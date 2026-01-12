When someone is struggling mentally, things that once were high priorities will likely start falling through the cracks. There is serious psychology behind keeping your home clean and organized. If someone finds themselves in a low spot, they may begin to neglect things that they once cared deeply about. It is a red flag.

Spending time at a loved one’s place is special. No matter how many times you’ve visited them, it’s still heartwarming to know they trust and want you in their space. However, if things start to look out of place, you may begin to worry about them. Most people keep their homes in a certain way. Details in their home likely mean a lot to them. If you notice that they stop maintaining them and care very little about it, it’s a serious red flag. It may be time to assist them.

When someone stops caring about these 11 details in their home, it’s a red flag

1. How dirty their space is

Prostock-studio via Canva

A major sign that someone may be struggling is how dirty they let their home get. Let’s face it, we’ve all gone through moments where cleanliness wasn’t our top priority. Maybe it was because we were too busy, or something else was pulling the focus away, but in the end, we usually get our place back in tip-top shape. If you notice your once-clean-and-tidy friend is struggling to keep their space clean and does not bother to fix their place up when you come over, they may need help.

People who are dealing with mental issues can struggle to find the motivation to clean. However, it’s counterproductive to what they need, as dirty spaces can cause more anxiety and depression. Sometimes, it’s hard to pull us out of those moments where it feels impossible to clean. Consider asking this person if they’d like some help.

2. The amount of clutter

Some people are naturally prone to clutter. I know I am one of those people. Sometimes, an increase in clutter can be a red flag. If you know someone who typically keeps their space organized and has changed, they may be struggling. They could have lost their motivation to keep their space tidy because of an overall mental health struggle.

Clutter plays a role in our health. Having too much stuff around us can be overwhelming. When someone finds themselves no longer caring about their items piling up around them, things may be harder for them than you think.

3. Overflowing laundry baskets

I’ll be honest, laundry is my least favorite chore. It’s the one thing that I need to be highly motivated to do. There is a reason for this. Research has found that your laundry strategy can be an indicator of stress. Those who are overwhelmed may delay doing laundry. They are likely stressed about other things going on in their lives, and laundry just doesn’t feel like a priority.

If someone lets their laundry basket overflow, they are likely dealing with stress in their everyday life.

4. Dishes piling up in the sink

Have you ever gone over to someone’s house for dinner and noticed their kitchen was out of sorts? There were no clean dishes for you to eat on. Instead, the sink was filled to the brim with dirty dishes. They had to hand-wash enough dishware to last that moment. It’s not only frustrating, but it is also alarming. There may be something going on with them that is deeper than their neglected sink.

Someone who is avoiding doing the dishes could also be dealing with struggles in their relationship. Dividing chores between partners can lead to arguments for couples. There may be deep-seated resentment unfolding in their relationship. Whatever the reason is, it’s a red flag.

5. An unmade bed

Joseph Thomas Photography from Getty Images via Canva

Experts suggest making your bed right when you wake up. It gives you a sense of purpose. When someone loses the motivation to make their bed in the morning, it may be a red flag. Maybe they think it’s pointless because they spend so much time in their bed at that point in their life, likely upset or depressed. Whatever the reason may be, it’s probably best to check in with them and remind them that making their bed will help set their day off on a good note.

“Making the bed is about setting an intention to do the little things that bring about an orderly, thoughtful, responsible, balanced, or successful life. In addition to providing a quick sense of daily accomplishment, some people find making the bed calming as well,” says Sarah Vanbuskirk for Verywell Mind.

6. Broken items

I don’t know about you, but when something breaks in my home, it feels like the end of the world. Whether it’s something silly like decor or a major item like the garbage disposal, I always need to take care of it immediately. If you visit a loved one and you notice something is broken, like a TV filled with static, or a constantly running toilet, it could be a red flag.

Depression can deplete your motivation. The heaviness of their pain takes over completely. While they may be worried about whatever is broken, they can’t make it a priority. They are trying to get through the day. If this happens, it’s time to check in with them and ensure they are getting the help they need.

7. Ignoring bad smells

My biggest fear is my house smelling badly. I have several pets, so I’m very sensitive to the idea that my visitors can smell them. Keeping my house in order often involves scooping litter boxes and spraying furniture with odor-fighting products. Even if someone doesn’t have pets and you begin to notice a startling smell, it’s likely a red flag. It can show that they have lost the motivation to keep things clean.

Not only does a bad scent indicate that someone has lost motivation to keep their home in order, but it could also be a risk to their health. They may have expired food in the refrigerator that they are unknowingly eating. It can also be a sign that something more serious is happening, such as a gas leak. If you notice strange smells in someone’s home, even if it makes them feel self-conscious, you might save their life by checking in on them.

8. Dead houseplants

Caring for plants can be a great distraction from anxiety and stress. Whether you are planting in a garden or maintaining houseplants, forming a connection with the environment can be a major boost for your mental health. Most people who keep plants find pride in maintaining them. If you have a friend who is passionate about their plants and suddenly you notice they are being neglected, it’s a red flag.

In many situations, someone who is letting their plants die is struggling to take care of themselves. They may not have the motivation to take a shower, let alone water their plants. Even if they once cared deeply for their green friends, going through stressful periods can be the end of their plants.

9. Loss of routine

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives via Canva

I have routines that most people in my life know about. They’re going to the gym every morning, volunteering on weekends, and reading in any free time I have. If someone came over to my home and noticed that I had stayed in bed all day and left no trace of my routine, they’d become concerned for me. Whether it’s as simple as getting up and taking the dogs out first thing in the morning, a change in routine can be a red flag. It is especially unsettling because you may not know it's even happening.

Routines are good for our mental health. If you enter the home of a friend who loves to do yoga at home during their free time, but their yoga mat is nowhere to be found, they could be going through a difficult time. It does not hurt to reach out to them and make sure they are doing okay.

10. Closed blinds

Natural lighting has many positive benefits. Studies have found that natural lighting boosts mood, aids in confidence, and provides an overall positive environment. I don’t know about you, but when I am in a low spot, my blinds stay shut. Not only do I want to be in the darkness, but I also want to avoid seeing people, and more importantly, them seeing me.

Letting the light shine through is something we all need. It has great health benefits. If you see someone dwelling in the dark, it might be a red flag that something serious is going on in their life.

11. No evidence of their hobbies

When someone comes over to my house, they can get a sense of my hobbies. There are books everywhere, with the ones I’m reading always nearby. I love watching movies, and my TV is loaded with streaming services, and I have a bit of my physical media on display. Even if a stranger were to walk into my home, they would get the idea of who I am. If you’re visiting a friend and notice that it looks like they’ve barely put effort into their hobbies, it is a red flag.

Whether it’s someone who does frequent puzzles or enjoys hosting dinner parties, and you have noticed these things have barely been done, they may be dealing with something serious. If they are going through something mentally, things that once brought them joy no longer provide them with the same entertainment they once did. This can be a serious sign that they are going through something.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.