While we tend to blame low energy on our most major sources of stress, it's often several little things we do that drain our energy most without us even noticing. Research has found that small yet frequent changes in your workplace environment, such as software upgrades or rearranged office furniture, can drain employees' mental energy, leading to burnout and increased stress levels.

Things like the constant buzz of notifications from our phones and being surrounded by clutter can take a toll on our mental capacity. Understanding how the little things affect you can help you to improve your well-being and make impactful changes to your daily routine.

Here are 11 little things that drain your energy without even noticing, according to research

1. Constant notifications and multitasking

As much as we all love to multitask to get more work done, it can actually make us work slower than usual. A study by Health Benefits Times revealed that multitasking can reduce productivity by up to 40%, primarily due to increased task-switching and cognitive strain. Each shift in focus requires the brain to recalibrate, which can cause delays in processing new information.

Now, imagine that you are focused on something with several notifications going off on your cell phone. Not only is it annoying, but the constant toggling between activities can leave you mentally exhausted. Ironically, taking the time to perform one task at a time is what improves your productivity and reduces energy depletion in the long run.

2. A cluttered environment

Having an overstuffed environment can cause you unnecessary stress and mental anguish. According to a report by Gitnux, clutter contributes to increased stress levels, with 80% of Americans feeling overwhelmed by clutter and 90% identifying it as a source of stress. This disorganization can elevate cortisol levels by up to 30%, which leads to anxiety and fatigue. Clutter can also affect your mood in a negative way.

However, there are ways of uplifting yourself by taking a few moments to clear some space. They even have clutter support groups now that can help you meet like-minded individuals who struggle with the same hoarder tendencies that you do. It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but it may give you the extra push you need to start decluttering around your place.

3. Poor posture

You'd be surprised to find out that having poor posture can actually drain your energy. Slouching at a desk or hunching over to look at your phone can permanently impact back problems and your energy levels. When you don't align your spine properly then muscles and joints work harder to support your body which could lead to tension.

Research has consistently shown that poor posture can significantly drain your energy without you being consciously aware of it. A study published in the Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Psychiatry found that adopting an upright posture improved mood and reduced fatigue in people with mild to moderate depression. So, next time that you're feeling down, just sit differently and see if that changes your mood.

4. Negative self-talk

When you tell yourself that you are not good enough you make your day worse. It's okay to fail at something and feel the sadness of that without the need of internalizing the mistake. What makes negative self-talk draining is that it creeps up out of nowhere and you feel like you can't fix the self-criticism that you just put yourself through.

Giving yourself a pep talk can actually help you or hinder you based on what you say to yourself. A study by Scientific Reports found that negative self-talk or self-criticism activated certain brain networks differently compared to positive self-talk. Negative self-talk dampened the brain's energy and motivation circuits. When you realize that, then it becomes easier for you to speak highly of yourself rather than focus on the negativity that drains your energy.

5. Inadequate hydration

Of course, there are always signs when your body needs more water. You won't just feel your lips chapped, but you will actually feel sluggish. There are several benefits of drinking water, like regulating body temperature and bringing oxygen to cells. When you are dehydrated, your body works overtime to make sure that everything performs well. Many feel this and simply think it has something to do with stress, but really, it’s dehydration.

Being dehydrated can affect more than just your body but it can also affect your mind. A study from China showed that rehydration after dehydration improved mood, short-term memory, attention and reaction times. These cognitive benefits of adequate fluid intake proves to be useful when you feel your energy is drained.

6. Decision fatigue

Decision fatigue can affect your daily life, like in your line of work. A study published in the Journal of Law and Courts found that judges were less likely to dismiss charges in cases heard later in the day, which showed that decision fatigue influenced judicial behavior. What makes decision fatigue particularly sneaky is that it often goes unnoticed. We don't always connect our poor judgment to the volume of choices we have had to make.

Every small decision we make takes a little bit of energy to finish through and the more we make in one day the more exhausted we will be. As the day progresses we become less efficient at evaluating our options which can lead to impulsive decisions. Reducing these trivial decisions can help us preserve some of our energy for other things that truly matter.

7. Holding grudges

Holding onto grudges might seem justified in that moment, but it does drain your energy the more you hold onto them. As Sean Grover, L.C.S.W., explains, unprocessed hurt often leads to grudges, which can manifest in destructive behaviors and strained relationships. Grover also notes that holding onto them can result in increased stress and physical health issues such as high blood pressure.

Carrying resentment helps no one in these types of situations because you mentally tether yourself to a negative experience. The more you dwell on someone or a situation, the less likely you are to be able to focus on other things. By letting go of grudges, you can forgive yourself as well as others for what has transpired.

8. Excessive screen time

It's no secret that children and young adults love to be on tablets, cellphones, and laptops, but excessive screen time does more than just drain energy. While they are time-consuming, the problem with technology is its involvement in depriving us of our sleep. Sleep deprivation may be caused by prolonged screen time and can disrupt sleeping patterns.

Young adults use the most screen time and are the ones putting themselves at risk for sleep problems. A study published in Neuroscience News found that every additional hour of screen time for young adults increased the risk of insomnia by 59% and reduced sleep duration by 24 minutes. It doesn't matter what type of screen they are using, all that matters is the duration of it.

9. Skipping meals

Regularly skipping meals can disrupt your metabolism. According to a study by Public Health Nutrition found that skipping meals reduced total daily energy intake but also decreased diet quality particularly when breakfast was skipped. This led to potentially overeating later in the day. When you are trying to watch your energy levels it's best to watch what you eat because the sugary the foods the more likely you are to crash quicker.

Your body is a temple, and you need to take care of it. The mind and body work in tandem with each other, so if one is suffering, then the other will as well. Prioritizing regular and more well-balanced meals is a small habit that can make a huge difference in how energized you are.

10. Lack of sunlight

Making an effort to go outside and take in the sunshine can significantly improve your energy levels and make you feel less depressed. No one should be stuck in a stuffy, dark room day in and day out. Natural exposure to sunlight can also do wonders for your skin and body. Sunlight gives us vitamin D, which improves our mood and energy.

Without enough sunlight exposure, our bodies can disrupt our sleep patterns. According to a study by the Journal of Affective Disorders, people who spent more time outdoors during daylight hours saw improved moods, reduced fatigue, and better sleep quality. This is because sunlight helps suppress melatonin, which helps aid sleep and increases serotonin, which can boost our mood.

11. Prolonged sitting

Sitting down for long periods of time might seem relaxing, but it can actually be bad for your mental and physical well-being. Mentally sitting down for a long time can cause stiffness, while physically, it can cause bad posture. Gradually, you will feel more tired sitting than you would have doing some sort of physical activity.

You might not feel the long-term effects that prolonged sitting has, but gradually it will take a toll on your body. A study published by Health found that people who sit 12 hours daily without adequate physical activity face a 38% higher risk of early death. This is a dangerous risk to take. The best thing to do is to get up and move around to allow proper blood flow to circulate throughout your body.

