Many people dealing with chronic unhappiness get stuck in a cycle of negativity. From habitual avoidant mechanisms that ensure they struggle with negativity to unhealthy habits that amplify their emotional turmoil, even the smallest micro-habits shift their mood and keep them stuck in a spiral of rumination and irritability. From checking their phone constantly to ruminating on random worries, unhappy people almost always do these certain things before leaving the house.

While positivity and a happy mood spiral upward into healthier habits and greater well-being, as a study from Personality and Individual Differences suggests, small negative habits and attitudes can spiral downward into a routine that keeps people stuck.

Unhappy people almost always do these 11 things before leaving the house

1. They rush around

Even if it feels impossible to avoid amid a chaotic routine, constantly rushing around, especially in the morning, can often spark poorer mental health and less physical activity. Not only does it overload your brain and emotional well-being, but it also adds strain to your routine.

If you don’t have the emotional regulation skills or healthy habits to cope with this added stress, it will continue to feed into a chronically negative mood. That’s why unhappy people almost always do these things before leaving the house. They’re rushing around, always feeling “behind,” and chronically dealing with added stress from their own routine.

2. They constantly check their phone

According to a study from Kent State University, screen time, especially on a cell phone, is tied to happiness. The more often you’re on your phone and using it as a distraction for discomfort in reality, the unhappier you become.

That’s why unhappy people are often tied to their phones before leaving the house every single day. From the moment they wake up — overloading their brains with sensory information and stress before they have a chance to naturally rise — to scrolling before leaving for work, they’re always plugged in online.

3. They criticize their appearance in the mirror

There’s a reason why people experiencing depression tend to speak to themselves in a more negative way — happiness is intertwined with self-esteem and feelings of self-worth. That’s why the most unhappy people, stuck in a cycle of negativity, are often talking poorly to themselves constantly — whether it’s in the mirror before leaving the house or while focusing on self-care.

It’s this kind of negative self-talk that urges them to stay stuck in the cycle of negativity and unhappiness. They don’t believe they’re “deserving” of goodness, positivity, and growth, because they’re constantly bringing more stress, strain, and fear into their routines.

4. They get annoyed by small inconveniences

According to psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, mental health problems can often exacerbate feelings of irritability, even in the smallest moments of everyday life. Whether it’s small conversations with family or minor inconveniences like traffic, unhappy people almost always feel irritable before leaving the house.

If someone is constantly struggling with negativity and depressive symptoms, chances are their brains don’t have the capacity to regulate in the face of inconveniences like their more positive, grounded counterparts. It’s not an intentional choice to overlook empathy or calmness, but a default setting that pushes them toward irritability.

5. They ruminate about things that haven’t happened yet

The fastest way to throw yourself into an unhealthy, negative mindset is to worry about things you can’t control. Whether it’s conversations with people you weren’t expecting or stressing about how other people perceive you, if you give so much of yourself to worrying about the inevitable and uncontrollable parts of life, you’ll always be miserable.

That’s why it’s not surprising that unhappy people almost always do these things before leaving the house. They ruminate constantly, adding more stress and strain to their routines.

6. They rush through their self-care routines

Mornings set the tone for the entire day, which is why things like self-care, positive self-touch, and healthy routines are so important. Even if it’s just taking 5 minutes to intentionally wash their face in the morning, these small habits can be powerful for boosting mood and general well-being.

However, unhappy people almost always rush through these small self-care routines before leaving the house. They’re so caught up in their own emotional turmoil, stress, and feelings of being “behind” that these pockets of mindfulness get overlooked.

7. They expect the worst

Whether it’s envisioning the worst from their work routines or stressing about things they can’t control, unhappy people almost always do these things before leaving the house. They brace themselves for disappointment and expect things to be chaotic and stressful, which almost always ensures that they find something to reaffirm those beliefs.

There’s power in bringing positivity to your day, even if things aren’t going the way you expected. If you expect and look for joy, you can find it. But if you expect and look for stress, strain, and negativity, you’ll also be sure to find that.

8. They operate on autopilot

For people with negative thinking cycles and critical self-talk spirals, living on autopilot doesn’t hush them. Avoiding alone time and distracting themselves from slowness may provide fleeting moments of calm, but when living on autopilot, these negative spirals tend to automatically follow.

Unhappy people almost always do these things before leaving the house. They are always operating on autopilot, but especially in the morning, when things feel extra chaotic without a healthy routine, it’s a natural response to their stress and worry.

Of course, slowing down and being more intuitive with their energy isn’t always comfortable, but with practice, emotional regulation skills and an appreciation for solitude are sure to follow.

9. They skip breakfast

Outside of the physical health struggles that come from skipping breakfast consistently, this small morning habit can also negatively affect mood and mental health. Both your brain and your body need nourishment before leaving the house, and when you skip important meals like breakfast, you set yourself up for mental fatigue, exhaustion, and irritability.

That’s why it’s one of the things unhappy people almost always do, at the expense of their own mental health.

10. They put work first

Instead of focusing on healthy morning routines, disconnecting from their phones to give their body space to naturally wake up, and connecting with their families, unhappy people almost always put work first before leaving the house.

They’re always feeling “behind” and trying to catch up by overstepping work-life balance boundaries, so they answer emails from bed and answer work calls, even if it comes at the expense of their mood and well-being for the rest of the day.

11. They overlook moments of calm

According to experts from Harvard Health, even 10 short minutes of mindfulness every day can boost your mood and physical health. However, unhappy people don’t just overlook the importance of these pockets of calm in their daily routine — they may even actively avoid them.

They don’t find alone time or solitude restful, because the negative thought spirals and self-talk they face when they’re in their own company feel impossible to reset. They get stuck in negativity without distractions, so mindfulness feels more anxiety-inducing than restful, especially when they don’t make time to practice it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.