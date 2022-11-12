What Your Psychic Number Means & How It Determines Your True Desires

Numerology is the scientific study of numbers and how they impact our lives. A numerology chart is used to decide if and when to make major life decisions or act.

There are some numbers in numerology that are more influential on your life than others. Those are your core numbers.

These five numbers are taken from your birth date or birth name and are central to who you are. Some are calculated using the month, day, and year you were born, while others use your name.

The five core numbers are your Life Path Number, your Birthday Number, your Expression Number, your Personality Number, and your Soul Urge Number.

Although your Psychic Number is not considered one of the core numbers, it is still an important number in understanding yourself and your motivations.

What is a Psychic Number?

Your Psychic Number in numerology is what defines your character. It is sometimes called the Driver Number or Mulaank, and tells how you see yourself.

The Psychic Number affects your desires and expectations from life. It calls attention to the way you think, act, and view the world.

How to Calculate Your Psychic Number

Your Psychic Number can be calculated by adding the digits from the day of the month you were born to come up with a single-digit number.

For instance, if you were born on March 16, 1983, you would only use the day to calculate:

1 + 6 = 7

In this instance, the Psychic Number is 7, but there are cases where the Psychic Number initially returns as a double-digit number, in which case it needs to be further broken down to a single digit.

For example, a person whose date of birth is January 29, 2000, would calculate their Psychic Number as follows:

2 + 9 = 11

Since the total sum is a two-digit number, you would need to reduce it to one digit by adding those two numbers together:

1 + 1 = 2

The final Psychic Number is 2. No further calculation is needed.

Psychic Number Meanings

Psychic Number 1

People with Psychic Number 1 are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th of the month. Psychic Number 1 people are naturally creative. They are always thinking of new ways to do things.

Psychic Number 1s are also very ambitious and excel in leadership roles. They rise through the ranks in their profession of choice due to grit and determination.

Psychic Number 2

If you are born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of the month, your Psychic Number is 2.

Number 2s are helpful and friendly. They have a gentle spirit and are easy to get along with.

Psychic Number 2s are also hopeless romantics. They are ruled by the Moon and see the world through rose-colored glasses. Because of this, their lives are filled with highs and lows.

Psychic Number 3

If your Psychic Number is 3, you were born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 29th day of the month. Like Number 1s, you are ambitious and creative.

You also have an optimism about yourself that is contagious. You would do well in the field of teaching or instructing due to your ability to see the potential in yourself and others.

Psychic Number 4

Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st day of the month have a Psychic Number of 4. They are practical and energetic.

Number 4s are most likely to have received an inheritance that set them ahead in life. They are also rebellious by nature so they have to keep themselves in check.

Psychic Number 5

Having a Psychic Number of 5 means your birthday happens to fall on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd day of the month. You are friendly and balanced.

You show versatility and are able to roll with the punches. This is because you are highly intelligent and shrewd when making high-impact decisions.

Psychic Number 6

People whose birthdays fall on the 6th, 15th, and 24th have a Psychic Number of 6. You are ruled by Venus and prefer a luxurious life that includes frequent traveling.

Despite your desire for the finer things in life, you are generous and lovable. You get along well with others and know how to turn on the charm when it comes to the opposite sex.

Psychic Number 7

People born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of the month have a Psychic Number of 7. They are under Neptune’s rule, and are very intuitive and creative.

Number 7s have a keen interest in mystical science and are often religious or spiritual. However, they are also super smart and analytical, using data and information to make informed decisions.

Psychic Number 8

Psychic Number 8s are born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th of the month. Psychic Number 8s are ruled by Saturn. This means they are very trustworthy and show deep compassion toward others.

They tend to come from a religious background and are self-sacrificing, putting others before themselves. Number 8s are also very organized, efficient, and tenacious about whatever they put their minds to.

Psychic Number 9

If your birthday falls on the 9th, 18th, or 27th of the month, your Psychic Number is 9. Being under Mars’ rule means you are determined and enthusiastic about life.

You are compassionate and generous toward others. But your willpower is unmatched, and you can be impatient and ill-tempered at times.

