Men Who Sadly Drift Into Loneliness & Isolation As They Get Older Tend To Do 7 Things

We’ve all encountered him: the self-proclaimed “nice” guy who suddenly reveals himself to be a needy narcissist, jealous jerk, or passive-aggressive, entitled player. Or, if you’re really unfortunate, some combination of all three. So, how can you tell a man will inevitably drift into loneliness and isolation as he gets older? It happens more than you think.

“You want to watch for patterns,” says therapist and relationship expert Julie Hanks, Ph.D., owner and director of Wasatch Family Therapy and author of The Burnout Cure. “We all behave in unhealthy or manipulative ways once in a while, but it’s problematic when there are consistent patterns of behavior that don't feel quite right.”

Men who drift into loneliness and isolation as they age tend to do these 7 things:

1. He says mean things in a nice way

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“If he says unkind or hurtful things to you couched in a kind voice, or in the name of ‘I'm just being honest,’ that’s still mean,” says Hanks. “Or, if he makes cutting or belittling comments and then laughs it off by saying ‘I was only joking! Why do you take things so seriously?" If this sounds extremely familiar, he just may be the type to drift into loneliness and isolation as he gets older, because who wants to be around that?

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2. Men who drift into isolation can't handle rejection

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“You may be flattered that he wants to spend every free moment with you,” says Hanks. “But how does he respond when you aren't available? A great guy will be able to express disappointment and that he'll miss you. A piece of work in disguise will pout and give you the cold shoulder or a guilt trip for choosing someone else over him.”

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3. He defers to you on all decisions

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This might seem super thoughtful at first, but Hanks says it can actually be a big red flag. “If he always wants you to decide things — where to go, what to do — that is a warning sign," she says. "Healthy people can both express their own wants and also consider the input of their partner. If a guy agrees with everything you think, or say, or do, he's either not being genuine or doesn't have a good sense of who he is, and may look to you to prop him up or inflate his self-worth.”

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4. He talks trash about anyone & everyone

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This is kind of similar to that advice about never dating a cheater. “If he's really nice to you but trash-talks all of his past girlfriends and blames them for their breakups, he'll probably talk poorly about you and blame you, too, if things don't work out,” says Hanks. There are two sides to every story, and someone who paints themselves as the victim in every break-up they’ve ever had is likely not telling the whole truth and will end up drifting into isolation as they get older.

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5. Men who end up alone keep tabs on you at all times

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Communicating via little love notes and occasional check-ins when you’re apart can be an important part of a healthy relationship. But if he’s constantly keeping tabs on you, “That could be a sign of jealousy and insecurity — even if he couches it in the name of love,” Hanks says, on men who tend to age lonely and out-of-touch.

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6. He has strained relationships with many people in his life

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If he treats other women in his life poorly or speaks about them disrespectfully, that’s a clear indicator that there’s likely a big pain lurking under that nice exterior. “If he has a pattern of strained, negative, or disconnected relationships with other women but claims to adore you, proceed with caution," says Hanks.

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7. He shows no other emotion except excessive niceness

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No one feels nice all the time. Failure to express other emotions can be a major warning sign. “Excessive niceness can be a cover for a lack of a secure sense of self and emotional neediness,” Hanks says. “Healthy adults can express a full range of emotions — happy, mad, sad, scared, surprised, shame — and don't need to hide behind a facade of niceness.” Ultimately, it’s important to learn to trust your gut. If your instincts are telling you that something about him feels off and he's the type of guy to ultimately be alone, isolated, and sad, don’t disregard that feeling.

Kristina Marusic is a freelance writer, journalist, and author. She works full-time for Environmental Health News, covering issues related to environmental health and justice.

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