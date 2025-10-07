When you put aside the generation wars and all the noise pitting boomers against millennials and angry Gen Xers feeling like they have been ignored, what you'll actually find is that history always repeats itself. What was once considered a relic of the past always becomes cool again. Gen Z is no exception. The '90s are back in a big way, and Gen Z is embracing the nostalgia of grunge and analog in all the best ways possible.

Advertisement

Older technology, especially, has been making a comeback with young people, and it's not really a surprise why. There's something refreshing about the simplicity of a flip phone that is incredibly alluring to kids who grew up with the internet at their fingertips. Accessibility has made Gen Zers yearn for the simplicity of the '90s, and these once-forgotten relics are making a huge comeback because of it.

7 once-forgotten '90s relics making a comeback with Gen Z:

1. Landlines

Marjan Apostolovic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gen Z grew up texting instead of talking. That resulted in fewer phone calls, which eventually led to avoidance because the only people calling Gen Zers were those they weren't expecting or didn't want to talk to. The logic makes sense, but with avoidance came anxiety, which led to a lack of communication.

The pendulum always swings back, however, and Gen Z has changed their tune a bit when it comes to phone calls. They are making them and taking them, but they are doing so on landlines! Suddenly, the phone ringing at home as gotten exciting again, and Gen Z is carefully curating who they share that phone number with. Yup, wired phones in homes have made a comeback with Gen Z and especially with Gen Z parents.

Titania Jordan, childhood digital safety expert with Bark Technologies, told Parents, “Many parents are reactivating their long-dormant landlines for one primary reason: They’re 99% safer than most smartphones." She added, "Landlines don’t have apps, texting, web browsers, or social media, and they can only be used in the house."

Advertisement

2. Flip phones

Wako Megumi | Shutterstock

Gen Z was born into a world of screens, but as they get older, they're starting to push back against the negative effects of excessive screentime and especially social media. Research has shown that Gen Z is first in line when it comes to being open and honest about the negative effects social media has had on their mental health, and they are trying to curb the habit as a result. What better way than to literally take away immediate access? Enter the flip phone.

Flip phones, or dumb phones as they have been affectionately dubbed, are making a comeback in a big way because they're simple. You can call and text, and that's about it. No mindless scrolling. In fact, Reuters reported that about 450,000 of these devices were sold in the United Kingdom in 2024. In the U.S., Nokia is seeing an increase in sales, and companies like Punkt and Light are specifically catering to the growing trend.

Advertisement

“I think you can see it with certain Gen Z populations — they’re tired of the screens,” said Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit, “r/dumbphones.” “They don’t know what is going on with mental health, and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

3. Old video games and gaming systems

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

Video games have only grown in popularity since those early days of Pong. With immersive worlds and incredible cinematics, you'd think the cartridge games of yesteryear would be a long-forgotten memory. Gen Z wants them back, however.

Advertisement

According to NewRetro, it's not just about "secondary nostalgia" for young gamers. Like with all the other old tech Gen Z is embracing, old games and gaming systems offer mindless escape that doesn't tax an already tired mind after a long day of work. The outlet noted, "Modern games are cool and all — until they demand 120GB of storage, a gaming rig powered by a nuclear reactor, and a 4-hour tutorial just to walk." What Gen Z wants is something easy that doesn't require a huge investment in time and money.

Gaming company Analogue realized this and launched the Analogue 3D, a modern video game system based on the Nintendo 64. In fact, it promises to play all the old Nintendo 64 cartridges. It raised so much attention that it's out of stock with no word on when it might be available again.

4. Digital cameras

green_sxm.o | Shutterstock

Advertisement

There's no denying that one of the best features on modern phones is the camera. For anyone who grew up having to actually lug a separate device with them on vacations, these modern marvels are a revelation. For Gen Zers who grew up in front of the lens, they want to bring back the old days of digital cameras.

It's not just that photos taken on these cameras have that vintage look that Gen Z enjoys, but more so it's that it requires intention. You know when someone is taking a picture of you. For many young people, the constant filming for social media has gotten exhausting. As writer and photographer Geoffrey Morrison explained in a piece for CNET, "Having a device that's only used to take photos keeps your phone in your pocket or purse, out of sight and for a few glorious moments, out of mind." That's basically everything Gen Z wants right now.

5. BlackBerry phones

Photology1971 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Just like flip phones, BlackBerry phones are coming back in a big way thanks to Gen Z. While the tech's popularity peaked in the early 2000s, the device made its debut in the '90s. In fact, the company dominated the smartphone market through 2012, when it still held over 40% of the domestic market and nearly 20% of the global market.

Gen Z has since fallen in love with the BlackBerry, especially because it has limited features but still allows for easy texting thanks to the keyboards that made it famous. Some might even say texting is easier with actual keyboard buttons!

6. VHS

Michal Ludwiczak | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gen Z has even found a love for the old VHS tapes that haven't been released for nearly 20 years. Affectionately calling themselves "tapeheads," a new generation has fallen in love with the retro movie-watching systems in the same way records found new life with millennials. There's something almost soothing about the steps you need to take to watch a movie on VHS, from reading the box to find a film you want to watch to rewinding the tape. The actual act of doing makes it more satisfying somehow.

Another bonus: They're cheap. One Reddit user said they can find kids' movies in VHS in a nearby store for a quarter, and regular ones for half a dollar. When you buy a physical tape, it's yours. In comparison to streaming services, where you have to pay to own, you get to keep the movie for yourself and watch it whenever you want.

7. Wired earbuds

Torgonskaya Tatiana | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Yes, the cables get tangled. Yes, it’s annoying to untangle them. But wired earbuds just work. Have you ever grabbed your wireless headphones, ready to listen to music or watch a video, only to realize that they needed to be charged? You know what else? It's a lot harder to lose them.

They are also much cheaper, which is something Gen Z certainly appreciates. Interestingly, Apple still sells brand-new wired earbuds, recognizing that some customers might prefer that option. They're priced at $19 on their website, compared to the AirPods 4, which sell for $129, and the AirPods Pro 3, which go for $249.

Make fun of the Gen Z stare all you want, but the fact is that these young people understand that, oftentimes, less really is more. This generation is putting their foot down when it comes to tech and demanding more out of life. They are prioritizing mental health over social media, and if anything they might be the generation that reminds older folks to touch grass every now and again.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.