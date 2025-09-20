For certain personalities who like to be active all the time, it’s easy not to notice areas where a lack of balance and peace could be an issue. That was me, and I needed to find ways to reclaim lost balance. Why do you lose balance in life when you're burned out? It's from a lack of equilibrium.

We pass off exhaustion as just a normal part of getting older. And who doesn’t get cranky and cynical once in a while? We all have days when we question our abilities, even if we’ve excelled at our skills for years.

Advertisement

It’s better to make course corrections at the first sign that something is off, but you can only act on what you perceive. Inserting these non-negotiables into my life paved the way for a fresh feeling of vigor that persists to this day.

If you want more peace and less stress as you get older, say hello to these 3 behaviors:

1. Get a good night’s sleep

Until recently, I could accurately recount the date and location of the best sleep I ever had. It was in Maine, the second night after our wedding 28 years ago.

I’ve had some good sleep since then, but that deep feeling of refreshment from rest has become more and more elusive. I’ve been guilty of getting caught up in the busyness of life and work and sacrificing sleep in the process.

Advertisement

Don’t we look more important and dedicated to our jobs by letting our colleagues know we worked on a project on our laptops until 11 pm and only slept 6 hours last night? Nope. Busy is the new stupid.

Quality sleep is required for the cognitive function we need to do our best. Constant exhaustion is not normal.

My doctor referred me to a sleep clinic where I discovered I have a mild form of sleep apnea. Mild, but enough to cause me to awaken 11 times per hour throughout the night.

I now have a machine with a mask I wear at night that allows me to breathe normally. (It makes me look so attractive that sometimes I wear it while out doing errands.)

Advertisement

The machine tracks the hours I sleep, and I now average eight and a half hours a night. That’s 90 minutes more per night than before — the equivalent of sleeping an additional workday a week.

So, check with your doctor to see if there is an underlying medical issue preventing you from experiencing consistent restful sleep.

2. Express gratitude to others

fizkes / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Because complaining can be one of our default responses, being grateful takes some effort. On December 27, 2017, I began keeping a gratitude journal. It’s really made a positive difference for me.

I downloaded a neat little app from my phone called "Five Minute Journal." It allows you to add a photo every day and prompts you with, "I am grateful for…" and space to type the three things you’re grateful for as you wake up.

Then, there are three things to write under the heading, "What will I do to make today great?", followed by a daily affirmation before finishing up the day with "three amazing things that happened today."

At the end of the year, you’ll have 1,095 things you were grateful for, 1,095 amazing things that you did, and 365 daily affirmations. Expressing gratitude helps you to appreciate what you’ve received in life.

Advertisement

When you express gratitude to others, perhaps by writing a note or verbally telling people how much they mean to you, it not only blesses them, but it also gives you a feeling of happiness and a sense that you’ve given something back to those who have helped you.

3. Do some moderate exercise

This one should be obvious, but it doesn’t take as much effort as you might think. Acting like an athlete preparing for the next summer Olympics can actually be detrimental, especially if you’re experiencing some burnout.

The fumes I had left in my tank were not revived by intense workouts in the gym. In fact, they made me feel worse and may have accelerated the detrimental process.

Advertisement

Just a half-hour a day can make a world of difference. Unless we’re experienced marathoners or preparing for professional athleticism, killing yourself at the gym is not necessary nor advisable. My doctor recommended the short YouTube video, "23½ Hours" by Doctor Mike Evans.

In a nutshell, it expounds on the incredible health benefits of walking for just a half-hour every day. What you do with the other 23 ½ hours is up to you.

During my road back to balance, I walked or rode my bike for at least a half-hour most days. It gave me energy and helped me to sleep better.

Advertisement

If you’re serious about reclaiming your lost balance and not succumbing to burnout, make sure you put a high priority on sleep, on being grateful, and on getting some exercise.

If you’re not sure whether you can juggle another ball… don’t. This might be the one that causes them all to come crashing down on your crown.

Brent Roy, PCC, CMC, is a certified career, communications effectiveness, and personal development coach.