People Who Lead Very Sad Lives Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Anyone who feels sad in life might drop subtle hints that things aren't great during a casual chat. No, they aren't trying to be negative all the time.

They're likely doing what they can to cheer themselves up but those who lead sad lives can only handle misfortune for so long. And there are certain phrases that give it away.

The phrases people with very sad lives usually say in casual conversation:

1. 'It doesn't matter anyway'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When things aren't going well, it's easy to get stuck in a loop of negativity until it feels like nothing matters. They think and think until they eventually overwhelm themselves.

As psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., said, "While overthinking can spiral out of control in our own heads, we fail to see how it impacts those in our lives."

However, the more we push people away by refusing to be vulnerable, the more isolated we become. By weakening their support systems, those who utter this phrase unintentionally hurt their relationships.

Advertisement

2. 'What's the point?'

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

It's hard to continuously be disappointed time and time again. They aren't trying to be negative. But when life feels unkind, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Feeling hopeless isn't for sympathy points. It's truly how people who are stuck in a loop of sadness can feel. Always getting the short end of the stick, coming back from this way of thinking takes a lot of time and hard work.

Advertisement

3. 'Nothing ever works out for me'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

The worst thing about those whose lives feel difficult is their inability to stop hyperfixating. It isn't their fault. Their minds replay the worst moments like a highlight reel, making moving on almost impossible. They convince themselves that life never works out in their favor.

It may seem random, but according to American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., "their inability to let go stems from the way their brain is naturally designed. Known as negativity bias, they hold onto negative thoughts more tightly than positive ones."

Advertisement

4. 'I always mess things up'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It can feel overwhelming when someone gets something wrong. Despite doing their best, there's nothing worse than watching everything you worked so hard for fall apart. Especially if it happens repeatedly.

It isn't their fault. Life sometimes just doesn't pan out the way we expect it to. While many will experience those high moments in life, they'll also experience those low moments.

That being said, how we process those moments can truly shape the way we view life.

Advertisement

5. 'I'm just tired of everything'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Life has a way of draining even the happiest of people. Always trying to put their best foot forward, and yet getting hurt anyway, the knee-jerk response is "I'm just tired of everything."

However, when someone says, "I'm tired," it's rarely just about their work schedule. As UPMC Health Beat pointed out, "Being fatigued doesn't mean you're depressed, but fatigue can be a warning sign." This is why it's important to explore the why behind it; otherwise, the symptoms may become much worse.

Advertisement

6. 'Nobody cares'

PerfectWave | Shutterstock

When someone is extremely sad, it can feel like they're all alone. Feeling like there's nobody in the world who truly understands them, those who lead sad lives typically say, "Nobody cares," without even thinking twice.

However, for their loved ones, it can feel like a slap in the face. Doing everything in their power to show support and understanding, only to be told they don't care, can slowly drive people away, leading to more sadness and isolation in the long run.

Advertisement

7. 'I don't belong anywhere'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

As people become sadder over time, it can feel like they don't belong anywhere. Feeling misunderstood and frustrated with their own feelings, people find it easier to push away a support system than to embrace it.

As lecturer Robert T Muller, Ph.D., explained, "As time goes by, a loved one’s own mind and body can also become filled with negative feelings. As is often said, depression is depressing to be around." This is why they say, "I don't belong anywhere." While the logical part of their mind knows this isn't the case, their negative thoughts are speaking louder than everyone else's encouraging words.

Advertisement

8. 'I'm used to it, don't worry'

Wasana Kunpol | Shutterstock

Once again, their intention isn't to bring the mood down or to gain sympathy points. Too caught up in their own perspective, they don't realize what they're saying.

When disappointment seems like a more constant companion than joy, it's easy to put yourself down and simply start expecting the worst-case scenario.

And while it isn't anybody's job to fix them, giving a listening ear doesn't hurt either. The more people show quiet support, the more a sad person might be willing to open up.

Advertisement

9. 'It's easier if I don't get my hopes up'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Those who have lived a very sad life are used to experiencing bad luck. So, while it may not be healthy, saying "It's easier if I don't get my hopes up" makes sense.

According to resiliency and wellness scholar and speaker Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., "When everything feels uncertain, expecting the worst can start to feel safer than imagining what’s possible. We put up artificial guardrails. We armour ourselves."

However, while it may feel safe in the moment, it isn't the best in the long run. Never feeling hopeful can push someone on the brink into deeper depression.

Advertisement

10. 'I knew it'd end up like this'

Perfect Wave | Shuttetstock

When you're often let down, it's easy to start expecting misfortune. Constantly disappointed, the only way they know how to cope is by convincing themselves this is how life ought to be.

Of course, living with this mentality isn't exactly healthy. Without realizing it, believing in the worst outcome only makes people's anxiety worse. So, while they may think they're protecting themselves in the moment, they should be wary. While it's good to be realistic, life is better spent living when we dare to hope.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.