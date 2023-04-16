10 Things You Chose Before You Were Born (And Agreed To Forget Once You Were)

If you’re like most people, you probably have no memory of being in your mother’s womb or of being born. As a matter of fact, you might remember nothing prior to the age of two.

But there are some people who claim to remember life well before that time.

Sci-fi author Ray Bradbury claimed he could remember his birth. He talked about his head squeezing through the birth canal before he was exposed to bright lights around him. But memories of being born are highly unlikely because the hippocampus, the part of your brain that forms memories, is not yet developed.

Yet, some people believe that everyone had a pre-birth experience (PBE) where certain things about your life were decided before you ever entered the physical world and were forgotten upon your arrival!

A medium on TikTok by the name of Diane Wargalla explains what these predetermined things about you are:

10 Things You Chose Before You Were Born and Agreed to Forget When You Arrived

1. Your parents

According to Wargalla, the parents who created you were no accident. According to her, “You chose them because they would give you the best chance at the experiences you want to have in this lifetime.”

The female egg is selective in choosing exactly which sperm can impregnate her. So, you didn’t win by simply beating out the others. It was predestined.

2. Your gender

Moms and dads wait anxiously to find out what they are having: boy or girl. But little do they know that the selection has already occurred.

Similar to the parental selection, your gender was already set. This idea harkens back to Sigmund Freud, who one said that “Anatomy is destiny.”

3. Your name

As we await the arrival of babies, we rack our brains trying to find the perfect name for them. As original and unique as we think the name we finally came up with is, the universe already named the child and was just waiting for us to get on board.

4. The time and place of your birth

Wargalla says your name and the time and location of your birth can be charted through astrology and numerology. All of that information is based on where the charts were at your time of birth.

Looking at things like your Life Path Number, Destiny Number, and astrology birth chart can give you insight into who you are.

5. Your purpose

We know how numerology and astrology predicted who you would become. But there are other things that can be derived from those numbers to determine what your life’s purpose is.

Your Soul Urge Number, also known as the Heart’s Desire Number, can tell you why you were sent here in the first place. Other determinates are your Attitude Number and your Psychic Number.

6. Past lives and associated karma

Many believe that we have lived several lives before our current ones. Along with those prior physical existences comes karmic debt.

Per Wargalla, you can access those past lives and memories through hypnotherapy. Once you access them, you can find out what karma is attached to you and find ways to erase it.

7. Your two soul clusters

Before we were born, two soul clusters were pre-ordained. Those were our guardian angels who are there to guide and protect us, keeping us safe from the evils of the world, and people in physical form whose life purpose is to be of support to you and help you navigate life.

Your spiritual guides send messages to warn you or let you know you are headed in the right direction.

8. Your exit points

Exit points are places in your life where you choose to get on or off the path you are traveling.

Wargalla compares them to riding a bus and watching the world go by stop by stop, and deciding whether you want to stay on it or make a different decision and get off the bus. These crossroads are predetermined to allow you to pivot in life.

9. Your power

Before we enter the world, we are aware of how much power is at our disposal. We believe that we can create things with our minds and through sheer willpower. Once we arrive, we quickly forget those abilities.

Throughout life, people begin to discover the Law of Attraction, manifestation, affirmations, and visualization to reclaim those special powers.

10. Your unique frequency

Everyone carries their own energetic frequency that is in tune with the world around them. Your design is unique and specifically yours, different from anyone else in the world around you.

We often forget that we were sent here to bring our rare frequency, changing the environment for the better.

