You don’t seem to check your voicemails'

Rido via Canva

Maybe it’s just a tech geek thing, but most of my friends do not check their voicemails. Rather, they don’t check their texts. Boomers, on the other hand, still leave messages religiously. Baby Boomers are far more likely to enjoy leaving voicemails, and detailed ones, too.

It’s not a good move if you want to communicate with a younger gen person. In fact, even LinkedIn personalities warn Boomers to leave voicemails in the past.

Advertisement

8. 'Every kid needs to get a trophy these days'

triloks from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Self-esteem became a major part of every Millennial’s childhood. It was a topic among child educators, school counselors, and parenting experts. One of the ways people tried to make self-esteem happen among Millennials was to offer everyone a participation trophy at the end of certain challenges.

Most Millennials I know were annoyed by this. We’re even more annoyed to hear people disparage us for getting those trophies. After all, we were kids. It was our parents who were the ones demanding trophies. Baby Boomers were often the ones who raised Millennials.

Advertisement

9. 'Kids don’t go outside and play anymore'

SeventyFour via Canva

This is another one of those things that Baby Boomers often mention while observing today’s youth. The truth is they’re right. Kids don’t go out to play at the rates they used to, with many keeping themselves locked indoors almost all the time.

Much of this is due to the rise of tech as a form of entertainment. However, our society became far more fearful, too. Today, parents who leave their kids to play outside are likely to get a call from CPS. Even if parents wanted to get their kids to go outside, it’s a big risk.

Advertisement

10. 'Why don’t people want kids these days?'

George Chambers from Pexels via Canva

Baby Boomers grew up in a society where kids were just what happened. It was the next, socially mandatory step on the ladder of life. Today, people are starting to realize that having children is not a requirement for happiness.

In fact, many would-be parents are opting out of having kids due to their concerns about the way the world is going. They might have a point.

Advertisement

11. 'You gotta work hard to get ahead'

RgStudio from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Ah, it’s true that hard work can get you places. Unfortunately, this became a “Boomerism” after people started to notice that it’s more about working smart and knowing the right people.

If you see younger generations roll their eyes, understand that they may have seen great people burn out by the hopes of being recognized for their work. It’s a tough world out there.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.