While the past five years have certainly sparked a shift in the prevalence of "homebodies," according to a study from the Journal of the American Planning Association there have always been introverts who often prefer to spend most of their time alone. Whether it's a coping mechanism for feeling chronically misunderstood, a space for self-reflection and introspection, or a means of reconnecting with themselves through hobbies, they don't sacrifice this time for many.

Of course, many introverts and homebodies still appreciate and enjoy their social interactions. However, many of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what are often right time, right environment, right people, and right social battery. Without the culmination of restfulness and excitement to fuel it, they'll probably just stay home.

Here are 11 things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what

1. Retail therapy

Sometimes, being in large groups at the store or running errands can be equally draining for people who prefer solitude to interacting with close friends. It's all about the subtle and unsuspecting small talk and interactions, which are especially draining for introverted people whose social battery is in a limited supply.

However, retail therapy can also be a great way to get social interaction when they feel rested, but don't have anyone to talk to. It can also be a fun activity to focus on themselves, if they go at a random time when their stores aren't busy.

According to psychologist Forrest Talley, it may even be temporarily beneficial for coping with complex emotions in the moment, if it's used in moderation for homebodies to handle larger issues.

2. Coffee

Sometimes, a homemade coffee just doesn't taste the same. That's why coffees and lattes outside of the house are some of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what.

Even if it means spending a bit more money, they'll do it, especially if they're committing to meeting a close friend or loved one out of the house. They may have a preference for solitude, but that doesn't mean they have to engage in it all the time — or similarly, engage in it at home all the time.

3. Visiting family

Many homebodies appreciate their living spaces and spend more time there because they're safe and comfortable. But for introverted people and these homebodies, it's possible they've been able to craft a "home" with other people — like close, trusted friends and family.

That's why visiting these close relationships and meaningful friends are all things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what. Like psychologist Rachel Goldman argues, too much socialization, anxiety, and overstimulation can lead to chaos and stress, but the right fit in an introverted person's life can be the perfect balance between rest and engagement.

4. A road trip

Even if it's just driving around and coming home, rather than taking a road trip to a destination, this kind of solace and intentionality can often help homebodies to recharge their social batteries if they're still feeling overstimulated at home.

It also helps them to cope with the anxiety associated with their cars — they're always going "somewhere" when they're driving, but if they just listen to music and drive without a destination, it can be much more calming.

Especially if they're driving around in nature and through less populated cities, according to a study from Environment and Behavior, it's worth leaving the house for.

5. A walk in nature

According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Medicine, taking a nature walk regularly can drastically improve mental health, reducing risks for depression and anxiety, while boosting mood and happiness.

That's why it's one of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what. They don't mind a chill in the air or a brief period of rain — it's part of their routine, even if "getting out of the house" doesn't mean seeing or connecting with other people, besides a passerby on a trail.

6. Seeing a movie

Even if they're not seeing a movie with someone else, but going entirely alone, this is one of the activities that many homebodies always make time to leave the house for during the week. It's an introverted person's heaven! They get to be around some people, while still having space, privacy, and entertainment.

They're not forced to entertain small talk or superficial conversations; in fact, if they do talk to someone, it often has the added layer of depth from the film. Luckily, seeing movies alone often also protects concentration and elicits more "moved," sentimental reactions, according to a study from Connecticut College, because nobody is around to distract them.

7. Hanging out with close friends

Even if it takes some motivation to leave the house or some planning to ensure their social batteries are full, homebodies will always make time to leave the house to hang out with their close friends. In fact, these kinds of deep, meaningful connections are often the only interactions and relationships they prioritize over their solitude.

Not only that, planning these hangouts ahead of time with friends also protects homebodies and introverts from unannounced visits and unprompted phone calls — some of the things that tend to drain their social batteries even faster than a planned in-person conversation, according to introvert expert Sophia Dembling.

8. A really good restaurant

Who could pass up a really good restaurant or a brand-new bakery? Some things, like a croissant or an amazing pizza, are irresistible, even for passionate homebodies.

Considering social eating and connection over food also tend to create social bonding and community, it's not surprising that homebodies find solace and appreciation in a really good restaurant. It's one of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what, because it's not only an activity they can do alone for a sense of passive sociality, but it's a powerful hobby and intentional practice.

9. A self-care appointment

Part of the reason why people identify as homebodies is that they're willing to follow their intuition. They know what they want, what they need, and how they feel at any given moment, so they're not afraid to say "no" to certain social plans and "yes" to leaving the house on other occasions — like for self-care when they need it.

Whether it's a massage, a nail appointment, or a quiet sound bath at their yoga studio, when they're feeling overstimulated or stressed at home but don't want to engage with other people, they'll do a silent self-care activity outside of the house for respite.

10. Farmers' markets

According to neuroanthropologist John S. Allen, farmers' markets have a number of psychological benefits that reduce stress, improve general mental health, and provoke physical well-being. Not only are they often outside, giving homebodies the chance to enjoy nature and get fresh air, but they are also community-oriented, offering a deep sense of sociality without much effort.

So, even if they seem chaotic, busy, or boring to some, they're some of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for no matter what.

11. Dog walks

Even though they prefer to be at home, no great dog owner will completely lean into solitude at the expense of their pet's well-being. Just like they're protective of space for nourishing deep connections and relationships with friends and family, they're intentional about that time with their pets.

Of course, in addition to the mental and physical benefits of these activities, it gives them a chance to structure a routine around leaving the house that's not defined by anxiety or overstimulation.

