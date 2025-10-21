11 Things That Used To Mean You Were Poor But Are Now Signs Of Serious Wealth

Status symbols aren’t stagnant – they tend to shift and evolve. As the wealth gap heightens and the picture of “having what everyone else can’t” changes in alignment with the society and economy, so do the things wealthy people spend their time and money on. From using Uber to gardening their own food, there are so many things that used to mean you were poor, but are no signs of serious wealth, that rich people regularly make space for in their lives.

Largely influenced by the commodification of comfort and the expensive nature of free time, rich people have largely shifted their status symbols to make the most of both. They fill their homes with luxury goods that make their lives more comfortable, not necessarily more chic, and spend their free time doing whatever they want, while others clean and watch their kids. Society is shifting, with rich habits and money desires along with it.

Here are 11 things that used to mean you were poor but now are signs of serious wealth:

1. Wearing plain clothing

Plain clothing and subtle, non-flashy colors are all things that used to mean you were poor, but are now signs of serious wealth. Barn jackets, worn and oversized jeans, and plain ballcaps are all the new symbols of luxury wealth, even if they were practical staples for the working class just a few years ago.

Experts from NYU suggest that this shift to “plain” and “normal” clothing is largely influenced by perceptions of the wealthy in the media. The better they can assimilate with the aesthetics of the average person, the more power they have over their spending habits, for celebrities selling items and clothing themselves, and their personal image in the world.

So, it’s no coincidence that custom, loud, clearly name-brand clothing is going out of style to make space for a more subtle, “quiet luxury” vibe. It’s intentional.

2. Growing your own food

Especially as more rich people prioritize their health and wellness in intentional ways, with the free time they buy through outsourcing labor and hiring help, it’s not surprising that old-school habits like gardening are becoming wealthy hobbies.

Whether it’s an herb garden in the kitchen or a full garden in the backyard, this kind of organic living and sustainable hobbies is becoming more popular than ever for high-income households.

They have the means to buy from the grocery store and even browse Whole Foods for fun, but still spend time in their gardens and grow their own food for the mental and physical health benefits.

3. Shopping at thrift stores

Even if it used to be a way for low-income families to clothe their children and find a sense of belonging through trendy clothes at a fraction of the price, it’s quickly being taken over by rich people with the desire to feed into trends and make a quick buck. They source tons of local thrift stores, keep and dispose of things they want within months, and even resell the items at a higher rate on platforms like Depop.

Many people suggest that this “gentrification” of thrift stores has essentially made secondhand shopping inaccessible for low-income people who actually need it. The quality items, well-made pieces, and trending outfits that low-income people would only have access to at thrift stores for a fraction of the cost are being taken by wealthy people with the time and money to spend elsewhere.

So, even if “thrifting” used to mean you were poor, it’s not a sign of serious wealth — especially for people who’ve made it a side hustle to buy and resell.

4. Living in a small house

Things like “tiny houses,” luxury high-rise apartments, and small, intentional spaces are some of the things that used to mean you were poor, but are now signs of serious wealth. Especially with the increased financial burden that comes from taking care of and managing a large house, it’s not surprising that the narrative on living has shifted.

Of course, in big cities, rent is increasing exponentially for small apartments and condos, but some rich people are intentionally buying small spaces, so they can spend more time traveling or investing in other priorities. However, for the average person, this small living space, without respite from travel or free time, is negatively affecting their personal health and well-being.

5. Having no TV

Mindfulness, contented wellness lifestyles, and no-screen homes are all things that used to mean you were poor, but now are signs of serious wealth. They have the money and free time to invest in things like meditation, spiritual retreats, and hobbies at home, without needing to rely on mindless entertainment as an escape from daily life.

This kind of accessible internet entertainment and mindless TV watching are now things that only poor people are ridiculed for indulging in, even though they tend to shoulder more stress and internal chaos in their everyday lives.

Of course, they don’t want to sit in silence with their thoughts — they’re struggling and grappling with mental health concerns without the rich resources their wealthy counterparts rely on.

6. Working from home

While working from home and missing out on the corporate aura of an in-person office space used to be a sign of poverty or isolation, now it’s one of the more sought-after working structures for everyone. From investing in technology at home, to spending free time and comfort as you wish, to being able to wear whatever you want — there’s no denying that it’s a luxury.

Now, for the people who truly could benefit from being able to work from home, their access to these kinds of jobs and opportunities is sharply declining. Many people even suggest that the luxury of working from home is almost exclusively for the rich.

7. Shopping locally

Even if department stores splurged and luxury malls used to be the status symbols of the rich, now, it’s sustainable, local, and small options that actually define their wealth. From farmers’ markets to overpriced local boutiques, these are some of the things that used to mean you were poor, but now are signs of extreme wealth.

Especially as the prices of these small businesses and shops increase to cope with economic turmoil, a rich person’s ability to get all their groceries or clothes from these places is a status symbol in itself.

8. Eating simple meals

From doing a juice cleanse for a few days to eating only organic, simple foods for a “gut reset,” overly simplified meals are some of the things that used to mean you were poor, but now are signs of serious wealth.

The root behind this wealthy trend is the same reason why people are splurging on supplements, proving preventative care as a status symbol, and taking “wellness” seriously by overspending. Wealthy people put a lot of time and money into their health, even if it means resorting to foods that were once “poverty meals.”

9. Having chickens in the backyard

Organic wellness is the new status quo for rich people. Although it looks different for every person, from spending $500 at the farmers’ market to going on spiritual retreats, it’s a new way for the health gap to continue widening, while poor people struggle to afford the basic necessities and rent.

That’s why having chickens in their backyard is one of the things that used to mean you were poor, but is now a sign of serious wealth. Chances are, if you grew up poor, you were the one tasked with taking care of them, or even felt they were a symbol of the agricultural money divide your family experienced in a larger city — now, it’s a way to get the most “organic” eggs and the most controlled health foods.

10. Having bare walls

While a person’s home and decor choices are often a sign of their personality, according to a study from the University of Texas, some rich people value the cleanliness and modernity of blank walls with nothing on them. They want their space to speak for itself and to be different from an overly cluttered neighbor’s home.

Ironically, this new sense of modernity and blank walls are some of the things that used to mean you were poor, but now are signs of serious wealth.

11. Buying old-school vintage furnishings

While people living in poverty might’ve been embarrassed about the vintage couch in the living room or the dishware they’ve been handed down from their parents, similarly, old-school, classic, and antique decor is now one of the serious signs of wealth in a rich person’s home.

They appreciate the story and intentionality behind these pieces, even if they’re spending thousands to acquire them. It adds a layer of depth to their space — especially when these items are one-of-a-kind or completely out of reach for the average person.

