People Who Always Feel Drained After Social Events Usually Have These 11 Habits

Is it the events that make you feel drained, or is it just the way you see things?

Written on Aug 07, 2025

People Who Always Feel Drained After Social Events Usually Have These Habits Rachata Teyparsit / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Before 2020, I used to be far more extroverted as a person. I was the type to get energized from social interactions. I lived for it. I breathed for it. Around that time, being forced to slow down made that go away pretty fast, or so I remember.

During the pandemic, I picked up certain habits that made it harder and harder to enjoy going out to events. These habits, in particular, tended to be the ones that hit my enjoyment the hardest.

People who always feel drained after social events usually have these 11 habits

1. Using quiet time as 'me' time

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits using quiet time as 'me' time Mikhail Nilov from Pexels via Canva

I know this sounds weird, but quiet time wasn’t always “me time” back in the day. It was chore time. It was a time when I would have to clean, cook, or write. It was not for me as much as it was the maintenance of me. Quiet made me panic because it meant I had extra work to do.

When the pandemic happened, that flipped. I had to learn to take quiet time for myself. After I learned to enjoy the quiet, I found it very hard to get loud again.

RELATED: 11 Things People Who Prefer Solitude Secretly Love About Being Alone

Advertisement

2. Being the designated driver

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits being the designated driver ranplett from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Going out to a party is a lot of fun when you know you can drink and still remain safe. At least, that's true for me. That’s why some of the most reckless people you know might have a friend who’s always the DD or “babysitter.”

While you can be a DD and still have a fun time, the truth is that it’s still draining to be on the watch for everyone around you. Being stuck in that role every time a major outing happens can turn a sense of joy into a low-key sense of dread. After all, being the designated driver still means doing a chore, even if it is a fun one.

RELATED: 11 Things People Who Were Raised Right Find Exhausting To Be Around

Advertisement

3. Hanging out with energy vampires

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits hanging out with energy vampires Liza Summer from Pexels via Canva

Energy vampires are people who seem to thrive on coming up with draining conversations that make you feel awful. These are often the people who bring up politics at the dinner table, trauma-dump on friends, and ask them difficult questions.

The American Psychological Association notes that as many as 21% of people became estranged from a family member over controversial topics. So, if you’ve been getting drained to the point of being unable to tolerate hearing them anymore, it may be time to cut ties.

RELATED: 11 Little Things That Drain Your Energy Without Even Noticing, According To Research

Advertisement

4. Doormatting

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits Doormatting PeopleImages from Getty Images via Canva

Speaking of being around energy vampires, did you ever notice how the most draining people tend to be the ones who push people’s boundaries? It’s not just your imagination. Having people who disrespect boundaries is a very emotionally draining experience.

If you have a tendency to let people take advantage of you or otherwise overstep boundaries, it’s not surprising to hear that your social battery feels a little drained. Many therapists suggest working on personal boundaries if you constantly feel like going out is a major issue.

Truth be told, no one would argue with you if you just start to duck out of conversations with boundary pushers, except the boundary pushers themselves.

RELATED: Study Shows Gen Z Doesn’t Travel Because They’d Rather Stay Home With Their Pets

Advertisement

5. Accepting loads of criticism

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits accepting loads of criticism Yan Krukau from Pexels via Canva

For reasons beyond my understanding, some people just end up drawing lots of critique from, well, everyone. Literally, everyone. It’s almost as if they have a target on their heads.

If you’re one of those people who just seem to attract the worst in people’s remarks, it shouldn’t be surprising if you feel drained. That’s a normal reaction to near-constant put-downs.

RELATED: Psychology Says If You Can Master These 8 Skills, You'll Be Immune To Criticism

Advertisement

6. Doomscrolling

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits doomscrolling KOSTIANTYN POSTUMITENKO from Prostock-studio via Canva

Ah, doomscrolling. It’s a solo habit that includes you looking at social media, often reading up on the worst, most depressing stuff that you can get your grubby paws on. Sound familiar? If that’s your jam, I've got some news for you.

It could be burning you out. Studies show that doomscrolling can exacerbate mental health issues, which can (in turn) cause people to feel more drained by the people around them. Doomscrolling often makes us see the worst in people. I mean, if you’re constantly reading terrible stories, you shouldn’t be surprised when you feel on edge and drained.

RELATED: The Rare High-Value Trait People Who Doomscroll All Day Don’t Realize They Have

Advertisement

7. Being the host

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits being the host FreshSplash from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Everyone loves the person who’s the “hostess with the mostest,” primarily because they are the ones who make sure that everything goes without a hitch. They’re the ones cooking, cleaning, serving drinks, planning, but are they the ones enjoying it all?

If you’re like many hosts, your time actually socializing gets cut short because you have to do everything. It can lead to resentment over time, but more importantly, it can make you associate socializing with work. That can lead you to feeling burnt out by things that should feel good.

RELATED: People Who Were Raised Right Always Have These 11 Things Ready When Guests Come Over

Advertisement

8. Being the mediator

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits being the mediator Antoni Shkraba from Pexels via Canva

In many social settings, there are always people who bicker and squabble over little things. Whether it’s a matter of trying to figure out which movie or trying to figure out which opinion is right doesn’t matter. Squabbles tend to suck the fun out of things.

If you’re the one who tends to take on the responsibilities of a mediator, then you likely have been a bit burnt out by your own social life. No one wants to be stuck diffusing spicy situations on a regular basis. It may be time to get away from people's drama.

RELATED: 6 Magic Phrases The Smartest People Use To Smooth Over Conflict, According To Experts

Advertisement

9. Being an ATM

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits being an ATM SrdjanPav from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When you get invited out to an event, do you often find yourself being the one who ends up plunking down all the cash for it? Even when your friends swear it “won’t cost a thing,” someone inevitably ends up “forgetting their wallet," don’t they?

If this sounds like you, you probably feel drained in more ways than one. It’s likely that your friends are taking advantage of you. As someone who’s been the “friendly wallet,” I advise you to back away from those people. They aren’t good for you.

RELATED: 11 Things Frugal People Over 40 Refuse To Pay For On Principle

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

10. Listening to stressful chatter

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits listening to stressful chatter Dean Drobot via Canva

There was a friend of mine I used to have who would make me feel flattened every single time that I’d invite her over. She’d remind me of all the stuff I had to do afterward, tell me how I’d never get done with it all, and make me anxious. Eventually, I blew up at her and cut contact. I don’t know why she did that, but I do know that my habit of patiently listening to her chop up my plans and load up my platter with stuff that was already making my blood pressure rise wasn’t helping.

It doesn’t always have to be a political matter. Sometimes, just dealing with someone who won’t stop talking about things that upset you is reason enough to feel drained.

RELATED: 3 Seemingly Minor Things Anxious People Obsess Over That Make Them Feel Awful

Advertisement

11. Being the odd man out

people who always feel drained after social events usually have these habits being the odd man out Motortion from Getty Images via Canva

Did you ever have a moment when you were invited to a party, only to have absolutely no one there talk to you? Like, at all? I have been there too many times, and it’s so draining, it’s not even funny.

After a while, I realized I felt less drained by just staying at home. And sometimes? It’s the healthiest thing you can do.

RELATED: People Who Hate Pretty Much Everything Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
11 Things That Instantly Signal Someone's Completely Worn Out Emotionally & Physically
How To Make Decisions Like A Successful CEO, Even When You’re Mentally Exhausted
11 Things People Who Were Raised Right Find Exhausting To Be Around
Loading...