The economy has changed drastically in recent years, but one thing remains the same. For better or worse, more and more people have become fixated on creating the appearance of higher and higher levels of success, hoping to become wealthy in the process. However, in pursuit of wealth, influencers often take it to extremes, doing whatever it takes to look rich.

From wearing designer shoes to buying designer bags, there are several embarrassing things people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke. Blame it on celebrities, but flex culture and advertising have made it impossible for many people to feel satisfied with the simpler things in life. Even so, there are ways to get back on track if you let go of the need to be anyone other than yourself.

These are 11 embarrassing things people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke

1. Maxing out their credit cards on designer brands

The first embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is maxing out their credit cards on designer brands. It might be hard to believe, but truly wealthy people aren't decked out in Gucci all day. In wealthier circles, most people prefer to wear subtle designer brands that are not widely recognized.

With this in mind, it may be hard to believe, but the number one customers of average designer brands are none other than middle-class or lower-class Americans. According to serial entrepreneur Vanessa Page, consumers who purchase luxury brands aren't in a good position to afford them in the first place.

So, while people spend a paycheck or max out their credit cards to appear wealthy, in actuality, they're doing the opposite, as most people from truly wealthy families know that Louis Vuitton isn't truly a sign of class.

2. Living in overpriced luxury apartments

To be fair, even the average parents are overpriced nowadays. If someone wants to live in New York, they'd be hard-pressed to find a one-bedroom apartment that doesn't cost them an arm and a leg. Yet, despite this fact, there's a huge difference between someone doing their best to find an apartment within their budget and those who live in overpriced apartments to make a statement.

As it stands, an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly remain broke is living in overpriced luxury apartments. Sorry to say, but just because someone has a nice view or nice floors, it doesn't mean it's worth living there. Despite what friends or family may see, appearances aren't everything.

When financial security is on the line, it's much better to live on one's means than try to show off. According to a study in 2022, there's an association between financial worries and psychological distress among adults in the U.S. This is why financial peace of mind is so important.

3. Always picking up the tab for friends and family

Sure, someone might love their friends and family to pieces; however, just because they adore them doesn't mean they need to throw their entire paycheck away every time they hang out. If they truly adore you, then they'll be more than happy to pay their fair share.

That being said, an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is always picking up the tab for friends and family. There's nothing wrong with doing this from time to time, but it's important to be logical in spending. As most people know, not budgeting when going out is a recipe for disaster.

However, this finding isn't shocking, as a study published in 2023 found that budgeting positively impacts financial management and reduces risky investments. So, if picking up everyone's tab is within their budget, then go for it! However, if it isn't, don't be afraid to opt out and only pay for your food. At the end of the day, peace of mind matters much more than appearances.

4. Using the 'buy now, pay later' option for concerts

Sure, it should go without saying that using buy now, pay later for concerts is an illogical decision. Not only is it wasteful, but it literally makes no sense. Like it or not, taking out a loan or paying way more instead of saving up or opting out is a poor financial decision.

So, why is it that doing this has become so normalized? While it might seem hard to believe, an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is using buy now, pay later for concerts. Does anyone remember Coachella? Even if they didn't attend, it's hard to miss the hundreds of influencers who were at Coachella this year.

With their interesting outfit choices and their endless complaints about the sand, the public might be shocked to see that people were using buy now, pay later to fund their trips. According to a study from Billboard, 60% of Coachella ticket buyers used a buy now, pay later method. So, should it be considered common sense? Yes, but do people care? No, not really. If they get a few cute selfies out of it, who cares if they go into financial ruin?

5.Buying each new iPhone

Okay, when can people admit that buying a new iPhone every year is a literal scam? While it might be harsh, let's face it: Apple never really seems to do anything creative with its products. Sure, they might have a cool update for their Camera, but other than that, everything remains the same old same old.

On the one hand, this might not necessarily be a bad thing, as having it function the same way means less of a headache. Yet, there's no denying that Apple is years behind compared to what's happening around the world. According to Yahoo Finance, a US study found that China's technology is stronger than people anticipated. A perfect example of this is the Huawei phone, which measures the UV in your surrounding area and features a lens camera that can be used to take selfies or display a cute icon.

This is why an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is always buy the new iPhone. While it might look nice, in the end, the iPhone isn't as great as they'd like to make it seem, which is why it's much better and cheaper just to buy a battery replacement.

6. Spending lots of money on their nails, lashes, or hair

It's perfectly fine for women to want to get their nails done or have their hair done. If they're going to drown in corporate work, the least they can do is look pretty while doing it. Believe it or not, how a woman looks directly impacts how she feels. According to a study published in 2023, looking good helps people perform better.

Still, it's important to budget accordingly and not go overboard. While it's tempting to get all three done, if a woman can't afford it without financially stressing, it's better to focus on more practical solutions. From using serums to grow eyelashes to getting simpler designers, be careful with how you spend your money. It's tempting, but remember that peace of mind matters much more than an overpriced nail set that'll fall off two weeks later.

7. Dining at expensive restaurants every week for their followers

Everyone loves to go dining at a nice restaurant every once in a while. For special occasions or dates, it's nice to be pampered with fancy seafood or a nice steak. Still, unless someone has Kardashian money, it's important to budget accordingly and to learn not to overspend.

Unfortunately, not everyone has grasped that an embarrassing thing people do to appear wealthy while secretly staying broke is dining at an expensive restaurant every week for their followers. Most people should be aware of this by now, but dining out is likely to be costly.

According to the Ramsey Solution, the average person spends $222 per month eating out, which translates to around $2,664 per year. So, while it might be tempting, always budget and never go overboard. Getting a few likes or comments is never worth jeopardizing someone's financial security.

8. Spending their entire paycheck on overpriced makeup or skincare

TikTok is an amazing app, but since its rise in popularity, there's been an even bigger increase in people spending money on beauty and wellness products. It's sad to see that so many people would spend their entire hard-earned money on things they'll barely use. Still, this is exactly what happens, as an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is to spend their entire paycheck on overpriced makeup or skincare.

Sorry, but if someone already has a skincare or makeup routine, they don't need more products. Overconsumption has become a major problem, especially in America. According to Advanced Dermatology, the average American spends $722 on their appearance per year. Even worse, if someone likes to make frequent trips to Sephora, expect to spend between $50 and $200 per trip.

That being said, women tend to spend the most, with the study citing that on average, women spend around $877 while men spend $592. So, while it's fine to spoil oneself from time to time, never ever go overboard.

9. Taking out a loan for their wedding

Okay, this is definitely one of the most controversial things on this list; however, an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is taking out a loan for their wedding. For the older generation, it might seem strange to hear it, but it's become somewhat common for couples to take out loans to afford their extravagant weddings.

From the outside, this might seem perfectly fine for some people; however, the issue is that the younger generation is already saddled with debt as it is. Student loan debt and high mortgage rates have consumed the younger generations, which is why it's kinda embarrassing to take out a wedding loan in the first place. Sure, it might look cute, but when they're still paying off that loan years later, it's easy to regret their decision.

10. Buying new instead of shopping second-hand

There are certain things people shouldn't buy second-hand. Cooking pans or sofas aren't always the wisest decisions, as sofas sometimes contain bugs or stains that are hard to get rid of. Still, there are absolutely things people can buy second-hand that they actively choose not to.

From cute decorations to dressers, an embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is buying new instead of shopping second-hand. Before someone hits their local Target, try thrifting instead. While some might scoff at the idea, thrift stores truly have amazing finds.

From nice clothing to timeless decorative plates, shopping second-hand doesn't just save people money, it adds a touch of classiness to their environment that's hard to find nowadays.

11. Constantly spending money to fit into the newest trend

Finally, the last embarrassing thing people do to look wealthy while they quietly stay broke is constantly spending money to fit into the newest trend. Every couple of months, there's a new trend that emerges on social media. From weird food trends to unique makeup trends, everyone is racing to post a video about it.

However, not only is this wasteful, but it's unnecessary as well. Sorry, but trends come and go. What once used to be the age of BBL has now become the age of Ozempic. And guess what? In another few years, when everyone has achieved that 90s skinny, another trend will be around to replace it. Showcasing why diving into trends is a useless pursuit.

