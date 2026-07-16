People Who Lead Very Sad Lives Usually Do 10 Things When No One Is Around

While sadness is a normal emotion to feel, sometimes it becomes a common occurrence in our lives. Whether we're stressing about the job market or feeling unseen in our relationships, people who lead very sad lives often don't realize that the things they do when no one is looking indicate a larger problem.

Feeling overwhelmed or like a burden, they'd rather hide how they truly feel than ever let others in. It isn't healthy, but they may not know how to properly process what they're going through.

When no one is around, people who lead very sad lives usually do these things

1. Replay old conversations over and over again

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Sad people can't let go of what's tormenting them. Not having the proper tools to deal with how they feel inside, it's not uncommon for them to replay old conversations when nobody is around. From random conversations with strangers to disagreements with co-workers, every little interaction leads to a psychological spiral.

They may also feel socially anxious or fear being misunderstood, and that manifests as repeated rumination. This makes it much harder to process their intense emotions. They overthink, and it can lead them to feeling even worse.

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2. Cry

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There's nothing worse than feeling vulnerable. For sad people, they hate the idea of other people seeing them break down, as it could make others see them as weak. So, they cry when they're alone, not wanting to worry anyone.

While their loved ones say they'll always be there for them, it's hard to depend on them during their lowest moments. Feeling alone and isolated in their pain, they'd rather get it all out than risk embarrassing themselves in public.

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3. Neglect basic self-care

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Outside of having no energy for their real-life relationships, living a sad life often leaves people unable to take care of themselves. It's like their need for self-care disappears once they're alone. Feeling burned out and utterly exhausted, they might go days without washing their hair or eating a proper meal.

While sadness is not the same as depression, according to psychologist Deborah Serani, it may be an indicator. "Depression has long been associated with dysfunction of the frontal lobes, so it's not a surprise that people with depression find it hard to self-care," she revealed.

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4. Talk negatively to themselves

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When people feel bad about themselves, they often resort to negative self-talk. Always assuming the worst and never truly believing in themselves, they lack the self-confidence.

They're anxious and overwhelmed, and constantly blame themselves for every little thing. Never having grace or understanding, there's nobody on this earth who can demean them more than they demean themselves. It's hurtful and painful to witness, and intense sadness drastically alters the way they view themselves forever.

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5. Escape into fantasy worlds

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Life can be pretty overwhelming sometimes, but for people who lead sad lives, that stress enables them to lose themselves in fantasy. While daydreaming is actually quite a good thing, using it as a coping mechanism is not.

Too much daydreaming can be catastrophic for a person's mental health. Living in a fantasy world and being unable to face reality, it doesn't just cause anxiety. It completely isolates them.

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6. Eat for comfort instead of hunger

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When someone is truly going through it in life, they deal with it by adopting unhealthy coping mechanisms. For some, it's overexercising, but for others, they overeat. Over-indulging to the point of damaging their health is another sign that they're living a sad life.

Appetite changes occur for people experiencing this. They miss meals frequently, though when they're feeling emotions bubbling up, they might gorge themselves with unhealthy food.

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7. Stay up later than they should

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People leading sad lives can't regulate their sleep schedule because they're too exhausted and unable to relax. So, they stay up later than they should. Unfortunately, a lack of sleep can create even bigger problems.

Not only are they letting themselves continue to avoid a good night's rest, but it can lead to negative emotions like anger. And the longer this continues, the more it negatively impacts their health.

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8. Let dishes and laundry pile up

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While brief sadness may not motivate you, a person living a sad life may find that their energy is slowly being depleted. They feel helpless and apathetic, so even basic chores go unfinished. They let the dishes and laundry pile up until it's way out of control.

With people who depend on them, they can't afford to falter. But when they're alone in the safety of their own home, they aren't doing much. They're drained, and allow their guilt and shame to get the better of them.

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9. Scroll endlessly on social media

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Younger generations use their phones a lot, but sad individuals tend to also endlessly scroll. They use social media to avoid the silence they feel, physically and mentally. When their thoughts hit, their phone is the first thing they grab.

Catching a break from their spiraling thoughts, they don't realize they're making their mental health worse. Yes, technology gives us ways to connect, but it often leaves people feeling anxious and disconnected.

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10. Look at messages but refuse to respond

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They may look at their phone and see a bunch of text messages or calls, but they won't respond. Even if it's an important message from a loved one, they can't be bothered. Everything feels like too much, so avoiding communication is the only way to put them at ease.

They'd rather sit in their own thoughts than be a hindrance to those around them. It isn't healthy, but they don't know what else to do. For one reason or another, they can't bring themselves to be vulnerable, creating distance between them and the people they love.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.