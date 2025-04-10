Experts from Psychology Today suggest that true situational awareness unfolds in three key stages. First, it starts with a fundamental perception of your surroundings. Next, it involves understanding what’s going on around you. Finally, it's all about considering what these observations mean for you and your individual circumstances. From navigating the workplace to making decisions in our relationships, good situational awareness can be the key to protecting yourself, your boundaries, and your wellbeing — you can assess risk, lean into your intuition, and trust your gut when it matters.

However, situational awareness — sometimes accompanied by extreme mental and physical side effects when you’re on high alert — can occasionally masquerade as anxiety or depression, depending on the individual. Given the current state of the world and the unique stressors many people face, it’s not surprising that individuals believe they are suffering from a mental illness when they are simply living on edge, triggered by the various stages and levels of their situational awareness.

Here are 11 signs you’re not depressed or anxious, you just have good situational awareness:

1. You notice when your boundaries are crossed

Psychotherapist Moshe Ratson argues that setting and enforcing boundaries, whether in your personal or professional life, can help promote a more balanced mental wellbeing, self-respect, and healthier relationships. However, if people in your life are constantly overstepping and disrespecting your boundaries, you’re more likely to be hyper-aware of the consequences of their actions in your daily life.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression, like losing self-esteem, being constantly on edge, or even self-isolating from social interactions, can truly be one of the signs of good situational awareness — you don’t feel empowered or secure around people who disrespect your boundaries.

While there’s often a fine line between situational awareness — that protects you from unhealthy relationships and toxic social interactions — and symptoms of mental illnesses like anxiety, self-awareness is key. Can you recognize when these symptoms appear? What kind of people are you around, and what situations are you in when they arise? How has your lifestyle or daily routine changed due to this disrespect?

2. You trust your gut instincts

Many people with great situational awareness are also intuitive and in touch with their gut instincts. They have a relatively healthy internal relationship founded on trust, so their body — specifically, their gut — reminds them when they’re in a bad situation or threatened by a person in their life.

When you get a bad feeling about someone or something, you don’t try to fight it; you make space for it. People with good situational awareness tend to listen to their gut more than the average person, assessing and acting on risks before they spiral out of control.

While symptoms of anxiety can oftentimes masquerade as gut instincts in a person who doesn’t often follow their intuition or maintain a healthy relationship with themselves, people with good situational awareness know when to trust their gut and otherwise when to disregard nervousness or anxiety that encourages them to isolate, unhealthily cope, or stress.

3. You stay informed about the world

People with good situational awareness often feel like they’re struggling with anxiety or depression when their environment is toxic or unhealthy. Whether it’s a personal relationship or the general state of the world, when they’re constantly confronted with stressful situations, toxic and misguided people, or even stressful headlines in their daily lives, they may be more prone to symptoms that align with these mental illnesses.

Of course, it’s okay to feel fearful and nervous in the current state of the world — if you have good situational awareness, reading headlines is a reminder that many things are happening. It’s not an internal struggle you're grappling with — your nervous system is overloaded by everything you're reading, watching, or being forced to confront due to accessibility to information online or more public conversations about the state of the world.

You don’t have to demonize these anxious or depressive symptoms — you’re simply coping with your environment and all the sometimes avoidable stress that comes with it.

4. You sense distance in your social circle

Growing apart from friends or struggling to discuss differing opinions, especially in the current state of the world, can leave you feeling disconnected and isolated from crucial social connections. Like experts from Charlie Health suggest, this kind of social resentment and isolation can encourage people to adopt anxious, depressive, or uncomfortable symptoms, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re struggling with an anxiety disorder or depression.

It’s human to yearn for community, relationships, and a feeling of being understood by the people around you. When you’re not getting those basic needs, your body and mind tend to cope in confusing ways.

You’re not always depressed or anxious if you're simply feeling disconnected. You may simply be protecting your energy and peace by reflecting on the kind of people you want to be around and the kind of productive conversations you want to engage in.

5. You react strongly to your micromanaging boss

Career coach Victor Lipman argues that having a micromanager at work can encourage people to feel less productive, more resentful, and sometimes anxious. They live in a constant state of “fight-or-flight,” trying to protect their job security and fend off unnecessary criticism or judgment from a boss.

If you have good situational awareness, you may be more sensitive to interactions with a micromanager, internalizing their critiques and overworking yourself to appease their demands. While the symptoms of this behavior tend to mirror those of anxiety or depressive disorders, dealing with the gut instincts our bodies send around a bad or overbearing manager at work every day can sometimes be a sign of good situational awareness.

6. You spot transactional relationships

Nurturing transactional relationships — whether with a friend, a partner, or even a co-worker — can harm self-esteem and self-worth. Suppose you only feel worthy of affection, attention, or healthy communication when offering something to someone else. In that case, you start to engrain that misguided mentality into your personal life, withholding things like self-care, rest, or wellness from your routine to force yourself into being “productive” or “healthy.”

If you have good situational awareness, you may deal with strong gut instincts around transactional people that mirror symptoms of anxiety or depression. Still, because their habits tend to be discreet and subtle, it can be challenging for anyone to make that connection.

7. You feel the weight of burnout

When you’re not getting enough rest or relaxation, grappling with the symptoms of burnout, your body can adopt symptoms of anxiety and depression that can also be signs of situational awareness, according to experts from the Mayo Clinic.

If you’re always worried about your boss adding on extra projects, something from work popping up when you’re at home, or being tied to your desk, you may simply be grappling with the stress of your situation — being overworked or having a demanding job — rather than dealing with anxiety or depression.

8. You pick up on other people's struggles

If you possess intuition — a common trait among those with strong situational awareness — you are more likely to notice or understand when someone in your life is facing difficulties. Whether it’s a friend dealing with their mental health or a partner battling burnout, you may be more intuitive to their energy shifts or struggles.

When you can sense that someone you care about is struggling, it can truly affect your daily life and even spark gut instincts that can feel like anxiety or depression. From feeling nervous about checking in with them, to internalizing their discomfort in conversations, and even trying to overcompensate with more empathy, one of the signs you're not depressed or anxious, just have good situational awareness, is being in an environment with someone else struggling.

9. You're stressed by financial instability

According to a Bankrate study, financial instability can often spark feelings of stress and overwhelm that mask as more significant issues of anxiety or depression. While prolonged uncertainty about your finances or money stress can urge people into habits and lifestyles that unravel into larger mental health struggles, usually, people with good situational awareness are more prone to adopting nervous or isolating behaviors to cope.

While many of the signs that you're not depressed or anxious — you just have good situational awareness — can be subtle and unsuspecting, they’re often a product of your environment. If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck or constantly thinking about when you need to be paid, you’re more likely to live on edge and be more hypervigilant about spending, which can manifest in unfortunate and disillusioning ways.

10. Your feel the sting of unfair scrutiny

Various historical, institutional, and societal factors contribute to the ongoing discrimination faced by marginalized individuals in many areas of their lives. From the job market to the workplace, navigating their daily lives in public, in the justice system, and making connections with their communities, people with a marginalized identity — that’s constantly wrongfully and misguidedly scrutinized by others- can encourage people to adopt symptoms that may mirror anxiety or depression.

Not feeling accepted, empowered, or supported day after day in places like the workplace can have a substantial impact on a person’s well-being, mood, and health, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily depressed or anxious — they could simply be grappling with the side effects of having good situational awareness.

They know not everyone is looking out for their best interests — some may even be doing the opposite — so they’re on edge and hypervigilant about the people around them and situations they find themselves navigating.

11. You recognize toxicity in your partner

Navigating a toxic relationship can take a toll on your mental health, but grappling with behaviors like guilt-tripping, emotional manipulation, or narcissism in your partner doesn’t necessarily mean you have a mental illness — you could just be situationally aware of your lack of security or fear around them.

Your circumstances, environment, and relationships play a big role in your mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, especially if you're intuitive and have good situational awareness, recognizing that toxicity can manifest in uncomfortable and nagging ways.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.