If You're The Exact Opposite Of A Psychopath You Probably Have 9 Rare Traits

We all have examples of what and who we perceive to be a psychopathic person in our heads, whether it's a lack of empathy and narcissistic tendencies, or a self-serving mentality.

It's often really easy to pick out specific traits associated with a bad, manipulative person, especially in our current society where people feel celebrated to be their worst selves out in public. But the exact opposites of a psychopath are much different. The rare traits of truly empathetic, good people are what we should care more about celebrating.

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If you have these rare traits, you're the exact opposite of a psychopath

1. You guilt yourself randomly

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When you're empathetic and tapping into the social energy of a room, even when you do the most harmless thing or say something you perceive to be slightly insensitive, if you're not a psychopath, you feel guilty. Even if this self-inflicted guilt and shame isn't always healthy, noticing it is a sign that you truly care about people, even those you don't know well.

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It's important to manage these feelings of guilt to avoid compassion fatigue, as a 2017 study suggests is common in the most empathetic people and workers. At the same time, it's somewhat of a superpower to truly care about people.

2. You consider the group

In big groups where people seem to be fighting for attention, those who can actively listen and still make people feel appreciated have a special power. They're not only socially aware, with the ability to feel and absorb the social energy around them, but they act on it.

Much like a self-aware person considers their own feelings, then accepts and acts on them, these socially aware people do the same. They lead with their awareness and let it guide better, more intentional conversations and interactions.

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3. You think about conversations after they've ended

Psychopaths hurt people without remorse. They'll do whatever it takes to protect their own superiority or fragile ego, even if it means destroying relationships and harming people along the way.

So, if you have remorse or play conversations over in your head, you're probably both an overthinker and the opposite of a psychopath. You consider how your behaviors and habits affect others. While it can feel like a burden sometimes, it's also a rare superpower in a culture growing more narcissistic by the day.

4. You don't try to make everything about yourself

Psychopathic people can't celebrate or listen to anyone without flipping the script back to themselves. Their primary goal is to be the center of attention and the main character in everyone's story, but along the way, they dismiss people's feelings and undermine their accomplishments.

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So, while it might seem like the bare minimum to show up for loved ones and celebrate when they find success, the truth is that it's a rarer personality trait than we realize. So many people don't know how to cope with feelings of jealousy, and take it out on everyone else.

5. You spread kindness without expecting anything in return

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Small acts of kindness, even with strangers we literally just met, can seriously add so much value to our lives. They're severely underestimated, but not by people who are empathetic and compassionate at their core.

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People like this are the opposite of a psychopath who takes advantage of people. Instead, they spread kindness without expectation. With every small interaction, the world becomes a better place. How could that not be a special superpower?

6. You apologize without getting defensive

So many psychopaths get immediately defensive when they're called out for their bad behavior, because they're afraid of being looked down upon or needing to apologize. They need to feel better than everyone else, and if they're being condemned for toxic behavior, they feel weak. That's their inner foundation of insecurity talking.

People on the opposite side of the spectrum don't just apologize openly and honestly, they act intentionally in arguments. They're not trying to win or be right. They're not trying to defend a point to avoid an apology. They're open and graceful.

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7. You tell the truth when it's difficult

Lying often takes more effort over time, but in the moment, being deceitful can feel a lot easier than telling people the truth. When it's honest emotions that someone doesn't want to hear or a sensitive topic that doesn't always go well, the strongest, most intentional people tell the truth.

Psychopaths can lie and lie and lie forever. So, if you feel guilty after a white lie or tell people the truth all the time with a level of sensitivity, you're probably more rare than you realize.

8. You treat everyone with respect

Whether it's a service worker or an unhoused person, those who are truly empathetic and kind treat everyone with respect. It doesn't matter what kind of status they hold or the occupation they have. These people see their humanity first.

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Unfortunately, psychopathic people are obsessed with chasing status as a form of control or grandiosity. They need to be above everyone else, so they regularly dismiss and disrespect people they perceive to be lower in status than them.

They ruin connections and interactions. They make people feel bad about themselves. They're generally less forgiving and graceful.

9. You aim to make people feel safe

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The most manipulative people thrive when those around them are uncertain and afraid. They're easier to take advantage of when they're not willing to advocate for themselves or when they're isolated from their support system.

On the other hand, the best kinds of people aim to make people feel safe. They create safe spaces for all kinds of conversations and reaffirm people when they're speaking. They express gratitude and make themselves vulnerable. They're open-minded.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.